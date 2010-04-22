Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” Limited Edition T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
04.22.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

With the Lakers currently up 2-0 on the Thunder, our homies over at Tradition got in these awesome Kobe tees from the Sunnymead, Calif. based brand, The Forest Lab. Titled “Only Kings Have Rings,” this tee could also be a shot at LeBron (in a rap diss kind of way). Check out detailed pics of this limited edition tee after the jump.

What do you think?

