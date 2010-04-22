Kobe Bryant “Only Kings Have Rings” Limited Edition T-Shirt

With the Lakers currently up 2-0 on the Thunder, our homies over at Tradition got in these awesome Kobe tees from the Sunnymead, Calif. based brand, The Forest Lab. Titled “Only Kings Have Rings,” this tee could also be a shot at LeBron (in a rap diss kind of way). Check out detailed pics of this limited edition tee after the jump.
I wouldn’t rock it but that’s a sick shirt!
lol i hate the man but this is nice
btw i wouldnt wear that crap just like the message
BURN! This shirt is nice and it’s definitely a shot that Ohio guy.
It shouldve said “Real Kings Have Rings”, cuz lets be honest theres some scrubs that got rings, see: Morrison, Adam.
This ish is FIRE!
Just ordered it!
Can’t wait to light up some douchebag wearing that shirt in a pick-up game.
definitely looks more like garnett than kobe through. kobe’s face is tonnes darker
Dunno. Shit’s booty.
I wonder what would have happen if a Cleveland Cavaliers player came into the locker room rockin’ that. Imagine if Shaq did it in the finals! LoL, what a diss to your own team-mate “KING JAMES”
Oh, I was thinking Sacramento Kings
@ nigel,
one day… lol
I dig it. That’s a jab at u know who. I dig the the index finger too. talking bout a jumper form… ….
Thats hyype yo! If you’re a fan of the game, you should have this item!
Honestly, let’s ask ourselves. a fractured index finger on a SHOOTING HAND? bron woulda pulled a mcgrady 9outta 10. then again, i wasn’t a doctor checkin the x-rays..
Why is Kenny Anderson wearing a crown??
I’d rock it but I wish it would have been Shaq on the shirt. He’s gonna one up Kobe again this year with another ring.
Roko, is right… that is true RC. That meant that Robert Horry who retired a year and a half ago was the king with 7 rings? Shaq was the King for 3 of them everyone else was there for the “loaves and the fishes”.
Man, this shirt is the best Kobe shirt I have seen thus far. It even surpasses the “California’s Finest” one that is coming out. Love the broken index finger. Copping one tomorrow for sure. Kudos to the artist for a sick shirt.