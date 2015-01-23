Kobe Bryant On Injury: “This Is What Happens When I Pass Too Much!”

At least Kobe Bryant still has his sense of humor. In the wake of tearing his rotator cuff on Wednesday during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to twitter and poked fun at his shot-happy nature.

This is what happens when I pass too much! #ShoulderShock thank u all for ur thoughts and prayers #team @DrinkBODYARMOR @Lakers #oneluv — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2015

Clever.

We’re still waiting for word on a possible timeline for Bryant’s recovery. If he doesn’t need surgery, there’s a chance he’ll return to the court later this season. The Lakers are certainly concerned about their star’s status, especially because 36 year-old Kobe recently complained of shoulder pain:

Byron on Kobe's torn rotator cuff: "Yeah, I'm worried. The whole organization's worried." Still waiting to hear severity of injury. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) January 23, 2015

Kobe had complained about shoulder soreness a month-and-a-half ago, Byron said. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) January 23, 2015

Byron predicting successful return for Kobe if he needs surgery: "I know he doesn't want to go out this way." — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) January 23, 2015

Well, we certainly don’t want Bryant to go out this way, either.

If he’s forced too, though, it’s become increasingly clear over the past year that Bryant’s off-court personality would make for a fantastic studio analyst. Charles Barkley might not be long for Inside The NBA – just sayin’.

Get well, Mamba!

What do you think?

