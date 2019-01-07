Getty Image

With the way the Lakers are struggling right now maybe, Kobe Bryant should consider coming out of retirement. Well OK, that isn’t going to happen, but would it shock anybody if he played a few games just to give the Lakers some bodies to work with? Los Angeles has lost five of its last six games since Christmas. During that span of games LeBron James, Javale McGee, Kyle Kuzma, and Rajon Rondo have all missed time due to injury.

Some fans are beginning to grow frustrated. They want to see results from their young players like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. These guys are supposed to be the future, right, so where’s the progress? The resulting struggles have made some call to fire Luke Walton.

And even Bryant seems frustrated. On Sunday, after the Lakers lost 108-86 to the Wolves, Kobe tweeted out his general frustration with the loss. But when a fan suggested the removal of Walton, Kobe told them that the fans needed to chill out.