Kobe Bryant Shows Off Crazy Michael Myers Face Mask From Last Season

Remember last year when Kobe Bryant had to wear a face mask for stretches of the season after breaking his nose and suffering a concussion in the NBA All-Star Game? Well, today he posted this photo of himself getting fitted for the mask. The caption reads: “#tbt getting fitted for the #mambamask last season #michaelmyers #playthruit.”

We could see Kobe pulling off the villain role. It suits him pretty well… he definitely should’ve just gone with this look rather than the clear, “not as cool as Kyrie” finished mask he actually wore on the court.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook