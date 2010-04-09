Kobe Bryant Says He’s In For Team USA This Summer

#Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
04.08.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Even though LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have hinted that they’re going to pass on playing for Team USA this summer at the World Championships in Turkey, The Mamba says he’s in … as long as he’s still in one piece once the season ends.

Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears quoted Kobe on his playing status for this summer and Kobe’s take on ‘Bron and Wade sitting out. From Marc’s piece:

When asked Thursday if he plans to play, Bryant said: “As far as I know. Obviously, I got a couple of health issues, one being a cracked finger. We’ll see how it goes.”

Bryant said he had no problem with James and Wade not playing.

“They’re grown men,” Bryant said. “They make their own decisions. At the end of the day, they’re going to listen to what their bodies are telling them and make that call. But it’s something I won’t talk to them about.”

Spears goes on to point out that if/when Wade, James and/or Kobe pull out of playing, it would be a no-brainer to add Kevin Durant to the roster. KD is playing as well or better than anyone in the world right now, and would be an unreal weapon for Team USA to unleash on international competition.

Check out Spears’ full article HERE.

For the latest NBA news and rumors, follow Dime on Twitter .

For the latest Dime news and access to exclusive contests, become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP