Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba 5 Rings” T-shirts Are Here!

Don’t think that we forgot about THE CONTEST. Amidst all the craziness this week from the NBA Elite 11 party to the Showdown in Chinatown to Brandon Jennings at Rucker to the launch of John Wall‘s signature shoe to the NBA Draft, you can understand why a box of tees went unnoticed. But then again, these aren’t just any tees.
There’s still time to submit your answer to the following question:
Why do you deserve a “Black Mamba 5 Rings” t-shirt?
But make sure when you do submit it, you do so HERE. Good luck!
Make sure you don’t overlook #45. :P
Let’s name 8/24/10 National Kobe Bryant Day! The 10 is for his jersey for Olympics!
Is Broussard French for FiveHead?
I deserve one because me and Kobe Bryant share the same nickname…
Heatfan3
What nickname is that? Rapist? Sick bastard…
I deserve one because I had to wake up at insane times to watch the laker games because i live in Israel. And i had my final exams, but i still woke up which shows i’m a dedicated lakers/kobe fan. So give me a T!!!
Because I’m entry #5 and the shirt celbrates #5 (5 rings)
Since you got a box of them.
I deserve a Black Mamba tee because I’ve been on y’all all series about being biased Boston fans and needing to show LA a little love when they won each of thier games, so you been knowing who I ride with.
And because Dime is the last site I check at night and the 2nd one I check in the morning (gotta check my torrent site first, I know you understand).
I’m an XL.
i deserve one because i am a die hard Kobe and Lakers Fan…i been a fan since i was a lil kid…my dad liked them and i did after he showed me them on TV….i never gave up on them even when they had their ups and downs…when they had a bad season about 5 or 6 years back i still watched them and bragged them up…when i was the only kobe fan at school all the haters would talk sh*t to me but i said just wait til they get a few more good players…i was sad when phil jackson and D fish left..kobe had to carry the whole team by himself and people criticized him for that…i always wanted to be like Kobe when i was little…now days when im playin ball and i shoot a J or a 3 i say OH KOBE…i watched him get all 5 of his rings when they beat indiana then they swept the Nets and beat A.I. and the sixers…i saw how disappointed kobe was when the celtics beat them and i know when hes mad by the way he talks at his press conferences…i know when hes about to get in the Black Mamba mode and kill all his defensers…i try to do all his moves…hes the best clutch player in the game…he has more game winners in the 09 10 season than more than half the players in the NBA including LeBron….kobe came straight outta high school and many people doubted him…he took game winning shots in his career at a young age, he missed but thats something many rookies dont like to do…. he was the reason why the USA team took the gold medal….he never gives up and when he wants something he goes and gets it until he gets it…so that is why i think deserve a black mamba tee…if i do win i wear XL
i’m a 35 year old virgin who lives with his parents
i want my lil homie (lil kobe) to have it [twitpic.com] size small
because i bought the kings have rings shirt and the boston masacre shirts. All because I saw them on here please i need to complete my collection
Because The Rock said so
No updates on the LRG Playoff Pack contest, BTW?
Hook me up with a black tee!
I’m a converted Kobe fan. Back in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, I rode with my man AI through thick and thin. I HAD to hate Kobe. But as I matured and Kobe matured into the greatest basketball player since MJ, I’ve grown to appreciate the guy’s game.
He is textbook. He is who every aspiring ball player should try and emulate.
There may not ever be another Jordan. But there also, may never be any Kobe. He’s that good.
I need this tee to complete my transformation from a hater to a believer.
Make it happen, DIME. Thanks.
I’m the only person I know within my group of real life friends, Facebook friends, and Twitter followers who stood by the Lakers when everyone was bashing them (even strangers on the bus and in class were on the wrong side!). I was consistently the odd guy out at gatherings, pokernights, and general NBA debates (especially after Bean town went up 3-2 in the Finals) and was often the target of names such as ” LA lover”, “the recently converted guy”, and most hurtful, “Bandwagoner”. And I’m generally a quiet dude who doesnt take well to pressure or criticism (sort if like my role player persona when I’m on the court). You all have to understand that it was really hard defending Kobe and the Lakers. And I must admit that there were a few times where I genuinely asked myself if it was all worth it. Hell, after all my hard work and almost having to put up with a world full of Celtics fans if the Lakers had lost in the Finals, I really felt like I had done my part for Kob and Lakers fans everywhere. I felt like I had finally beat the Celtics (and everyone in my life that supported them)
So, does all of this support in the face of adversity for Kob and the crew need any reward? Of course not- the love and passion is unconditional. I’m just asking you to give me the chance to rock this tee the next time I know that I’m gonna be around the nation of Celtic loyals which for some reason have come to populate my social sphere. Because for some reason, all of a sudden, some of the most vocal Celtics supporters I know have gone awfully quiet. They now realize what I had months ago. And when they see the combo of this “bandwagonner” and the 5 rings tee at the same time, they’ll know what they have to do. All I’ll do is pull my shirt a bit off my chest and say, “Kiss my rings bitch”.
Ahhh.. glad I got that shit off my chest….
Sorry for the double post…
i deserve a t-shirt with the black mamba cuz i’m from Romania and we never ever get this type of things here even if we’r crazy about basketball and the lakers.
Here’s the evidence that we are basketball fanatics:[www.youtube.com]
and [www.youtube.com]
My Name is Josh Malone and I am a Marine in Afghanistan. I have loved Kobe and the lakers since i was 10 years old and bought the game NBA Courstide 2 Featuring Kobe Bryant. I got his Jersey for Christmas the following year and he has been my favorite player since. I stayed up through the whole series working hour shifts over here to catch the games through satellite streams to a laptop because of the time differences.I would start my shift at 1600 and staying up until 1100(game ended and when i would get a shower and get into my rack) to have to be back up at 1500 so i would make it in by 1600 . I stood by him in 03 04 through the rape trials and being a fan while in Ohio after moving from Lancaster California was hard because everyone would laugh and call names at me while it was easy even though anyone with half a brain knew it wasn’t rape. I have used my time i get out her to rest and hygiene looking for this t-shirt but haven’t been able to find it anywhere.
Thank You,
LCpl Joshua Malone
Cause I’m a real Kobe fan despite supporting the eastern team in the Finals since NYK lost to SAS in 1999 (reason why I hate the Spurs)…
I would like to have one but I know my lol homie should have one. She loves Kobe and she only 3 but know everything bout him. She doesn’t miss watching any game. Here she is [twitpic.com]
I deserve this shirt because I need a new catch rag. My last one is just too stiff and crispy to effectively catch my spew.
Thanks Dimemag!
I deserve one because I know that Kobe nor hardly any of us has probably never seen a black mamba before but still fear it the same
because as a celtics fan i deserve to burn that shirt as consolation
wow. I like the shirt. Do you sell that one? Hmm..I am interested to have one.
Also because its sold out on nike.com, please send me one in m
I need one of those shirt because I run out of toilet paper
Kobe Bryant > MJ
i deserve a black mamba tee, becoz i live in indonesia and i root for the lakers and i watched all their playoff games which is at 8am in indonesia, and for that i have missed almost half of my work days and at last getting me fired. Now i am a bum and i only have shirts and i really would be grateful if i get a black mamba t shirt. thank you.
I think i deserve one of these shirts because i am so ecstatic that the lakers won again! I almost cant put it into words how i felt. i love this team and the players. i watch and watch these games as if i only knew that and that only. Kobe Bryant is my favorite basketball player ever. i saved up money every month just to buy the Kobe Zoom 5 shoes and i wear them always, i want a shirt to go with them and i am honestly a dedicated lakers fan and i always have been. i would wear this shirt with pride and with honor and never let this team down as a fan. I am the Los Angeles Lakers’s #1 fan! My daughter will be one too!
