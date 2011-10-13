Kobe Bryant Offered $2 Million For 1 Game; The Miami Super Team That Could’ve Been

Kobe Bryant is having no trouble drawing attention, and putting himself into position to make money with this lockout looming overhead. He’s been in negotiations with the Italian club Virtus Bologna for a minute now. When we first heard the club had offered $1 million to Kobe for one game, we almost lost it. Now, reports are saying the offer was increased to $2 million for one game. You can’t say no to that. The club says they have lined up some sponsorships and networks to support the “Kobe Night.” If you’re one of the card-carrying Kobe haters, the “He wants the whole show to himself” critics, now’s your chance to shine. What kind of a game could this possibly be if you’re paying one player that much, you’ve named the night after him and even have special networks there to cover this single player? There’s no way this wouldn’t turn into a glorified celebrity game, no different than anything else we’ve seen this offseason. If you’re wondering, Bryant’s NBA earnings per game this year would’ve been $308,000 … Who does Kobe think defends him the best out of everyone in the league? Our man Tony Allen. Allen is working on his perimeter game this summer, but his bread and butter, as he calls it, is being the dog. Allen and the Grizzlies are one of the teams we really miss right now. TA’s attitude kinda resonates with that whole squad: just a hard-working, scrappy group. Fun to watch … At this point, Kobe’s not the only one looking to make a move. We broke the news yesterday that there are some serious discussions about a two-team tour of paid NBA players, making stops in places like China. Also, Amar’e Stoudemire put everyone on notice when he said the stars of the league should start their own league. What’s the most likely scenario? Would you rather see a tour with the players still mainly focused on ending the lockout? Or a game-changing new league that could forever alter basketball in this country? If the stars go through with that league, who knows what the effects will be … STAT also told everyone he’d rather have Carmelo than LeBron at the end of a game. Pretty safe answer. Carmelo is his teammate, and has the stats to back up the claim. If we do lose a season, we are really going to miss out on LeBron’s response to the Finals last year. That would suck. Big time. Whether it’s good or bad, you know it’ll be great theater. Is he going to drop a dud and flame out again to the pressure or come back like Nas on Stillmatic? But it’s always forward I’m moving/Never backwards stupid, here’s another classic … Stoudemire was also asked who was the worst smelling player in the NBA. His answer: Ronny Turiaf, with Boris Diaw coming in a close second … On First Take, they asked ‘Melo if he could go back, would he include the same opt-out in his contract that Wade, Bosh and LeBron had? He said he would. You know what that means. We could’ve legitimately seen Wade, LeBron and Carmelo team up on the same team to create the most dominating outside trio the game has ever seen. The Heat would’ve had no size at all, but Carmelo on the block, Wade flying around off the ball, and LeBron handling would’ve been killer. Could it have worked? Are they too similar, or better yet, would these three just not be able to find enough shots? It’s crazy to think about. Bosh fits in well there, and actually had a very good year once he figured out his role (try telling that to his haters, who are more ruthless than anyone). But still. LeBron, D-Wade AND ‘Melo? … Tristan Thompson gets his “Welcome to the NBA” moment, courtesy of John Wall. Poor Tristan … Chris Sheridan is reporting that Sebastian Telfair is following the tracks of his cousin to China and will sign with the Jiangsu Dragons. Let’s hope he doesn’t come up for air eating Vaseline … Here’s a tweet from Al Iannazzone of The Record concerning lockout negotiations: NBAPA chief Billy Hunter just announced on WFAN that the two sides have agreed to meet with a federal mediator on Monday … Some of the Dime crew became huge Clemson fans at some point over the course of the past few weeks. Maybe it’s the orange crush uniforms. Maybe it’s that ridiculous freshman wideout, Sammy Watkins. Maybe it’s because they’re one of the major sleeper teams (or at least were before people started noticing them) of the season. But now this mess: QB Tjah Boyd hurt his hip last weekend because he wasn’t wearing any hip pads. He explained the absence of the pads like this: “For swag reasons.” Can we slap him? … The Los Angeles D-Fenders won the 2011 NBA Development League Draft Lottery and will pick first come Thursday, Nov. 3. The Austin Toros have the second selection, while the Maine Red Claws, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Texas Legends round out the top five … And we’ve announced the winners of our NBA 2K12 giveaway. The four winners are Jason (w/ post #29), David Pean (post #40), Brian Nathan (post #82) and Mohammed (post #115). Congrats people … We’re out like Turiaf’s hygiene.
…bull$hit…I saw Melo on espn first take yesterday & he said he was flag he signed a 5 year extension with Denver instead of a 3yr like Bron & Wade. His reasoning “i was happy in Denver…they were mining in the right direction” & his response to possibly playing in miami “naw I don’t think out would have worked out…been a good fit.” Hey Dime! Get your facts straight before posting it in a story & stop trying to flip info in order to make a story….F*CkIN SAD!
“he said he was flag he signed a 5 year extension with Denver instead of a 3yr like Bron & Wade. His reasoning “i was happy in Denver…they were mining in the right direction””
i thought melo said, had he known the situation down the road, and if he’d been smarter he would’ve signed a 3 yr deal like wade and melo. i think he denied wanting to go to miami if he were a free agent the same summer as them.
@silk Melo actually said if he knew then what he knows now, he probably would’ve taken the 3-year deal. No one said he would’ve definitely gone to Miami, but the opportunity could’ve been there for him.
cant wait for kobe on nbatv..when is the game!! i am pumped..nike barnstorming..can kobe have nike drop some cw of the lighter version of his zkvii. the version we have is the supreme..the zoom air version looks a lot better. i want to see cw for that version..the lighter version is fine with me!
I have a question. What situation is of a greater magnitude in terms of expectancy in regards to becoming an NBA champion.
Kobe having to win a title after Shaq to prove his worth.
or…
Leborn having to win a title in order to validate his “chosen one” status.
Wade, LeBron and Carmelo VS Superman (Jordan), Batman (Pippen), and Rodman.
Two French guys are the worst smelling in the league? Can’t say Im surprised. STAT doesn’t have to cover Tony Parker or he might have named them 1, 2, and 3.
Turiaf.. that does not surprise me one bit. Dude just looks dirty.
The players aren’t going to start their own league. Gimme a break. There are only a handful of players with the business-savvy, ambition and work ethic to bring something that big to fruition. It’s too much work for them to do. Most of them are just basketball players… that’s it. Nice thought but that shit ain’t happening.
I have to agree with Jay, Turiaf looks like he doesn’t he hits the showers after every game. Also, with a player owned league, how would it be any different from the league that is currently in place. The Superstars aren’t going to put up ALL of their money to get it off the ground. They’d have to find some venture capitalists (owners) to help with funding and then work out a way to split the income related to basketball. This is like a girl who is in an abusive relationship, leaves, only to fall in love with a semi-pro amateur boxer who has a short temper and drinking problem.
First of all, the idea that the players will start their own league is ridiculous. Steven A. Smith made the point on First Take yesterday, and it was a good one. There are about 25 legit stars in the NBA, and they would do fine with their own league. But what about the 100’s of other NBA players who would still be out a job? What the fuck are Matt Bonner’s of the world going to do? It’s unfair to those players, and it will never happen. The players are just trying to build leverage against the owners, but it’s imaginary leverage.
And also, I can tell you guys why you’re Clemson fans all of a sudden. It’s called riding the bandwagon. As soon as Clemson loses all their new “fans” will disappear quicker than the Tigers’ BCS hopes.
I am a Kobe hater, and I am not saying one damn word about $2mil for a game. He isn’t holding out saying “I want more!!!”, the team is offering it. I hate Kobe for lots of reasons, but I appreciate his game.
I am a Chris Bosh hater, and I don’t think Melo would be a better fit with Wade and Lebron. They have alpha dog issues at the end of games with 2 guys, imagine adding Melo as the third! I hate Bosh because he thinks he is better than he is, but he’s in a tough spot being compared to Wade and Lebron.
The lockout reminds me of this time we went to a Dodgers game. My buddy (the players) was drunk -go figure a little mexican guy would get drunk at a Dodgers game- and we were in the bar after the game. Some dude probably named Dickhead McPuffychest (owners) was in there making noise about the Dodgers losing etc… A few minutes go by (the lockout), and my buddy starts saying he is going to punch the guy. “I am gonna punch him right now!” Now Dickhead McPuffychest would have handed my buddy his ass, but we just said to go ahead and do it. I’ll make sure nobody else jumps in, but you are on your own. He never hit the guy, despite saying it 100 times. McPuffychest never flinched. That’s what all of this “we’ll start our own league” talk is like. The players will never do it. The owners won’t even flinch.
On second thought… I kinda hope the players open up their own league and run it themselves. Even if it’s just 10 teams… it will show them the owners perspective. Let’s see how those guys do with handling the daily operations, acquiring playing facilities, travel accomodations, establishing advertising deals, and ensuring everything is running smoothly. They should record all of it and make a reality show. I’d watch that shit. If they think running their own league is the answer to the lockout, and a way to stick it to the owners, I’d LOVE to see it happen. They’d lose their minds. They got one, maybe two years of college education.
The league would start out with all the hype but I can see it will folding quicker than Slamball.
The players need a reality check. The owners don’t need them. They might need the players to own NBA teams, but they have other revenue streams – they sure as hell can cope without owning an NBA team. They are lost in a dream and they need to wake the fuck up. Make the concessions, agree to a deal and move on. They have it a lot better than they think they do. I’m praying they think they are smart enough to run a league. Please, Amare… take the initiative and start a league. PLEASE! I need a good laugh.
@Jay – The players would QUICKLY be persuaded to allow the agents to manage the league. So the player’s education level wouldn’t matter all that much. Plus, the first year would be finding out the things they are missing. Regardless of how many teams, the question that would have to be answered would be, “are we all going to get paid the same amount?” Does Lebron get the same check as Josh Smith who’d get the same check as Nick Young who’d get the same check as Martel Webster? Socialism is the perfect system until individuals realize some do more work than others.
The players are running out of outlandish bluffing strategies. Playing overseas, starting their own league, selling out YMCA’s for charity, playing exhibition games for the king of Zamunda… Decertification will slowly creep into the minds of the non-superstars.
“The players would QUICKLY be persuaded to allow the agents to manage the league.”
^ Exactly!! and how much money would that cost them JUST to pay agents to negotiate deals? I’m betting most of the players have no negotiation experience, so they sure as hell can’t do it themselves. The players would lose their minds when they see the kind of expenses they need to pay for.
Again, I hope they think they are smarter than they really are and try to start a league.
We all know how good Dawayne Wade is at running a business…
“STAT also told everyone he’d rather have Carmelo than LeBron at the end of a game”
Yeah, we all saw the Finals…and last time I saw Melo, he was puttin 40pts n 17 boards on the Celts with a legit injury.
@ JAY (Let’s see how those guys do with handling the daily operations, acquiring playing facilities, travel accomodations, establishing advertising deals, and ensuring everything is running smoothly)
n F&F –
I don’t think the players realize the capital involved to run even the most minor league. Transportation from city to city, arena scheduling n rentals, hotel bookings, ticket selling, per diems, concessions, merchandising, injuries and rehabilitations and most importantly, splitting the profits or more likely, splitting the losses…
^ Yup. The owners should call their bluff. Hold out on the season as long as they want and fuck these players. Go ahead and make a league, Amare. Fuckin’ nincompoop.