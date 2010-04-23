Kobe Bryant “Haters” Limited Edition T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
04.23.10 8 years ago 21 Comments

Yesterday, people were really feeling the “Only Kings Have Rings” tee from our homies over at Tradition. Today, they’re dropping another Kobe gem, this time for all the haters out there. A collaboration between Tradition and L.A. streetwear brand Fly Or Die, this highly anticipated tee drops today. Check out a detailed pic of this limited edition tee after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP