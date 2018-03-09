Kobe Bryant won a different kind of shiny gold trophy on Sunday night, taking home an Oscar for his Dear Basketball film. The win was celebrated in the NBA as a big moment for Bryant, who made a point to state that basketball players are capable of more than just dribbling a basketball.
The Lakers legend continued his victory tour on Thursday night, showing up to Jimmy Kimmel Live and bringing along his new Oscar with him. Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars on Sunday, brought Bryant onto his show to talk about just how thrilled Bryant is to have won.
“I mean what in the hell,” Bryant said when asked by Kimmel if he just takes it around with him everywhere. “I’m still tripping about it.”
