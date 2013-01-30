Kobe Bryant Drops Dimes And Maybe The Quote Of The Season

#Kobe Bryant
01.30.13 6 years ago

As Neo from “The Matrix” would say, whoa. Kobe Bryant isn’t going to shoot the Los Angeles Lakers out of their first-half funk. No, he’s going to try and pass the Lakers into a record above .500, starting with 39 assists in the last three games — all wins — the most assists in a three-game span in his career. Yeah, it’s surprising. He had 11 Tuesday night in a five-point win over New Orleans that still didn’t instill much confidence in the Lakers as a whole, but showed Bryant can still mold his game to fill L.A.’s needs.

In post-game interviews he said the scorer-to-distributor transition really isn’t that hard  in possibly the quote of the year by using the perfect L.A./Hollywood connection. Take it away, ESPN LA’s Dave McMenamin:

OK, but humor us, Kobe, because for nearly 17 seasons it didn’t look like assisting — let alone on the fast break, which actually happened Tuesday — was part of your game. His shape-shifting playing style in this last week reminds me of some more dialogue from “The Matrix,” actually. Trinity (fans, media): “Neo… nobody has ever done this before.” Neo (Kobe): “That’s why it’s going to work.”

How long can Bryant play this role as a distributor?

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSReal Stories

