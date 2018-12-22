Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is on the road to recovery after knee surgery and the most recent information on his comeback reveals “good progress” for the New York Knicks big man. Still, the 23 year old has not appeared in an NBA game since early February and it is sometimes easy to allow him to fade into the background when remembering all of the bright, young stars in the league today.

Kobe Bryant hasn’t forgotten about Porzingis, though, and that was clear in a recent message put forth by the legendary shooting guard. Porzingis revealed on his Instagram story that Bryant sent him an autographed copy of his book and there was a clear message to “get healthy.”