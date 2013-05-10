Kobe Bryant Shows Off Crazy Michael Myers Face Mask From Last Season

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
05.10.13 5 years ago

Remember last year when Kobe Bryant had to wear a face mask for stretches of the season after breaking his nose and suffering a concussion in the NBA All-Star Game? Well, today he posted this photo of himself getting fitted for the mask. The caption reads: “#tbt getting fitted for the #mambamask last season #michaelmyers #playthruit.”

We could see Kobe pulling off the villain role. It suits him pretty well… he definitely should’ve just gone with this look rather than the clear, “not as cool as Kyrie” finished mask he actually wore on the court.

What do you think?

