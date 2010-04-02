Kobe Bryant Nike “Calfornia’s Finest” T-Shirt Contest Winners

Replacing the bear on the California State Flag with a black mamba? If you ask us, it works, and not many Californians would be opposed to it at this point after last year’s championship. We received 186 responses and sorted through all of them looking for the biggest Kobe fans and the people who would wear it best:

Winner #1: LakeShow84

Because im constantly takin heat for defending the f$%k lol

And i’d wear that shit to SCHEDULED championship parade in June.. Nah i gotta wear my all black Mamba jersey..

Shit i’d use it as a hoop shirt.. It’d be my designated hoop shirt for colder weather.. i still wear my Magic Tmac jersey for the summer days..

LakeShow84 is always defending Kobe on Dime when we praise him or don’t give him enough love. This shirt is meant to be worn on the court, and once LakeShow gets this we know he’ll reconsider wearing that outdated T-Mac jersey.

Winner #2: Zack Hess

Two reasons. One, I have a pet black mamba snake (along with 6 other pet snakes) named 81. Two, my buddy and I had a bet going the year Kobe scored 81. He had Lebron scoring the most points in a single game that season. I had Kobe. Loser had to shave the number of points in their head for that number of days. He lost. 81 on the side of his head for 81 days. Maybe I should give the shirt to him??

Besides the fact that we’re pretty sure it’s illegal to own a pet black mamba and think it’s hilarious that he named it 81, we always love a great bet. Who would score more points in a single game in 2006? Kobe or LeBron? The friend who bet on LeBron more points than Kobe when a 2006 Kobe would avoid passing the ball to Kwame Brown at any cost, is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. So when Kobe scored the second-most points in NBA history and Zach’s friend had to shave 81 in his head for 81 days, he had it coming to him. Maybe you should give him the shirt, but either way, it’s your choice.

Honorable Mentions:

#1: Anaconda

Anaconda says:

Hi,

I’m somewhat of an anaconda aficionado. I own a seven foot stud (ll) that I house in a 60 gallon tank in my mother’s basement. I also happen to be a poor, but enthusiastic, pickup basketball player.

On the courts, my nickname is “The Anaconda,” not for my pet, interests nor hobbies, but because I’m stocky, sort of lazy on defense, and because it takes me a while to digest my lunch before I play.

I would really appreciate winning the KB Black Mamba apparel, which I would wear with pride, to honor my affinity for snakes and basketball and to remind my fellow teammates that the serpent is still a force to be reckoned with. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely sliding through zones.

Anaconda for the score.

#2: dueceduece

dueceduece says:

watup dime! first of all i STAY on this site. second of all im on my spring break and unlike some kids in college i couldnt go to europe or cancun or even cape cod. i stayed at home and used up my days applying to internships, volunteering some time at my former middle school, visiting friends at brown university, and playing nba 2k10 (im a beast..seriously). third of all, as a fan of basketball i love kobe’s game. but more importantly my newest love interest is from california and is a huge lakers fan. i would love to see her chillin on the couch watchin tv in one of my t-shirts and i think this one would be perfect! ive had your back for some time now dime and it would be cool if u could do me a solid you know lol… hit me up!!

What do you think. Did we get it right?

If you didn’t win here, there’s still time to win a Nike “Puppet Revolution” t-shirt. Be sure to enter before it’s too late.

Follow Adam on Twitter at @FloBombin.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.