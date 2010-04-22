Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” Limited Edition T-Shirt

With the Lakers currently up 2-0 on the Thunder, our homies over at Tradition got in these awesome Kobe tees from the Sunnymead, Calif. based brand, The Forest Lab. Titled “Only Kings Have Rings,” this tee could also be a shot at LeBron (in a rap diss kind of way). Check out detailed pics of this limited edition tee after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.