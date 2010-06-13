Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce looking to break out in Game 5

Game 5 tonight (8 p.m. EST, ABC) will be like every other Lakers game: First you start with Kobe, then go from there. Whether he’s surrounded by All-Stars or carrying Smush Parker and Slava Medvedenko, no player in the NBA has his number of shots picked apart and scrutinized more than Kobe, and over the last two games it’s been no different. He hoisted 29 FG’s in Game 3, and took 11 threes in Game 4; but in both games Kobe seemed tired by the fourth quarter and went for long scoreless stretches at the worst time. If Derek Fisher hadn’t bailed the Lakers out once, they might be down 3-1 right now … “They don’t want me to beat them, so they put three guys there,” Kobe said of Boston’s defense. “Nothing we haven’t seen before, it’s just when you win those games, like Game 3, nobody talks about that because we take advantage of it. And if you lose the game, everybody talks about that. It’s part of the process.” … So what should we expect tonight? This could be the recipe for one of those not-shooting-on-purpose Kobe games, but this also isn’t the first round or some random regular-season contest. With a championship this close to his grasp, Kobe’s not going to leave anything in the holster just to prove a point … Meanwhile, Paul Pierce wishes he could get as many looks as Kobe. “Just get me the ball, like Keyshawn Johnson,” Pierce said after Saturday’s practice when asked how he can improve his numbers. With Ron Artest in his grill, Pierce hasn’t had more than 13 FGA’s in a game yet, and only scored over 20 points in Game 1. This would be a perfect time for him to pop off for about 27, 28 … After Kobe, the biggest L.A. story line is Andrew Bynum‘s right knee, which he had drained again after Game 4. If Bynum can’t go or he’s limited, Phil Jackson might have to dust off Josh Powell. You remember him, right? He’s the other Ronny Turiaf, the West Coast Brandon Bass. He still hasn’t gotten off the bench in the Finals … Rasheed Wallace is in the lead for the Most Ridiculous Quote of the Finals award, when asked about being one technical foul away from a suspension: “If (the refs) want to call it, they’ll call it.” Really? Does ‘Sheed realize most of the time he gives the refs no choice but to T him up? He shows them up more than anybody not named Tim Donaghy … Still no word on whether Tom Izzo is taking the Cavs job. If Izzo says no, look for Mike Woodson, Byron Scott and Brian Shaw to jump into the mix. But wouldn’t hiring Woodson after Mike Brown be like hiring Stan Van Gundy to take over for Jeff Van Gundy? As for Shaw and Scott, we’d imagine they’d rather wait until the Lakers job opens up … After Big Baby and Nate Robinson‘s “Shrek and Donkey” interview, Dime reader Atom made a good point we hadn’t even thought about: This might give Shaq another reason to start a feud over “stealing” one of his nicknames. Shaq used to say he and Gary Payton were Shrek and Donkey when they played together (L.A., Miami) … Did you catch the USA/England World Cup match? Good intense 1-1 tie, but England’s goalie has to feel sick every time he thinks about that ball he had in his hands before it slipped out and made its way into the goal. Has there been an NBA play equivalent to that on a big playoff stage? Missing a shot is one thing, but having a sure thing in your hands and losing it is another level of hurt … E-mail from one of our guys: “This English team is full of guys who (a) look like movie villains and (b) would try to sleep with your girl the second you turn your head.” But isn’t that every soccer player? … We’re out like Shaq/Shrek …
the celtics off cout interviews are funny.their on court antics are despicable for lack of a better word.its weird.sheed is only exception on and offcourt.irritating.I believe he thinks he’s never committed a foul his whole career.
wes missing a game winning putback vs LA.
craig sagers wife the moment after she said the infamous words-hon I trust your judgement.The NBA hasn’t been the same since.
Some predictions for Game 5 which will either make me look like a genius or will have my foot in my mouth at the end of the day:
Kobe Bryant will jack up 25 shots
Pau Gasol will have something close to a triple double
The Lakers will still have no answer to Glen Davis
And the Celtics will win the game by at least 10 points
Chris Webber’s Time Out is probably the easiest comparison. Then there’s John Starks’ jacking shots.
Betting 1K on the Celtics as well. Don’t care if Lakers have a +3.5 spread.
DOH!!! How about that fuck up by the English goalie. Ouch.
Last time I remember a major screw up like that, it was way back in the 90’s. Think it was a player named Escobar from Columbia(?) – accidentally kicked the ball in their own goal vs the USA.
Some time later, Escobar died when someone blasted him with a shotgun.
Yep. AndrÃ©s Escobar. My bad on the shotgun. The crazy fuck who shot him even “shouted ‘Goal!’ for each of the 12 bullets fired.” Damn.
nba equivalent??i was jus watching that “winning time” 30 for 30 shit and i gotta say patrick ewing missing that lay up against the pacers is up there for me…seeing that still hurts me
courtney lee’s alley-oop attempt at the buzzer in last years finals game where they lost in overtime. heartbreaker
Lee’s attempt last year isn’t what I’d call a “sure thing.” He had to make sure he got it off in time, Gasol was closing out, and he was fading away and damn near behind the backboard when he got the shot off.
I would call Ewing putting his finger roll off the back iron in the ’95 playoffs a bigger choke job.
Charles Smith (game five of the 93 ECF) and Nick Anderson (game one of the 95 Finals) stand out in my memory as egregious giveaways in big moments.
The shots that made D. Washington cry when he was at Memphis come to mind.