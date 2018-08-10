Kobe Bryant Spoke To Alabama’s Football Team About Leadership

Getty Image

Alabama football has become a consistent machine in the world of college football, as the Crimson Tide just churn out double-digit win seasons and appearances in the College Football Playoff. This year is expected to be much of the same, as Nick Saban’s group of young men have rather startling odds to make it to the Playoff before the season even kicks off.

Still, Saban always wants his team to have some kind of an edge, and apparently, he must have thought that the Tide needed to learn a little something about leadership. This led to Saban doing what anyone would do in this situation: Calling Kobe Bryant and having the future Hall of Fame shooting guard come in to talk to his team.