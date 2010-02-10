Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Top U.S. Men’s Basketball Roster

USA Basketball released the names of the 27 NBA players who are candidates to play in this summer’s World Championships and the 2012 Olympics in London. Nine players return from the Olympic squad that took gold in Beijing – Kobe, LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, and Carmelo Anthony.

The rest of the roster looks like this:

Chauncey Billups

Amar’e Stoudemire

Kevin Durant

Derrick Rose

Lamar Odom

Al Jefferson

Kevin Love

Rudy Gay

O.J. Mayo

Andre Iguodala

Kendrick Perkins

Danny Granger

David Lee

Brook Lopez

Russell Westbrook

LaMarcus Aldridge

Gerald Wallace

Eric Gordon

Coach K is signed up to coach the squad again. It will be interesting to see how injuries and free agency shapes this summer’s team. Guys like LeBron, Wade and Bosh could all sit out because of the free agency drama that is sure to dominate this coming offseason.

Who isn’t on this roster that should have received an invite?