Kobe Bryant: “I feel invincible out there”

It’s not often that you get a chance to talk to Kobe Bryant for an extended period of time. So whenever media outlets – print or online – get an interview with No. 24, I take some time to check it out. This weekend, Kobe’s latest feature in the Los Angeles Times Magazine hit the web and is worth a read. Amongst talking about his demeanor on and off the court, listening to Dropkick Murphys and how he absolutely hates dog s–t, Kobe lets his guard down for a second to talk about his basketball mortality.

Do you think about your basketball mortality at allâ€”that one day you won’t be able to do everything you can now? I feel invincible out there, but it’s a different kind of invincible than when I was younger. Can I jump over two or three guys like I used to? No. Am I as fast as I used to be? No, but I still have the fundamentals and smarts. That’s what enables me to still be a dominant player. As a kid growing up, I never skipped steps. I always worked on fundamentals because I know athleticism is fleeting.

To me, this quote sums up present-day Kobe Bryant. While everyone seems to get on him when the Lakers lose a game for whatever the reason, it’s his sense of invincibility that transforms a man to a Black Mamba. It’s his sense of invincibility that makes him truly of the greatest of all-time.

Truthfully, in my opinion, what separates stars from superstars is this sense of invincibility. If every time Kobe takes the floor he doesn’t just think, but knows that he’s the best out there, then who can check him? Amongst the League’s other superstars, LeBron‘s had this feeling for a minute, ‘Melo since probably winning the title at Syracuse and Durant since the Thunder won their first game in the playoffs.

What do you think? Will Kobe always be invincible?

