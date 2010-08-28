Kobe Bryant “99.99% sure” he’s retiring with the L.A. Lakers

Derek Fisher was the fill-in host on Jim Rome’s ESPN talk show yesterday. (This is why guys want to play in places like L.A. and New York. Sure, the network could’ve flown in a personality like Mo Williams or Aaron Brooks, but Fisher is right down the street.) Among the studio guests for 1-on-1 interviews with Fish were Brandon Jennings and Kobe Bryant. While Jennings used the spot as ad space for his new Under Armour kicks, Kobe talked about championships and legacies … Kind of funny to see Fisher all suited and booted while Kobe was rocking shorts and a track jacket. Kobe said Doc Rivers‘ recent comment that Boston’s starting five hadn’t yet lost a series to L.A.’s starting five was “wrong” and “not accurate” because in the ’08 Finals, L.A. didn’t have Andrew Bynum and Trevor Ariza. Kobe said he’s happy for LeBron because LeBron seems happy with his decision. He took a joking jab at Sasha Vujacic for when he “dolled up his eyebrows and fixed his hair” before knocking down the Game Seven-winning free throws. And KB24 finally said he’s “definitely” not playing for another team, or “99.99 percent sure I’m finishing my career with the Los Angeles Lakers.” … Fisher is a well-spoken dude and everything, and he may have a future in TV, but this wasn’t really his format. He’s just too smooth. It wasn’t “Jim Rome is Burning,” more like “D-Fish is Slowly Simmering.” … Apparently it was Christmas in August at NBA headquarters, and they were handing out suspensions as stocking-stuffers. Tyreke Evans got one game for his Vin Diesel impersonation, Brandon Rush got five games for violating the League’s drug policy (his third strike), and Miami roster hopeful Kenny Hasbrouck got two games for a DWI. If this were the early 2000’s, Rush would be getting traded to Portland sometime in the next couple of weeks … Derrick Favors sat down for a Q&A with Dime this week. The No. 3 pick talked about what it’s going to take for the Nets to win more than 12 games, his new kicks and car, and his favorites to win Rookie of the Year …
Did you see the pics from Eric Maynor‘s All-White Everything party the other night? Along with some members of the OKC Thunder, guests included DeMar DeRozan and Amir Johnson. Oh, to be young and rich and have so much time on your hands … This summer’s Team USA might be considered the “JV” version, but Ben Gordon still should think twice before talking reckless. “It would be amazing to play against the U.S. And to beat them,” BG said while committing to play for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics. Either Kobe has already taken note and is biding his time until that matchup, or he’s just gonna drop a light 45 on the Pistons next time they meet to remind Gordon whose toes he’s stepping on … Team USA’s World Championship run begins today against Croatia, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN Classic. You may recognize Zoran Planinic (Nets), Roko Ukic (Raptors, Bucks) and Ante Tomic (’08 Jazz draft pick). Croatia is ranked 15th in the world by FIBA, and they could be tough, but we’re seeing a double-digit win for the Americans … We’re out like dolled eyebrows …
James Hard On and Eric Gay Nor
PR IS GONNA WIN TOMORROWWW!
USA winning double digits is no longer guaranteed nowadays, that’s just sad
boring Smack today. cant wait for season, hell even preseason. C’mon.
No Dime. I do not recognize those 3 names you mentioned.
Also, James Harden looks a lot like Officer William Roberts
Well spoken. That’s exactly why the lakers will always be relevant and Carmelo wants to be traded to the knicks… Big media exposure in la and by. Don’t blame melo if he wants outta Denver, why kmart already talking about he don’t think they can win a chip?
it seems eric is big family guy fan. like they say there, you know you made it big when everything you have is white (cars, cloth…)
I can see Eric Maynor on a list of bankrupt ballers in 10 years. And Doc is right, the Celtics starting five of Perk, KG, Pierce, Ray and Rondo has never lost a playoff series in the 3 years that they have been together. They are 7-0!
If it was really an “All-White Everything party”, then they wouldn’t have been there.
Man! The haters came out in Smack today. Go back to bed!
Rick ross and T.I. For that jhard and maynor pic?
@ Legend33
And the lakers haven’t lost a playoff series in which Bynum starts at center.
what Doc failed to realize is that no one cares!!! injuries happen and you have a bench for a reason. the Lakers have had injuries the last 3 yrs and have 2 titles in that time. Rasheed Wallace was killing in game 7 and Doc stop going to him, so take the blame for that Doc. Coaches ride for their teams but talking about starting line-ups and their records is dumb because it cant take back anything that actually happened on the court!!
[farm5.static.flickr.com]
Thas Kareem Rush, Josh Kroenke, RJ and Luke Walton….plus some random other gay euro trash dudes…celebratin RJs heist of San Antonio this summer…
who wants to bet that RJ and Luke didn’t do some “experimenting” in their Arizona days?
Great games at the FIBA WCs today.
Spain got upset by France and Jordan shoulda beat the Aussies. Also Puerto Rico got caught. Good games all around.
Did Rick Ross lose weight?
LOL @ people bringing up Andrew Bynum. As if he’s as valuable to that team as KG is to the Celtics. GTFOH. I don’t even like the Celtics, but some Lakers (and their fans) are delirious!
@ dagwaller
Delirious or not, you seem to have difficulty with your understanding of the situation. Rivers’ last excuse was in reference to Perkins’ injury, not KG. Is Bynum more valuable to Lakers than Perkins? You betcha.
As for KG, take a look at how much Bynum dominates when he’s on and you’ll realize the gap isn’t that large. I bet most NBA GMs would trade KG for Bynum in a heartbeat. And don’t forget the injury to Ariza either. You saw what he could do in 2009. Imagine him guarding Paul Pierce instead of perennial scrubs like Luke Walton and Vladimir Radmanovic. At least Boston had great options of the bench with Rasheed and Baby to fill in for KG and Perk when they were injured.
The fact is that both (and all NBA) teams dealt with injuries this past season. The Lakers have the last laugh and all the crying/posturing from the lesser Doc just makes us laugh harder.
Just By reading some of the comments you can tell who doesn’t listen to rap music
@ SDMan
I sincerely hope that most NBA GMs (outside of Kahn, jokes) would take Bynum over KG. KG is on his way down, Bynum is on his way up. Thanks for the lesson, professor.
I think that YOUR understanding of Sheed and Baby is a little off, though. Sheed retired after this past season. Do you think that’s because he though, “Hm, Perk is hurt, I have a golden opportunity to play – I’m glad that I’m still a great option off the bench!” lol dude you need to have watched some games this past season to talk to me about this.
When Bynum went down, the Lakers still had Kobe and Gasol. They still had Lamar Odom. When Perkins went down, the Celtics had exactly 0 players over 7 feet tall. When a guy that’s about to retire is your best Center, and Shelden Williams is a real contender for minutes…you’re in trouble.
Oh wait, sorry, I didn’t realize that “you all” were laughing. Say hi to Kobe for me since apparently you’re hanging out with them giggling your asses off about Doc Rivers? Ha get out
It WOULD be amazing play the US team. And it WOULD be amazing to beat them. I don’t see anything wrong with what Ben Gordon said, do you??
@dagwaller
your missing the point of the whole discussion here. Doc says we ( Lakers ) never beat the healthy starting line up of his celtics. Which is true, the Lakers haven’t. But he ( and u as well ) has to also realize Boston has never beaten a healthy lakers starting five!
In ’08 Lakers had no bynum or ariza. And this year Boston had no perk in game 7.
So right now neither team has any bragging rights till both are healthy and play again in the finals.
It’s not us laker fans debating who’s better between bynum / perk, it’s us debating the facts. Doc can’t talk shit about an unhealthy team cuz , DUH, lakers weren’t healthy either!!!
Oh and for ur argument that Boston has no 7 footers after perk, they still had FOUR ALL STARS! And an advantage at point with rondo over D-fish!! Is it LA’s fault rondo choked!? U gonna blame perks injury for that too??
I’m with Kermit….
Dime, whoever wrote this Smack is acting like a 10th grade chick trying to start shit.
To the winners go the spoils and the bitch’n and whining to the losers.
@ Hip Hop Junkie – No, I understand the argument perfectly fine. My point remains that the Celtics starting 5 would be able to take the Lakers starting 5. The Lakers had a deeper frontcourt than the Celtics over the past few years, unless you would take Big Baby over Lamar Odom? When the Celtics lose a big player, they lose, while the Lakers could handle such a loss. Only they didn’t a few years ago.