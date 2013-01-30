Kobe Bryant Drops Dimes And Maybe The Quote Of The Season

As Neo from “The Matrix” would say, whoa. Kobe Bryant isn’t going to shoot the Los Angeles Lakers out of their first-half funk. No, he’s going to try and pass the Lakers into a record above .500, starting with 39 assists in the last three games — all wins — the most assists in a three-game span in his career. Yeah, it’s surprising. He had 11 Tuesday night in a five-point win over New Orleans that still didn’t instill much confidence in the Lakers as a whole, but showed Bryant can still mold his game to fill L.A.’s needs.

In post-game interviews he said the scorer-to-distributor transition really isn’t that hard in possibly the quote of the year by using the perfect L.A./Hollywood connection. Take it away, ESPN LA’s Dave McMenamin:

Kobe on his ability to switch from shooting guard to point guard so easily: “I’m like Neo out this m—– f—–” â€” Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2013

OK, but humor us, Kobe, because for nearly 17 seasons it didn’t look like assisting — let alone on the fast break, which actually happened Tuesday — was part of your game. His shape-shifting playing style in this last week reminds me of some more dialogue from “The Matrix,” actually. Trinity (fans, media): “Neo… nobody has ever done this before.” Neo (Kobe): “That’s why it’s going to work.”

How long can Bryant play this role as a distributor?

