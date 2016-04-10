LeBron, Tiger, Gronk, And More Megastars Honor Kobe Bryant Before His Final Game

#Nike #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
04.10.16 2 years ago

What’s our favorite moment of this Kobe Bryant tribute? When Kevin Durant, who seemed irritated throughout his entire segment, is asked to use one word to describe the Los Angeles Lakers icon.

“Asshole,” Durant replies, matter of factly.

That’s not a word that normally qualifies as praise. In this case, though, the pejorative is actually a compliment – and Durant knows it perhaps better than any other player in the NBA.

Are there athletes throughout the world who are more relentlessly competitive than the Oklahoma City superstar? Maybe. But almost definitely only people like Tiger Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Elena Delle Donne, and other Nike luminaries.

Mamba Day is April 13. Time to pay your respects.

