Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Top U.S. Men’s Basketball Roster

02.10.10 9 years ago 66 Comments

USA Basketball released the names of the 27 NBA players who are candidates to play in this summer’s World Championships and the 2012 Olympics in London. Nine players return from the Olympic squad that took gold in Beijing – Kobe, LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, and Carmelo Anthony.

The rest of the roster looks like this:

Chauncey Billups
Amar’e Stoudemire
Kevin Durant
Derrick Rose
Lamar Odom
Al Jefferson
Kevin Love
Rudy Gay
O.J. Mayo
Andre Iguodala
Kendrick Perkins
Danny Granger
David Lee
Brook Lopez
Russell Westbrook
LaMarcus Aldridge
Gerald Wallace
Eric Gordon

Coach K is signed up to coach the squad again. It will be interesting to see how injuries and free agency shapes this summer’s team. Guys like LeBron, Wade and Bosh could all sit out because of the free agency drama that is sure to dominate this coming offseason.

Who isn’t on this roster that should have received an invite?

