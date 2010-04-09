Kobe Bryant Says He’s In For Team USA This Summer

Even though LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have hinted that they’re going to pass on playing for Team USA this summer at the World Championships in Turkey, The Mamba says he’s in … as long as he’s still in one piece once the season ends.
Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears quoted Kobe on his playing status for this summer and Kobe’s take on ‘Bron and Wade sitting out. From Marc’s piece:
When asked Thursday if he plans to play, Bryant said: “As far as I know. Obviously, I got a couple of health issues, one being a cracked finger. We’ll see how it goes.”
Bryant said he had no problem with James and Wade not playing.
“They’re grown men,” Bryant said. “They make their own decisions. At the end of the day, they’re going to listen to what their bodies are telling them and make that call. But it’s something I won’t talk to them about.”
Spears goes on to point out that if/when Wade, James and/or Kobe pull out of playing, it would be a no-brainer to add Kevin Durant to the roster. KD is playing as well or better than anyone in the world right now, and would be an unreal weapon for Team USA to unleash on international competition.
Kobes has always had trouble pulling out
That’s what she said.
royal!
that’s priceless
day tix go on sale 11 June 2010
does anyone know when the finalized team has to be announced???
im planning to make the trip in the second week of September for qarters/semis/finals but not too keen if ‘bron and dwade will be out!!
duh he’s in the commercial. I almost bought tickets last year but I’m trying to get a contract or a scholarship for next season so I’m not going. It’s sort of in my time zone so I’ll just check it on tv.
Istanbul is a cool city though. and where pro ballers are so are groupies so you know the women will be there. 17 to 19 million people live in that city crazy traffic people everywhere
I hated Kobe Bryant until the 2008 Olympics.
Good for him – but if KD does go it will be a massacre lol
If Kobe plays and LBJ and Wade sit out, Team USA will still win. And when this happens you can sure as hell let that HATE begin, once again our Boy KOBE will have carried Team USA to another Gold… Just one more thing LBJ isnt ready to do yet. So who you calling King?
Kobe wants to win anything basketball. Now that’s a true love for the game.
You can’t hate him for his drive. Much respect for implicating he’s at least contemplating playing.
I think it’s all a diversion….KOBE doesn’t want to come out and say he’s not playing…
He wants to say he’s playing then use his infamous neverending my finger is broke trick….
He doesn’t really intend to play! WATCH
ROYAL WINS IT
over in 1
@ 11–“He wants to say he’s playing then use his infamous neverending my finger is broke trick….”
Of course that will be what Kobe says, I mean since he’s only been playing on it for the past two years.
Why dont you tell your BITCH ASS LBJ to play some f’n games injured then you can talk your shit!
haha yeah royal that was awesome
and johny taise- you can’t “thats what she said” something already lewd.
i really hope KD plays for team usa- imagine KD and melo playing side by side- pure offense, then kobe and dwight holding down the Defense (even though i think kobe is an overrated defensive player)
@1 Based on this police interview, he ALWAYS pulls out. It his “finishing move.” FAIL.
[www.thesmokinggun.com]