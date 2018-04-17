Getty Image

James Harden has been brilliant this season, leading the Houston Rockets to the NBA’s best record and ascending to new heights as the presumptive favorite to claim the league’s MVP award.

While there are still some detractors to his candidacy, a respected source of basketball knowledge came to the forefront in support on Tuesday, as 2007-2008 NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star Kobe Bryant anointed Harden as his choice. Bryant visited with ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday and made the case for why Harden was deserving of the award this season, even in the face of some strong competition from others.