Kobe Bryant On Injury: “This Is What Happens When I Pass Too Much!”

01.23.15 4 years ago

At least Kobe Bryant still has his sense of humor. In the wake of tearing his rotator cuff on Wednesday during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to twitter and poked fun at his shot-happy nature.

We’re still waiting for word on a possible timeline for Bryant’s recovery. If he doesn’t need surgery, there’s a chance he’ll return to the court later this season. The Lakers are certainly concerned about their star’s status, especially because 36 year-old Kobe recently complained of shoulder pain:

Well, we certainly don’t want Bryant to go out this way, either.

If he’s forced too, though, it’s become increasingly clear over the past year that Bryant’s off-court personality would make for a fantastic studio analyst. Charles Barkley might not be long for Inside The NBA – just sayin’.

Get well, Mamba!

