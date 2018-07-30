Getty Image

Jayson Tatum is getting ready for his second season with the Boston Celtics. It was a pretty successful first one for the Celtics, but if secondhand information is true his game made idol Kobe Bryant regret the Lakers passing on Tatum at last year’s NBA Draft.

Tatum modeled his game after Bryant’s and has claimed that he’s only playing basketball because of him. That influence is clear, as NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen pointed out in a video that put the two side by side.