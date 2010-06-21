Contest: Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba 5 Rings” T-Shirt

You knew this was coming. Last season, we had the “Puppets 4 Rings” t-shirts and got almost 1000 comments of people willing to do whatever it takes to get their hands on one. This year, now that the Black Mamba has five rings, you knew Nike Basketball was going to take care of their guy. So if you want to get your hands on one of these tees that Kobe may or may not be wearing in the parade today, answer the following question:

Why do you deserve a “Black Mamba 5 Rings” t-shirt?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size), and the best answers will win. Also, in case you’re not one of the lucky few, check back at Nike Basketball’s Facebook page throughout the day and nikestore.com over the weekend. Good luck!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.