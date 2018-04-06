Ellen on YouTube

Arike Ogunbowale is fresh off one of the greatest Final Four performances in NCAA history, hitting two last-second shots to lift Norte Dame to its first women’s basketball national championship since 2001.

Ogunbowale’s heroics have earned her immortality in college sports, and the last few days have been full of celebration since she knocked off Mississippi State with a buzzer-beater after a frantic Fighting Irish comeback in the title game on Sunday night.

On Friday, she appeared on Ellen and got to talk about how her life has changed since hitting those two big buckets.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ogunbowale was quoted as saying she tapped into her “Mamba Mentality” in the clutch, a reference to Kobe Bryant. So, it being Ellen and all, Kobe himself was on hand to meet Ogunbowale and congratulate her on the title.