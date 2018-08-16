Getty Image

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was paid quite handsomely during his NBA career. Off the court, he’s also one of the most marketable pro athletes in the world even to this day. Between wildly-popular signature sneakers from both Nike and Adidas, as well as countless other endorsements, he’s amassed a considerable amount of wealth.

One reason for that, clearly, is an overall wise investment strategy. But there’s also a little bit of luck involved. Just as in basketball – and everything else in life – you have to be lucky and good.

So when Kobe decided to make a relatively modest (for him) investment of $6 million in a fledgling sports drink called BodyArmor back in 2014, it was a fairly low-risk endeavor. But after Coca-Cola purchased a minority stake in the company this week, the value of its share unsurprisingly went through the roof.