Kobe Bryant Gave Richard Sherman Advice About Recovering From His Achilles Injury

09.03.18 4 hours ago

Kobe Bryant knows a thing or two about getting back to full strength after an achilles injury, so when Richard Sherman faced a similar fate the former Los Angeles Laker gave the now-San Francisco 49er a call.

Sherman’s season ended on Thursday Night Football in November, setting up a long road to recovery that happened to include him parting ways with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman is now with the 49ers, though, and working hard to get back on the field at age 30 from a major injury: a ruptured achilles.

Bryant famously tore his achilles in 2013 while with the Lakers, and the recovery process wasn’t easy, even for an obsessive athlete like Kobe. Sherman certainly has a lot to prove to the league — and especially the Seahawks — when he gets back to full strength, but Bryant advised him to be careful.

Bryant spoke to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner about Sherman’s recovery and called coming back from the injury is “the ultimate challenge.

