Kobe Bryant Now Has A Massive ‘Mamba Sports Academy’ In Los Angeles

12.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Mentality branding is coming to a Los Angeles sports performance academy.

The Mamba Academy is the new name for a “holistic athlete training” facility in Thousand Oaks that Bryant has partnered with to expand his work with the athletes of tomorrow. Bryant is no stranger to hosting workouts with young basketball players. His runs with Jayson Tatum made headlines all summer in the NBA world. But the Sports Academy becoming the Mamba Sports Academy is something different.

Bryant announced the partnership with the Sports Academy on Monday and seem excited about working with the multi-use facility.

“MAMBA Sports Academy is a natural expansion of my commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of kids through sports,” Bryant said in a statement. “We focus on offering a premium experience on proper training for young athletes, and infuse a little ‘Mamba Mentality’ into their programs.”

