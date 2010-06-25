Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba 5 Rings” T-shirts Are Here!

Don’t think that we forgot about THE CONTEST. Amidst all the craziness this week from the NBA Elite 11 party to the Showdown in Chinatown to Brandon Jennings at Rucker to the launch of John Wall‘s signature shoe to the NBA Draft, you can understand why a box of tees went unnoticed. But then again, these aren’t just any tees.

There’s still time to submit your answer to the following question:

Why do you deserve a “Black Mamba 5 Rings” t-shirt?

But make sure when you do submit it, you do so HERE. Good luck!

