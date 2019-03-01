Getty Image

After a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers sit at 30-31, three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. ESPN’s BPI gives them just a 5.3 percent chance to make the playoffs, and with the recent news that Lonzo Ball’s ankle injury still needs at least another week to heal, things aren’t looking especially optimistic in Hollywood.

It’s been a particularly frustrating season for LeBron James, who has not only had to deal with one the most prolonged injuries of his career but is also in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons. James voiced his displeasure after the Lakers dropped back to back games to the Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies last week, saying that “if you’re allowing distractions to affect the way you play, this is the wrong franchise to be a part of.”

Kobe Bryant hasn’t spoken to LeBron since he arrived in L.A., but the Black Mamba agrees with LeBron’s sentiment.