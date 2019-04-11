Kobe Bryant Joined Tons Of NBA Players In Congratulating Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki

04.11.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It was a bittersweet night in the NBA on Wednesday, with both Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade playing in their final NBA games to cap off two Hall of Fame careers. Wade dropped a triple-double, with his final assist fittingly coming on a Udonis Haslem jumper, while Nowitzki scored 20 after getting emotional as the San Antonio Spurs honored him with a tribute video before the game.

Of any two players in the league, both Wade and Nowitzki had a profound impact on both the game and the players that make up its rosters. Wade had been getting stand ovations on the road during his #OneLastDance retirement tour, while opposing crowds would roar like it was the NBA Finals whenever Nowitzki hit a jumper, even though he didn’t officially announce his retirement until Tuesday night. So many players wanted to exchange jerseys with Wade after their final game playing against him that the Miami Heat legend had to politely decline some requests.

As both legends’ games came to an end on Wednesday night, players watching around the league offered their congratulations to two men who shaped the NBA in a myriad of ways, including former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who had his own farewell tour just three years ago.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDIRK NOWITZKIDWYANE WADEKOBE BRYANT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP