Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar-winning former NBA player, but his best stories are certainly about his playing days.

Brant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to talk about his winning an Oscar for his Dear Basketball film. While the shock of him winning an Oscar still hasn’t worn off, the now-retired Bryant has plenty of stories left to tell about his playing days.

On Thursday night, he told a story about how he and Shaq went at it with the fisticuffs at a Lakers practice when the two were scrimmaging. Bryant was very young at the time, but he told how he and Shaq went at it and had to be restrained by teammates.