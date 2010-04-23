Kobe Bryant “Haters” Limited Edition T-Shirt

Yesterday, people were really feeling the “Only Kings Have Rings” tee from our homies over at Tradition. Today, they’re dropping another Kobe gem, this time for all the haters out there. A collaboration between Tradition and L.A. streetwear brand Fly Or Die, this highly anticipated tee drops today. Check out a detailed pic of this limited edition tee after the jump.

What do you think?

