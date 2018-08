Kobe Bryant Plays Like A Gladiator, Lakers Win In The Last Seconds; Indiana Nearly Pulls Off An Unthinkable Comeback

We make jokes all the time about‘s evolution from “human being” into “basketball cyborg” but last night, all of these 48-minute nights finally took their toll. We’d list the leg injuries he packed on over the course of the game against Golden State, but screw it. Let’s just say the dude’s entire lower body was a mess (and he ended up leaving with what is probably the worst injury of his career). He was completely zoned in though, scoring 34 before he eventually had to leave, duck walking off the floor with just over three minutes to go. What happened after that?(26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) and(28 points) stepped up, and the Lakers survived two potential game-winners from the Warriors to win 118-116. The first was a wide open jumper fromwith 1.5 seconds left. The second was whengave every Lakers fan a heart attack by nearly dropping a 66-footer. … Curry (47 points, nine assists) was unreal, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. He had 30 halfway through the first half. You know you’re a good shooter when you have a four-on-one fast break, and they still give it to you to shoot a triple. … Afterward, Bryant was in tears talking to the media, and says he knows his latest injury is a torn Achilles, hearing it pop on a routine move. That would be awful, especially at this point in his career. Let’s hope/pray the news gets better. … In Utah, the Jazz survived by seven against Minnesota mainly becausehad perhaps the best game of his career, finishing with 40 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. That keeps them just a game behind the Lakers for the final West Playoff spot. … Memphis delivered a big blow to Houston’s hopes of overtaking Golden State for the No. 6 seed, beating them in a slugfest, 82-78. With the Rockets down three with a minute and a half left,(17 points) canned a triple from almost outside the arena to tie it. After a couple of screwball possessions from both teams,(30 points, seven rebounds) went right to the rack to try to draw a foul with Houston down one and only 30 seconds left. He got snuffed instead, something that happened consistently in the second half. On the other end,hit one of two to put Memphis up 80-78. Houston’s best opportunities came on the following two possessions, but on the first,put the shackles on the Beard, and on the second, Harden missed the easiest jump shot he’s had all year. … Earlier, with 10 minutes left in a two-point game, Harden got whistled for a charging call on, and the entire arena erupted in anger. Everyone was pissed, and the announcers went on about it worse than we’ve seen from any announcing crew all year. Evenwas pissed, so you know it must’ve been bad. … At 54-25, the Grizz now have identical records with No. 3-seeded Denver, after the Nuggets dropped one in overtime against Dallas last night, 108-105., who’s had a season’s worth of throwback games, pulled out one of his best: 22 points, 12 boards, seven assists. … You have to feel for. He had another solid game last night, grilling Philly for 24 points and seven dimes, and had Washington up for almost the entire first half. But then the Sixers hit the hosts with a 12-0 run in the third, and Washington started doing typical “Wizardy” things like have three big guys battle each other for the ball before it ending up in‘ hands for a layup.had 22 points in Philly’s eventually 11-point win, yet something tells us this game had very little influence on Doug Collins‘ future . …better win the Sixth Man of the Year (he’s averaging about 25 points a game sincewent down). He had another 31 points last night (missing just three shots) in New York’s 10-point win over Cleveland, and combined with(31 points, 14 rebounds) to put the Cavs to bed. Last night was also the second time we’ve heard Austin Carr (Cleveland broadcaster) refer toas(aka the Cleveland-based rapper). One of the best nicknames we’ve heard in years. … New York also waivedyesterday. The oldest player in the league had to go because of injuries. He wouldn’t have been able to play in the postseason. … Is there anyone in college basketball who doesn’t feel like they’re ready for the league? Texas guardis the latest to announce he’ll skip his final two years in college to earn a paycheck. We’ve always loved Myck, but his timing couldn’t be any worse. He played just 11 games last year after being suspended by the NCAA, and the Longhorns finished 16-18. The point guard did average 14.6 points and 5.5 assists, but not evenwould spend a first rounder on him. … San Diego State junioris also declaring for the NBA Draft. … Keep reading to hear why San Antonio cut Stephen Jackson…