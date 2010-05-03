Kobe Bryant: “I feel invincible out there”

It’s not often that you get a chance to talk to Kobe Bryant for an extended period of time. So whenever media outlets – print or online – get an interview with No. 24, I take some time to check it out. This weekend, Kobe’s latest feature in the Los Angeles Times Magazine hit the web and is worth a read. Amongst talking about his demeanor on and off the court, listening to Dropkick Murphys and how he absolutely hates dog s–t, Kobe lets his guard down for a second to talk about his basketball mortality.
Do you think about your basketball mortality at allâ€”that one day you won’t be able to do everything you can now?
I feel invincible out there, but it’s a different kind of invincible than when I was younger. Can I jump over two or three guys like I used to? No. Am I as fast as I used to be? No, but I still have the fundamentals and smarts. That’s what enables me to still be a dominant player. As a kid growing up, I never skipped steps. I always worked on fundamentals because I know athleticism is fleeting.
To me, this quote sums up present-day Kobe Bryant. While everyone seems to get on him when the Lakers lose a game for whatever the reason, it’s his sense of invincibility that transforms a man to a Black Mamba. It’s his sense of invincibility that makes him truly of the greatest of all-time.
Truthfully, in my opinion, what separates stars from superstars is this sense of invincibility. If every time Kobe takes the floor he doesn’t just think, but knows that he’s the best out there, then who can check him? Amongst the League’s other superstars, LeBron‘s had this feeling for a minute, ‘Melo since probably winning the title at Syracuse and Durant since the Thunder won their first game in the playoffs.
What do you think? Will Kobe always be invincible?
OMG who took that gay picture of Kobe…that should never be used again LOL
lool, you are right a bit androgynous…
to your question: yes i honestly believe kobe will be invincible forever and ever until the end of us all, and i hope there are many other people out there who feel the same way.
I’ve seen all the pictures…that is probably the most masculine one. That was a pretty crazy looking photo shoot.
But I digress…nope. He won’t be. Due to his serious workout regimen he’ll be at his best for longer. But all stars fade, look at the Timmy D. With the long seasons and the olympic play Kobe’s nagging injuries will catch up with him.
Nice hoodie…. for a homosexual man.
I agree…there’s no way Kobe stays…wait, are you guys really asking us if Kobe’s going to always be invincible? Now, unless you mean “do you think kobe will always be invincible IN HIS OWN MIND?”; in that case the answer is a resounding “YES”. But actually invincible?
wow.
j. wells is right. if you think the hoodie photo is fruity, wait until you see some of the other ones…
[www.latimesmagazine.com]
when he dies he won’t be very invicible….just like the rest of us
and please never show that picture again
HAHAHA! Oh wow…that is the worst photoshoot…Kobe’s people should LeBron those pictures IMMEDIATELY.
J. Wells – don’t link that anymore! If they land in the wrong hands, they will do just as much damage to his image as the Colorado incident LOL
Sorry, Calvin linked it, not J.
Oh, and it’s called “Kobe – White Hot”…it gets worse! ha
Nah Kobe will fade eventually, just like everyone else, now if he’s smart he’ll retire right at the right time so you don’t actually notice the fade, but what athlete ever does that? If you look at him statistically he’s actually been fading for the past 3 or 4 years.
I think Kobe still has a few seasons left as being a top 5 player/MVP candidate….as long as he has a good core around him. I don’t think we’ll ever see the 1 man show Kobe anymore……..and yeah, I just looked at the picture, ummmmmm…….he looks like he’s about to tell Shaq how his @ss tastes, LOL
Kobe is a competitor… when physical ability treallu starts to fail him he’ll still have his stroke and his unparalleled basketball IQ. I’d say another 5 years at the least. You think the lakers would get rid of a triangle offense genious like that? His veteran leadership alone would he worth millions.
Look at guys like Kurt Thomas and Theo Ratliff…dudes still find work because they can produce in the playoffs. Expect the same from Kobe.
Admire Kobe the athlete. Dislike the goofy cloths. Damn.
Oh, and Kobe’s run goes 4 more years.
Real GM thread with lots of Kobe photoshop goodness.
[forums.realgm.com]
not the best photoshoot. liked the GQ and the dimemag much better..that being said..he needs his knee drained and has two busted digits..lets see anyone else do what he does with those injuries!! he will be good say 3-4 years at the top and i hope he does not pull an mj..go out on top and do some bad boys films with your boy will!
Biggest kobe fan, but them is some gay ass pics
kobe’s just not a style icon. never was, never will be.
remember that he has creative control over all of his shoes? only the huarache and the recent ones got it right, the ones before? nah.
and dont get me started on that steamboat ugly ass shoes he used to rock, the adidas kobe 2.
I dont care how invincible you feel, you still let some stylist dress you up like a douche
Look like Kobe getting ready for the Prince of Persia movie to come out.
kobe is invincible….. right….
just ask Battier, kobe shoots in the 30% range lifetime against him.
here are some photoshopped pics of kobe. funny stuff
[www.rhymeswithsnitch.com]
Okay Kobe might not always be invincible but he will always be great because as you see he can be injured and slowed down by age, but w/o those injuries Kobe was a beast and is coming back into his own in the Jazz series. @JT bro Kobe may have had some struggles against Battier but he always turns on in the 4th to win the game and shot over Shane’s hand every time. And it’s not like he’s gonna Brett Favre he’ll retire when he’s still on the top and has more rings than everybody from his era. KB24=Kan’t Beat 24
Lebron is invincible too. All LBJ has to do is use his post up game, have better footwork, or use his left hand.
Wait….. Oh yeah, he’s NOT Kobe.
All year long we’ve heard, been lectured, and been forced to read– “The Cav’s are the BEST team in the association………”
Yet, if that’s the case; what happens when LBJ DOESN’T put up a near triple double EVERY game?
NO WINS & NO CHANCE & NO TRIP TO THE FINALS & NO CHAMPIONSHIPS & NO MO LBJ.
I hope the cav’s renewed their FISHING LICENSES.
Q:What’s worst than MISERABLE?
A:cleveland, ohio.
Yes, the casual fan will be overjoyed if the cavs do indeed make it to the finals and face off against the Lakeshow; however, TRUE FANS know what Champions are made of:
[www.youtube.com]