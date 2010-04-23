Kobe Bryant “Haters” Limited Edition T-Shirt

Yesterday, people were really feeling the “Only Kings Have Rings” tee from our homies over at Tradition. Today, they’re dropping another Kobe gem, this time for all the haters out there. A collaboration between Tradition and L.A. streetwear brand Fly Or Die, this highly anticipated tee drops today. Check out a detailed pic of this limited edition tee after the jump.
What do you think?
I like the concept, but the shirt is ugly.
I NEED THAT SHIRT!!!!!!
LOVE it! where can i get it?
Wow. Did they really get licensing for this?
That thing is ugly. What’s with the stars?
Yea, I need that shirt!
whatever..drink your haterade and GFY!
YAH THE STARS MAKE IT SEMI-GAY
they should’ve included the ring he bought his girl after the whole colorado incident.
mules, that was funny.
Anyone who “NEEDS” that shirt also needs a kick to the crotch and quite possibly a lobotomy…
Concept’s dope. Shirt is hideous.
The color purple, stars, ‘Love, Always’ and a finger with rings?!
Lookin’ like a gay-themed shirt that an angry faggot activist would wear, especially to the eyes of those who don’t shit about basketball…
***who don’t KNOW shit about basketball
for real, that’s just wack. i mean lame as hell. i can’t see even kobe wearing that crap.
Haha haters hating on a “Haters” tee!! You are what this shirt is all about. Hater n&@&$ marry hater b$&@”$ and have hater kids. Haha. This shirt is dope!
gansta.. unless u a kobe hater then u gonna think its wack
the stubby ass hand makes it a terrible shirt
its not about hating. its about taste. only a cocksucking homo would think that ugly ass shirt is dope.
wud ppl plz leave dat colorado stuff alone dat was 6 yrs ago get out da past stupid ppl say dat on every kobe post it sad u gotta bring up bad things about folk as if u’ve never been in somin you’re not proud of… grow up