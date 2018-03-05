Getty Image

Kobe Bryant is highly regarded by his NBA peers thanks to his Hall of Fame career and reputation as one of the ultimate competitors the NBA has seen. While his contemporaries may not have always been fond of playing against him or even with him, he has the respect of most around the league.

So, when Bryant took home the Oscar for “Best Animated Short” on Sunday night, it came as no surprise that NBA stars from past and present took to Twitter to congratulate the Black Mamba on adding the golden man statue to his collection of basketball awards.

Among the first to fire off a congratulatory tweet was Kobe’s former teammate, rival and now friend again, Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq took to Twitter to note he was both proud and jealous (we appreciate the honesty Shaq) that Bryant now had an Oscar.