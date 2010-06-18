Kobe Bryant: Snake Eyes

Kobe Bryant ruled the basketball kingdom in 2009: NBA championship, Finals MVP, official status as one of the greatest players of all-time. With his game and his fame having never been at higher levels going into the 2010 season, what else did Kobe have to prove? In my interview from Dime #55 (Feb. 2010), the Black Mamba talked about legacies and legends, months before he would add a fifth ‘chip and another Finals MVP in last night’s Game 7 victory:

SNAKE EYES

Colorless, faceless, odorless … the dark, ugly stench that is the blunt end of fame unexpectedly came knocking on Kobe Bryant’s door one day in December.

Upscale doesn’t do justice to the neighborhood that houses the most popular basketball player in the world. Tucked away in the lush hills of Newport Beach, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles where rich people work for wealthy people, Kobe’s block was on lockdown the night of Dec. 8, after a home invasion robbery had taken place at another residence. Five men with guns stormed into the house and attacked those inside, putting two people in the hospital.

On paper, it only affected Kobe in that he had to miss the next morning’s L.A. Lakers shootaround. On every other level, the impact goes deeper. Whether taken as a simple reminder for the 31-year-old multimillionaire that Pelican Ridge is never too far away from the Philly courts where he cut his competitive teeth, or viewed as a very realistic threat to his own wife and children at home, it was a slice of real life interrupting gated-community paradise. And all this amidst the backdrop of another kind of invasion: Some 3,000 miles away in another wealthy neighborhood in Orlando, Fla., where Kobe’s friend and business colleague Tiger Woods‘ personal life was being laid open by the tabloid media’s reckless fillet knife. If there was ever a time for one of America’s modern-day superheroes to feel vulnerable, this was it.

And yet, as has been his theme this season, Kobe responded to each bit of adversity as if nothing had happened. In his 14th pro season, the NBA’s Bruce Lee — a study of focus, precision, efficiency, attention to detail, killer instinct, raw talent, charisma and sheer love of the fight — seems on a mission to prove no injury, illness, danger or distraction will stop him from dominating this sport.

As the Tiger story began to run out of control, Kobe outgunned Dwyane Wade in a national TV contest, scoring 33 points and beating the Miami Heat on a bank-shot three at the buzzer. The night after the Newport Beach robbery, Kobe put up 27 points and eight assists in a win over the Utah Jazz. The next week, playing with a fractured index finger on his right (shooting) hand, he dropped 42 points at Chicago and hit Milwaukee for 39 and another buzzer-beating dagger. Later in December, Kobe rose from a scary-looking hyperextension of his left knee to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 40-point performance, and the day after Christmas, shook off a numb right arm (the result of a shot to the funny bone) to knock down a pair of clutch threes in double-overtime to beat Sacramento. Kobe then closed out the ’09 calendar year by scoring a season-high 44 points on Golden State, at which point he had led the Lakers to the NBA’s best record (25-6) while averaging 30.4 points per game (leading the League), 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals.

“He’s a great player, probably the best player in the game today,” says Portland All-Star guard Brandon Roy. “His ability to come back and improve every year is mostly the reason why he’s the best player. But he does everything: Shoot the three, get to the basket, and he plays with attitude.”

Unlikely as it seems, Kobe’s game and his fame reached new, higher levels in ’09. In June he led the Lakers to another NBA championship, the fourth of his career but the first that truly certified him as a stand-alone icon in the game. As silly as mainstream perception can be, it still counts towards a lot — and mainstream perception was that Kobe’s first three championships (’00, ’01, ’02) held less weight because he had Shaquille O’Neal on his team. All due respect to L.A.’s current All-Star big man, Pau Gasol, but ’09 was Kobe’s first title “on his own.”

The spoils that came to the victor were fitting. The late-night talk show circuit and the Disneyland trip are standard; but what other ballplayer led a $2 million championship parade that shut down half of the most glamorous city in America? Who else was named one of NBC’s “People of the Year”? Who else was asked to speak at Michael Jackson‘s memorial service? This was bigger than just being the best guy on the best team; this was Kobe’s time to be knighted. In a column on DimeMag.com the day after L.A. beat the Orlando Magic in Game Five to win the title, I wrote:

Never mind the ring count: This is how Kobe has truly set himself apart from Shaq. For any athlete, once they stop talking about your actual talent and statistics and instead fawn over your “desire” and “clutch” and “mental toughness,” you’ve made it to a different level of legend status. Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Lance Armstrong, Brett Favre … this is the class Kobe has been on the doorstep of entering for years, the class everybody wanted to put him in, the class he finally joined last night with his first post-Shaq championship and Finals MVP.

And now, the rest of the man’s legacy is on the line. Is Kobe a Top-10 player of all-time? Top five? We’ve created a glass ceiling wherein nobody can touch Jordan, Russell, Wilt, Magic and Bird — and often but not always, Oscar, Jerry West, Kareem and Doctor J — that Kobe is threatening to shatter. Why not? Kobe has more rings than Bird and more buckets than Magic; he’s better defensively than West, better offensively than Russell, more clutch than Wilt. His flair for the dramatic is exceeded only by Jordan.

Still in his prime at 31, Kobe is moving into a transitional period. The mountains left to climb have only older legends at the top, while at his heels are the younger stars gunning for his spot: LeBron, D-Wade, Dwight, B-Roy, Carmelo, Chris Paul. To that extent, he is constantly extended — both stiff-arming the challengers below while reaching for the crown held by his idols above.

“Kobe has gotten more efficient as he gets older,” says Phoenix forward Grant Hill, who has been in the League since Kobe was drafted as an 18-year-old. “He’s learned that it’s about being more skilled than just talented. That the game is easier if you take what the defense gives you; that it’s not about degree of difficulty. He’s more mature in that regard.”

No player has more negative words used to describe how good he is. We call Kobe an assassin to say he’s clutch; a robot to say he’s tough; a cold motherfucker to say he’s competitive; and a poisonous snake just to announce he’s in the room.

On this day, the Black Mamba is in nice-guy mode. The basketball and sneaker industry has descended upon L.A. in early-December for the launch of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. At the old Great Western Forum (where Kobe played his rookie year as the Staples Center was being built), Kobe holds court in a modest black warm-up jacket and shorts — with black/gold/purple Zoom Kobe V’s on his feet, of course — breaking down the complex technical aspects of his signature shoe as in-depth as any of the company’s nuts-and-bolts types would, completely comfortable in an arena that was literally designed just for him today. Luxury like this has become his norm.

Hill, himself one of the game’s marquee salesmen years ago, has witnessed Kobe grow up as a player and celebrity. “He’s been in that position for a long time, since he and Shaquille started winning championships,” says Hill. “I think he’s more comfortable with being deemed a top guy. And he’s on a top team that’s winning now. He’s become a better teammate, and guys enjoy playing with him.”

And even when it hurts, most enjoy playing against him. While Kobe manages to inspire a healthy grown-man fear in some opponents, his toughest foes relish the challenge of going 48-plus minutes with — nothing against LeBron and Wade — the League’s pound-for-pound champ.

“First of all, he’s very skillful,” says Utah forward Andrei Kirilenko, whose team was eliminated from the last two postseasons by the Lakers. “In this league it’s very hard to guard guys who can shoot the ball, drive the ball and create fouls, because you can’t really find the right distance. If you’re too close, he’s gonna go right by you. If you take a step back, it’s a shot. You can’t really push him very much, because first of all, the referee is looking for that. He’s a very aggressive, motivated scorer. The last of it, he can pass the ball. He’s a complete player, offense and defense.”

Roy, who would be considered the best two-guard in the Western Conference were it not for Kobe, adds, “The toughest thing about guarding Kobe is the fact that he can get any shot he wants on the floor. Even if you play great D, he has the ability to knock down very tough shots. He can go anywhere on the court and make a tough shot.”

Over the summer Kobe spent time working with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon on improving his low-post game, and early in the season while Gasol was recovering from a hamstring injury, Kobe showed off what he’d learned as L.A.’s best interior scorer. It was just another page added to the NBA’s most complex playbook, another blade added to the proverbial Swiss Army knife.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant adds another chapter to the most complex book written on any American athlete in the last quarter-century.

*** *** ***

Dime: When everyone has been saying for years that you’re the best player in the world, what makes you want to keep getting better?

Kobe Bryant: ‘Cause I love what I do. I absolutely love it. It’s fun to me. There’s an infinite amount of curiosity about the game and about how to win championships — how to get everybody on the same page. I’m just very curious about it because I love doing it so much.

Dime: What is left for you to do, though? You’ve got four rings, an MVP, mentioned in the same sentence as the greatest players of all-time … What do you think you have left to prove?

KB: I want one more. Another championship. I want another championship. That’s what’s really sweet about it.

Dime: Only one?

KB: I’m content getting one more.

Dime: Last year I asked Kevin Garnett about the post-championship “hangover,” when some guys get content. He said that wouldn’t be a problem because now it was like somebody was trying to take his property — the trophy — from him. Does winning a title impact you in that same way?

KB: It made me hungrier, if that makes any sense. It’s like, “OK, you got it. I’m in the party now.” Before I was outside in the street, begging Phoenix and them to let me in. Now we got in and kicked them out; now you can’t come in. We’re going to hold our house down.

Dime: How different is it this season compared to the last time you were coming off a championship, in 2002?

KB: Honestly, it’s no different. … Well, it’s different in the sense that we’re even hungrier now. Adding Ron (Artest) was a big addition for us, ’cause he’s very intense and loves to practice like I do. And I think it takes practice to another level.

Dime: Do you think that you work harder than everyone else? Is that your goal?

KB: I don’t know if I work harder than anybody else. I think I know exactly what I need to do to make myself a better player. So I can’t really speak to what everybody else does. My high school coach always told me it’s not necessarily how hard you work, but how smart you work. So I’ve put a lot of thought into what I’m doing.

Dime: Your work ethic is famous, but is there anybody’s work ethic that you look up to?

KB: Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints quarterback). The season that he’s having now, coming off of that shoulder injury that he had, that was a career-ender. And I know people that have trained him — mutual trainers and things like that — and I know he works his tail off. So you gotta respect a guy like that.

Dime: Does the competitiveness that you have on the court extend beyond basketball?

KB: (Slyly) No, why would it do that? Not at all (laughing).

Dime: Looking back, is there anything you wish someone had told you before you got famous?

KB: No, not really. The best advice I received was from my father (ex-NBA player Joe Bryant), who told me about the game of basketball. He said, “Play the game, don’t let the game play you.” That was the most important piece of advice that I received.

Dime: You were the only athlete named one of the NBC’s “People of the Year,” but you weren’t the only athlete to win a championship in 2009. Why do you think people are so intrigued by you?

KB: Man, you’re on some Barbara Walters shit (laughs). Um … I don’t know. I don’t know.

Dime: Some athletes and entertainers say they ignore criticism, others thrive on it. How do you take criticism?

KB: I never understood why people ignore criticism. I mean, I hear it. It doesn’t do one thing to me one way or another. In terms of my game itself, it has no bearing on me and what I do. I’m going to do what I need to do to help my team be successful. You’re criticized when you fail, you’re applauded when you win. You just gotta kind of roll with it.

Dime: Could you walk away right now and be satisfied with what you’ve done? If not, what else do you want to do?

KB: No. More championships. I’m not worried about (personal accolades). I wanna win a championship this year. That’s on the agenda. That’s a must-do.

