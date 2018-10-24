Getty Image

Before we begin: Kobe Bryant is joking. Now, let’s dive into Bryant’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, in which the Los Angeles Lakers legend spoke about the team’s early-season struggles as the Lakers are settling into the LeBron James era with the team. Los Angeles has started the year 0-3, partly due to a tough schedule, partly due to some rough defense, partly due to a semi-roster overhaul that occurred last season, and partly due to a whole bunch of other stuff that aren’t as easily identifiable as those three things.

All of this has something of a weird, awkward cloud hanging over this, because during the offseason, a small but vocal group of Laker fans expressed their discontent about James due to the rivalry he had early in his career with Bryant. Plenty of people around the Lakers said this wasn’t cool, even Bryant, who said he expects them to “fall in line.”

But still, Kimmel couldn’t help but ask Bryant how many games in a row it would take for him to un-retire, something he’s adamant he will not do. Kobe couldn’t help but respond by cracking a joke and getting the hopes of Lakers fans up just a tiny bit.