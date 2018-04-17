Kobe Bryant Explained Why James Harden ‘Deserves’ The MVP Award This Season

#James Harden #Kobe Bryant
04.17.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden has been brilliant this season, leading the Houston Rockets to the NBA’s best record and ascending to new heights as the presumptive favorite to claim the league’s MVP award.

While there are still some detractors to his candidacy, a respected source of basketball knowledge came to the forefront in support on Tuesday, as 2007-2008 NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star Kobe Bryant anointed Harden as his choice. Bryant visited with ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday and made the case for why Harden was deserving of the award this season, even in the face of some strong competition from others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Kobe Bryant
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENKOBE BRYANT

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP