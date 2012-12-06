Kobe Bryant Passes 30,000 Career NBA Points; J.R. Smith Hits A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

They said they were going to stop the game in New Orleans once Kobe Bryant hit 30,000 career points. He did that just before the end of the first half, going off the dribble and hitting a running floater over Robin Lopez. But the game never ceased, and Bryant – fittingly, as always – didn’t stop either. He hit three more free throws in the final minute of the half to add to his total. The 30,000-point club also includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. How would you rate that five? We’d go MJ, Kareem, Wilt, Kobe and then Malone. Not a bad five … Overall, Kobe scored 29 points on only 17 shots in the Lakers’ easy 100-87 thumping of The Team That’ll Eventually Be The Pelicans. Ryan Anderson was on fire, scoring 31, but New Orleans went nearly six minutes to start the second half without scoring a point, and then didn’t hack Dwight Howard (18 points) quite enough to come back …When Chris Duhon (ten assists) is an upgrade at the starting point guard slot, then you know you have a problem. Naming the ten worst Lakers point guards of the past decade is easier than pointing out the ten worst hip-hop singles to come out of Atlanta … Speaking of the ATL, the Hawks are somehow now 10-5 on the year after holding off Denver, 108-104. Al Horford blew up inside, scoring 25 and cleaning the glass a dozen times. Ty Lawson (32 points, seven assists) was phenomenal all night until the last minute. Down two in the closing seconds, Lawson lost the dribble attempting to go one-on-one, and Josh Smith (16 points, 13 rebounds) took it the other way for an and-one dunk. Then Lawson later sealed Denver’s fate after losing the rock off a dribble drive. Despite that, isn’t it a little strange that Lawson and Jeff Teague have literally the same exact numbers across the board this year? No one saw that coming, and last night, the UNC product had the Wake Forest product looking like a D-III product. It was a complete mismatch. Is Lawson underachieving this season or Teague overachieving? … Andre Iguodala shot like Andre Iguodala (2-for-10, five points), but he also dunked like him too. Get out of the way next time, Smoove … It’s getting to be panic time in Dallas as their slide to mediocrity continued in a 22-point blowout loss against the Clippers … After watching Lamar Odom stink up the joint for a few minutes in the second quarter, the Clippers went back to Jamal Crawford (20 points) and he delivered a move that went something like this: behind-the-back, fake no-look, then lob over his head to DeAndre Jordan for a dunk … Did anyone else think it was weird that Derek Fisher (15 points) received a standing ovation when he was introduced last night? Even though it was L.A., he’s never played for the Clippers, he was playing for the opponents, and back in the day was normally a big part of one of the Clippers’ most hated rivals. Not everyone can be as juiced to see him play this year as Magic Johnson is, who lost his mind for a second in the pregame show and said, “This next game is going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to seeing Chris Paul against… Derek Fisher.” … There was a Marco Belinelli sighting in Chicago last night during the Bulls’ 95-85 win over Cleveland. Belinelli balled out like it was the 2007 NBA Summer League all over again, scoring 23 points, and Luol Deng added 22 to pace Chicago to another ugly win … And the Spurs took Milwaukee’s best shot in the first half, and then Tony Parker (22 points, ten dimes), Gary Neal (22 points) and co. skinned them alive in the final 24 minutes, running away with a 110-99 W … Get this: before last night, Larry Sanders had blocked 22 shots in his last three games. Not surprisingly, the Spurs got him into early foul trouble, and he played just 17 minutes, finishing with only one denial … Keep reading to hear about the crazy finish in Charlotte …
Kobe Bryant Passes 30,000 Career NBA Points; J.R. Smith Hits A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater
uproxx 12.06.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TAGSANDRE IGUODALAATLANTA HAWKSBEN GORDONCARMELO ANTHONYCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCHRIS DUHONDAMIAN LILLARDDENVER NUGGETSDEREK FISHERINDIANA PACERSJ.R. SmithJamal CrawfordKemba WalkerKOBE BRYANTLARRY SANDERSLOS ANGELES LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONMarco BelinelliNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNEW YORK KNICKSPAUL GEORGEPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSmackTy Lawson
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago