Kobe Bryant comes back, delivers another dagger

Don’t act surprised. While Kobe Bryant‘s first game back from an almost three-week layoff had other interesting story lines — Andrew Bynum returning to his personal Waterloo (Memphis), the Grizzlies trying to stay above .500 and in the playoff picture, the Gasol vs. Gasol matchup — in the end it was all about K.O.B.E. On his way to an efficient 32 points (13-19 FG), Kobe scored the last nine for the Lakers, including a game-tying three with just under a minute to go. After Rudy Gay responded with a J to give Memphis the lead, it came down to L.A. trailing by two with the ball and eight seconds left … Now, the last time Kobe was in Memphis, Lionel Hollins had a great strategy to switch Marc Gasol onto him on the last play. That time, Younger Gasol’s height forced Kobe to pass to Ron Artest, who bricked the big shot. This time, Rudy was sticking Kobe on the baseline, and as he ran around a screen set by Older Gasol, Rudy went under and Younger Gasol didn’t step up. So in essence Kobe (7 rebs, 6 asts, 3 stls) got a wide-open trey, which he calmly buried with four seconds left. One O.J. Mayo miss later, and book another game-winner for the Mamba … The Grizzlies made two too many mistakes on defense. On Kobe’s earlier three, Mayo (25 pts) went under a Pau screen and left Kobe too much room, and then on the last one they got killed by going under the screen again. That’s like sticking your chin out at Joe Frazier and daring him to swing. Odds are you’ll get put on your ass … Speaking of knocking somebody down, the Cavs needed to do that to Marcus Thornton. The rookie went bonkers on Cleveland, dropping 37 points (15-22 FG) in only 31 minutes off the bench as the Hornets nearly pulled off the upset. After Thornton scored 23 in the second quarter, Cavs announcer Austin Carr said, “Once in a while when Thornton drives, you gotta put him on his, um, can.” Thornton was just too quick for any guard to keep up with and often got in the air before the bigs could react. And from the fourth quarter to the first, he never slowed down … Mo Williams and Delonte West were getting smoked all night by Thornton and Darren Collison (22 pts, 10 asts), but fortunately for them, they stepped up and hit back-to-back threes late in the fourth that helped Cleveland escape with the win … Looks like Antawn Jamison‘s hazing period is over. Cracking the starting lineup for the first time since the trade, Jamison had 18 points, and has already developed a chemistry with LeBron, who continually found him as he moved without the ball. One time LeBron (20 pts, 13 asts) hit Jamison with a no-look pass on the break and Jamison literally hurdled David West while dunking on him. It was straight nuts-on-back-neck … Funny moment when LeBron threw a tricky between-the-legs pass that fooled the ref so hard, he blew the whistle anticipating a travel. Carr couldn’t stop cracking up, but D-West wasn’t amused: He sat on the bench for a minute looking like somebody had just stolen his car … The Nate Robinson/Eddie House Bowl was a letdown as far as the two namesakes were concerned, but otherwise a competitive game. Nate and Eddie scored 4 points apiece as Boston held off a Knicks team that looked totally different from the previous night’s blowout loss to Milwaukee … The Knicks just can’t stop anybody’s point guard. Rajon Rondo posted 15 points, 16 dimes and 3 steals and basically got into the paint whenever he felt like it, which killed NY down the stretch as he was able to draw the D and set up guys for easy buckets. One time Nate just walked up on House and dropped a jumper, which isn’t supposed to happen when you’re guarding somebody who’s 5-foot-8 … With Steve Nash (back, abdomen) sidelined for Suns/Thunder, somebody else had to hit the big shot. Tied up with 13 seconds left, Jason Richardson was iso’d on Thabo Sefolosha. When J-Rich (20 pts, 13 rebs) went into his move, Thabo decided to go for a steal and J-Rich took advantage, getting around him easily and dropping a floater with 0.7 on the clock. OKC couldn’t get the rock to Kevin Durant (36 pts) on their end, and Jeff Green‘s attempt didn’t fall … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Brandon Roy scored 28 to lead Portland past New Jersey; Lou Williams put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists as Philly beat Golden State; Kevin Love‘s 17 points and 12 boards helped Minnesota beat Miami, offsetting Dorell Wright‘s career night of 26 points, 6 threes, 7 boards and 3 steals; and Rip Hamilton continued his hot streak, dropping 30 points to knock off Sacramento … Uh-oh. In the final seconds of that Kings/Pistons game, the cameras caught Tyreke Evans (28 pts, 13 asts) laughing and smiling on the court during a dead ball. If Tyreke were playing in Toronto and later left the team, they’d never let him hear the end of that one … We’re out like going under the screen …