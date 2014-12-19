Kobe Bryant Says He Isn’t Currently Recruiting Kevin Durant To Lakers

Kobe Bryant’s contract expires at the end of the 2015-2016 season. And while there’s been no indication that the 36 year-old will play beyond his current deal, there has yet to be confirmation that he’ll hang up his Nikes for good then, either. You know what might make Mamba more inclined to play further into his late thirties? If the Los Angeles Lakers had the chance to compete for a championship.

The surest way for the purple-and-gold to do so, of course, is to finally lure a superstar free agent in either of the next two summers. And who just happens to available in 2016? None other than the reigning MVP, Kevin Durant.

There’s been no indication that the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar will consider any suitors other than the incumbents and hometown Washington Wizards. Should Durant go into July 2016 with an open mind, though, it’s a safe bet that he’d afford the Lakers a meeting – every free agent does.

Might it be prudent for Bryant to do some behind-the-scenes recruiting of his fellow scoring maven? Definitely. Kobe, though, insists there’s a time and place for such maneuvering, and the present isn’t it.

Via Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

And while Bryant said he hasn’t yet recruited Durant, who is set to become a free agent in 2016, Bryant didn’t rule out trying to lure last season’s MVP to the Lakers either. “No, I think we know each other pretty well,” Bryant said Thursday at the Lakers’ practice facility here, leading into Friday’s game between the Thunder (12-13) and Lakers (8-17) at Staples Center. “I don’t think it’s a discussion that you have in terms of coming here. But I think it’s more of an understanding how to play with each other.” Said Bryant, “If the opportunity came up, then that’s the time to have that discussion.”

Durant made headlines earlier this week when he called a scrutinized report that stars didn’t want to play with Bryant “bull****.” Inevitably, that quote led to speculation among Lakers Nation that the Slim Reaper would consider playing in Los Angeles.

It’s remiss to guess Durant’s plans over 18 months from the time he has to make them. Unlike other superstars, though, it’s also easy to imagine he and Bryant thriving together. Not only could a player of KD’s caliber make basketball harmony with virtually anyone, but Kobe would surely be more comfortable handing over scoring and playmaking reigns to such an established force as opposed to other prospective Lakers.

And just imagine the crunch-time drama, too. Bryant needs to make this happen!

Alas, that’s not Kobe’s style. If Durant wants to play in Los Angeles, Bryant obviously believes he can make that decision by himself. For the sake of the Lakers’ title hopes and longevity of his career, though, Mamba would be better served recruiting KD – starting tonight.

