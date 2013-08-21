Kobe Bryant Watches Hank’s Blazers Win the Drew League Championship Over The Kings of LA

The Drew League final betwen Hank’s Blazers and The Kings of LA brought forth the real King of LA, Kobe Bryant. With the Mamba looking on, Frank Robinson and Malcolm Thomas lead Hank’s Blazers to their first Drew League title since 2009.

Dorell Wright and Amir Johnson both played well for the Kings of LA in defeat, but Robinson’s three-pointer late sealed the win for Hank’s Blazers.

Here’s Robinson hitting the 3-pointer up by 6 with 30 seconds to play. He effectively ended the game with the make.

So, obviously Kobe reacted to the shot, but his face is hard to decipher because it’s Vino on video.

Also, here’s another response from Kobe, but we think it’s to a friend’s joke or comment, and not the alley-oop the announcer implies in the video. We’re amateur Kobe experts here, and this is so very important.

The Drew League had everything and congratulations to Hank’s Blazers, but mainly the Drew League had Kobe Bryant at the Final.

