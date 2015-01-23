Kobe Bryant On Injury: “This Is What Happens When I Pass Too Much!”

At least Kobe Bryant still has his sense of humor. In the wake of tearing his rotator cuff on Wednesday during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took to twitter and poked fun at his shot-happy nature.
Clever.
We’re still waiting for word on a possible timeline for Bryant’s recovery. If he doesn’t need surgery, there’s a chance he’ll return to the court later this season. The Lakers are certainly concerned about their star’s status, especially because 36 year-old Kobe recently complained of shoulder pain:
Well, we certainly don’t want Bryant to go out this way, either.
If he’s forced too, though, it’s become increasingly clear over the past year that Bryant’s off-court personality would make for a fantastic studio analyst. Charles Barkley might not be long for Inside The NBA – just sayin’.
Get well, Mamba!
I think he would replace Shaq before Charles, unless Chuck really is trying to do politics long-term for some strange reason…It’s not like Someone like Fox Sports, Grantland, or maybe one of the rising Athlete-lead/sourced media outlets take advantage of his retirement and voice to birth a new cool sports talk/analysis brand…
That would be my suggested move to Kobe…grab guys that are intelligent, fearless, legit in the game and create your own media outlet to represent the game free of Turner/NBA corporate strings…
Either way it will be interesting to watch.