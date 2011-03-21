Kobe Bryant Will Steal Your Soul, Blake Griffin Will “Crush Your Face”

Do not get Kobe Bryant fired up to the point where he wants to steal your soul. Just don’t do it. In an intense, physical game in L.A. last night, the Portland Trail Blazers awoke the sleeping giant that has been Kobe over the last few games and paid dearly for it. Portland was in control until the last seven or eight minutes of the game, when the tide started to turn. Kobe was the best he’s looked since hurting his ankle a few games ago and was more emotional than we’ve seen him in a long time, fist-pumping after shots and stops, extra animated when jawing with the refs, and he had a serious scowl going for the entire fourth quarter. The Lakers eventually took the lead and Bryant hit his patented right baseline, pullup fadeway over Brandon Roy to put them up six and essentially end the game. Bryant went nuts after the shot fell, high-fiving fans, fist-pumping, yelling, and almost ripped his off own jersey. Lakers color guy Stu Lantz screamed, “The best finisher in the game comes through in the clutch!” … Immediately after the game, a Lakers sideline reporter asked a still visibly agitated Kobe what he was thinking before that jumper. “Just make the damn shot,” Kobe replied … Can you remember another NCAA Tournament with this much angst towards the refs? It seems like every time the studio show is on, the NCAA officiating coordinator, John Adams, is getting his ass grilled EJ, Kenny, Charles, Greg Anthony, and Rick Pitino about the refs in this tournament. The funny thing is, for the most part, all of the calls that have people bent of shape (specifically the whistles at the end of the Butler/Pitt game) are debatable. The call that cost Texas the game against Arizona yesterday though was inexcusable … In case you missed it, Texas was up two, 69-67, when ‘Zona’s monster face Derrick Williams missed a shot in the lane with 14 seconds to go. Texas got the miss and called a timeout. Freshman Corey Joseph struggled to inbound the ball and signaled for a timeout, but the ref hit him with a five-second call even though he only visibly counted to four. That gave Williams another shot and he delivered on a three-point play to put ‘Zona up one. Texas missed a final shot and that was it … Read More: One of our guys puts the ‘Cuse away, the Knicks get lit up again, and Blake Griffin will crush your face…
Kobe Bryant Will Steal Your Soul, Blake Griffin Will “Crush Your Face”
Do not get Kobe Bryant fired up to the point where he wants to steal your soul. Just don’t do it. In an intense, physical game in L.A. last night, the Portland Trail Blazers awoke the sleeping giant that has been Kobe over the last few games and paid dearly for it. Portland was in control until the last seven or eight minutes of the game, when the tide started to turn. Kobe was the best he’s looked since hurting his ankle a few games ago and was more emotional than we’ve seen him in a long time, fist-pumping after shots and stops, extra animated when jawing with the refs, and he had a serious scowl going for the entire fourth quarter. The Lakers eventually took the lead and Bryant hit his patented right baseline, pullup fadeway over Brandon Roy to put them up six and essentially end the game. Bryant went nuts after the shot fell, high-fiving fans, fist-pumping, yelling, and almost ripped his off own jersey. Lakers color guy Stu Lantz screamed, “The best finisher in the game comes through in the clutch!” … Immediately after the game, a Lakers sideline reporter asked a still visibly agitated Kobe what he was thinking before that jumper. “Just make the damn shot,” Kobe replied … Can you remember another NCAA Tournament with this much angst towards the refs? It seems like every time the studio show is on, the NCAA officiating coordinator, John Adams, is getting his ass grilled EJ, Kenny, Charles, Greg Anthony, and Rick Pitino about the refs in this tournament. The funny thing is, for the most part, all of the calls that have people bent of shape (specifically the whistles at the end of the Butler/Pitt game) are debatable. The call that cost Texas the game against Arizona yesterday though was inexcusable … In case you missed it, Texas was up two, 69-67, when ‘Zona’s monster face Derrick Williams missed a shot in the lane with 14 seconds to go. Texas got the miss and called a timeout. Freshman Corey Joseph struggled to inbound the ball and signaled for a timeout, but the ref hit him with a five-second call even though he only visibly counted to four. That gave Williams another shot and he delivered on a three-point play to put ‘Zona up one. Texas missed a final shot and that was it … Read More: One of our guys puts the ‘Cuse away, the Knicks get lit up again, and Blake Griffin will crush your face…
Kobe + Fish. Already !! That’s what clutch looks like !
Plus i’m loving Shannon brown’s statue of Liberty joints.
Dang the knicks put up some bricks today lol.
Blake griffin’s ‘dunk’ on Gortat was filthy. the scary thing bout that dude is that he’s a complete player.his j’s legit,got some handles on him and if you give him daylight u end up on his poster.
blake…athleticism goes a long way
Melo working out pretty much as I thought he would. I don’t think there is a “superstar” out there that I respect less than Melo. Everything about the guy just reeks of being a pussy. I’ll put money down saying Melo never gets a ring being 1st or 2nd best player on his team…
That texas was ridiculous but what I cant believe what NO ONE is talking about is the WTF timeout texas called on the zona missed shot with 14secs and up 2. All they had to do was run out clock and get fouled its ballgame. But they didnt and foolishness ensued.
the only thing Kobe steals is pussy
is there any team better than houston in doing the most with less? kyle lowry killing it with 28 Pts-11 Reb-10 Ast-3 Stl line.
amazing how steve javie was able to whistle that foul on blake. gortat has cojones for risking being another timofey.
that griffin drunk was ridiculous! dont think it really matters that the points didnt count.
chuck hayes is the man, starting at center over 3 7-footers.
After this year you can add Gortat to the short list of legit nba centers.
Gortats left foot was on line plus it was moving so it should’ve been an and1
But Griffin reacted like a young heart-broken little girl lol
Chuck Hayes for DPOY!!! For his efforts against Blake Griffin holding him to NO highlights.
I’m out like Dime’s editing skills.
No love for the insane Vince Carter behind the back pass to Jared Dudley via Steve Nash? Should have been the top play on NBA.com but was robbed at #3
@Sam
“No love for the insane Vince Carter…”
Nope
Cosign control.
How crazy is it that I see Melo in the same mold as a Vince Carter?
Amazing offensive skills and incredibly gifted, but mentally he will not be the guy to carry a team to the top, and can even hamper their team’s success with his lack of a consistent defensive effort.
Vince had teammates rolling their eyes at various points in his career, and so has Melo.
Am I crazy to say these two bums are cut from the same cloth?
on the texas 5sec call they said the rule is you canjt call timeout after 4seconds so its the right call because the ref had already gotten to four
For all the high flyers, let this Blake dunk be a lesson. If the dude is outside the semi-circle, its still an offensive foul. although i thought Gortat was bending away from him which shouldve been a blocking instead. The ref’s kid will probably get beat up in school cuz of his dad’s blown call.
So there is no love for VCU knocking off Purdue….and not just knocking them off but i mean a shellacking? smh. my alma mater is in the sweet 16, which larry sanders and eric maynor ant say, after everyone said that they SHOULDNT be there..and they are playing great considering they had to get a play in bid so they beating people while having to play one extra game. these guys are playing their asses off to prove everyone wrong.
and also….
no love for U of Richmond. yes muthaf*ckas I am from Richmond, VA as well so I am showing all sorts of hometown pride and love from TWO teams from city are in the sweet 16…2 Up, 2 Down!
now….As much as i like Gortat being a legit nba center, he got murdered by Blake on that dunk…wasnt that like the 2nd posterization on him this season?
Look at all of these “no love” posts, lol. Shut up.
@shaw32: “on the texas 5sec call they said the rule is you can’t call timeout after 4seconds so its the right call because the ref had already gotten to four”
That’s false. Yes you can. A team has 5 seconds to inbound or call timeout. There is no “4 sec timeout limit”.
[Section 12. Timeouts Not Granted
Art. 1. No timeouts shall be granted:
a. To the opponents of the throw-in team after the throw-in starts.
b. During an interrupted dribble.
c. To a player or coach when an airborne player’s momentum is
carrying him/her out of bounds or into the backcourt.
d. Unless there is player control by the requesting team. Exception:
Rule 5-12.1.c.
e. Until after the jump ball that begins the game and the conditions as
described in Rule 5-10 are in effect.]
[www.scoresreport.com]
Things I learned today:
1. Melo is a pussy. Get over it, nut riders. Stop asking me why I ‘hate him so much’, and look at his body of work now that he’s with the so called Instant Contenders Knicks. Oh shit, the same fools that still reps Melo are probably the same ones who said the Knicks will contend right away. Ooops.
2. All the people who appreciates the NCAA tournament has the right to have animosity towards the refs. Seriously, those good for nothing assholes deserves nothing less. They have been destroying college basketball for years now.
3. Imma Kobe fan. But I see him jack ugly shots, that’s just fucking inexcusable. But then he makes clutch shots more than the hype machine Bron, and it makes me really think: ‘Damn, as big as an asshole Kobe is sometimes, he STILL makes shots that matter. Lebron doesnt’. Checkmate.
Id say the refs awoke Kobe more than the Blazers
i been defending Melo for the longest time but i cant right now. i dont know if its all him or the D’Antoni scheme but with both of those in play they cant win….they need a defensive anchor at the 5 spot and the 2 spot. thats why they shouldve kept wilson chandler. but they cant compete properly this way. they need to grow some balls and clamp down on D. D’Antoni would be a great offensive coordinator if this was the nfl team but sucks as a head coach.
@ Chaos
It’s him. Just look at the 2 teams with and without Melo.
Denver w/ Melo: struggling, distracted, players frustrated, underacheiving, no effort
Denver w/o Melo: overachieving, awesome chemistry, winning, players all happy,
Knicks w/ Melo: struggling, just an average team, lack of effort
Knicks w/o Melo: overachieving, awesome chemistry, winning, players all happy,
That’s not just a coincidence. Melo is a suck. and for him to come out and say he doesn’t think the Knicks won’t gel this year, shows where his attitude is. He’s a horrible player to have on your team.
Funny, where are the guys who said Chicago should trade Deng and Noah for him now? Lol.
Team Chemistry > a single talent.
So Carmelo has to score 25-30 points a night, hit clutch shots, be a lockdown defender, AND be responsible for team chemistry? Aren’t there 11 other players, a coach and a GM who should have some say in some of those areas?
I swear, NBA basketball is the only sport where people expect one player to literally carry an entire franchise on his back, and no matter how much he does, he’ll still get blamed for everything when results don’t come smoothly.
Obviously Carmelo isn’t a good defender, but would you rather have him and his 25-30 points and clutch scoring on the bench in favor of Shane Battier or Trevor Ariza? Of course not. So you work around it. Carmelo is a scoring specialist, so it should be up to the coach/GM to put the right pieces around him to utilize that specialty most effectively.
Look at the NFL: The Colts know Peyton Manning can control an offense and throw the ball like a robot, but he isn’t a great scrambler or runner. So what do they do? Make sure he has a good offensive line, make sure he has RB’s who can pick up blitzes, make sure he has receivers who can get open quickly. Because the things Manning does well are too valuable to waste because he has other flaws.
If the Knicks aren’t playing good defense, is that all Carmelo’s fault? Where are the other 11 guys? Where are D’Antoni’s defensive schemes? They don’t have good chemistry: Why does that fall on one guy instead of the collective roster?
I hate to say it again, but settle down. It’s been, what, a month since the trade?
@AB – Analogy time: Melo is Randy Moss. Extremely great at what they each do but are not complete players for what their position demands. Moss doesn’t go over the middle or run block. He can catch darn near anything while playing effortlessly but then shows lack of effort when the play doesn’t involve him. Melo can shoot from anywhere anyway at anytime on anyone. He scores effortlessly but shows a lack of effort if the play doesn’t involve him.
As for clutch scorers over defenders – if you defend in the last five minutes of the game it might not come down to the last second shot. Also, you might be on defense for the last second shot. Are you going to let them score and then hope there is time remaining?
Yes D’antoni doesn’t yell at players for not playing D but you at least have to look like you thought about contesting a jump shot. Just like Sloan, D’antoni is a system coach. Unfortunately Melo doesn’t want to fit into his system.
when you ship off 3 starters for one player then that player does actually take on quite alot of responsibility. obviously no one wants ariza or battier, they suck, but ask anyone (smart) from chicago if theyd rather have Melo or Deng ,an intelligent good chemistry guy and Noah, a good defender, and theyd tell you to look at the standings and blow them.
and with the Knicks, they HAD the offense sorted, the go to scorer was there, the role players were there, the chemistry was thre and the system was there. all that was missing was a rebounding defensive presence, which could have been aquired just by giving up big fat eddys big fat contract.
instead, now the team is stuck with a malcontent who wont buy into an effective offensive system because he has too much pride and who’s defensive efforts make Amare look like dwight howard. they’ve dropped in the standings, will be over the cap, and have a single tradeable peice next season which will be their starting PGs contract, so their gonna have to downgrade at PG at some point if they ever want to address the issues they could have fixed in february.
I don’t think it’s as simple as Carmelo not wanting to play defense or just “letting” guys score on him. I’ve seen him make big defensive plays and get into personal battles with certain players where he is really trying to lock them down. I just don’t think Carmelo was raised to have a defensive mentality or necessarily drilled too hard on defensive technique.
He has always been a scorer, and was so talented and such a great scorer that he wasn’t asked to be a lockdown defender. As opposed to somebody like Bruce Bowen who knows he HAS TO play great D to have a chance at the NBA.
and Austin “I swear, NBA basketball is the only sport where people expect one player to literally carry an entire franchise on his back”
no. just. no.
this is what you are expecting. this is your hype. your bullshit.
people who blame melo are the people who would rather have depth and chemistry than the one player.
when your saying shit like Melo makes the knicks a contender, your the one who is expecting him to carry a team. the other people are saying, relying non a single player will make your team fail.
I’m not expecting Carmelo to carry a team, which is my point.
The Knicks should have made the Melo/Billups move because you need to get the superstar(s) first, then get the role players to work around them. Hanging onto some role players to complement Amar’e doesn’t make sense if the new climate of the NBA suggests you need more than one superstar to win a championship. So you get Carmelo now while he’s available, and even if you don’t win a title in 2011, you can use this summer to work on bringing in the right role players. Did anybody really think the Knicks would win a title with Gallinari or Felton as their 2nd-best player? Role players will always be available; superstars will not.
Everybody is loving the Nuggets right now with their depth and chemistry, and they’re a nice story, but does anyone actually think Denver has a chance of winning a championship with this current roster? And isn’t that the ultimate goal here?
@AB
its not just Melo but he happens to be the “leader” on the team. just like a QB on a football team, there is blame to put on one player. its just different in the NBA because the “QB” is your superstar number 1 option on the team. just like lebron not winning a chip in Cleveland or Kobe in LA, but i did call out D’Antoni and i did mention the team because their team defense is horrible too and the team didnt find a defensive player. They need a tyson chandler/joakhim noah/marcus camby type player. someone who can run the floor, block shots and rebound and back up amare on the floor and most of all doesnt demand the ball and can catch the alley oop or get garbage put backs. i think that team needs to find some way to get deandre jordan if LAC decides to keep Kaman. but a lock down defender off the bench will go a long way as well. but also that system is garbage as well. u need to demand the players grind it out on defense and ahold them accountable if they are letting their individual assignments to score.
also, if he is your leader, he needs to at least lead by example on BOTH ends of the floor. Jordan, Kobe, Hakeem, Isiah, dumars, KG, Timmy, D-Wade…they all do that. the other players feed off the effort when the number 1 guy goes out and plays his ass off making plays on both ends.
Fine, he has stepped up when necessary against all of 3 players who he plays 8 times a year. He has an additional 74 games that need to be played. With various rule changes and GM trends you need perimeter defenders. If not, you need a defensive anchor to erase the poor play of the other 4 [Dwight for MVP].
So what if he plays hard against Lebron whenever they meet, what if you don’t make the playoffs. That is like bragging about getting some girl’s number but then some other guy is rounding 3rd.
Getting Melo was good for the Franchise and the City but not for the team as currently constructed. On paper he is an upgrade but on the court he just doesn’t fit. That is like buying a sports car after you found out your girl was having twins.
“Getting Melo was good for the Franchise and the City but not for the team as currently constructed.”
But they’re not done constructing this team. I think you had to give up the role players to get Carmelo now, even if that means “sacrificing” this season … and the pre-trade Knicks weren’t winning a title this year anyway.
So now it’s summer 2011 and you have Melo (assuming he re-signs), Amar’e and Chauncey. That is certainly a more solid championship foundation than Amar’e/Felton/Gallo, correct? Now you can go out and start getting the right role players, e.g. Tyson Chandler or Shane Battier or whoever. Championship teams are rarely built with one move. It takes time.
texas arizona was ugly at the end, for sure…not just the 5 second call at 4 seconds, but then j’covan brown got NAILED when he took it to the rim with 2 seconds left…no call. love to see richmond and marquette and VCU make it to the sweet 16, but the decline in the quality of the college game from a decade or two ago is huge…it used to be march madness was a bunch of talented 20 to 22 year olds going off after 6 months, or a year or two, of getting to know their teammates…now 95% of the most talented 20 to 22 year olds are in the nba!
@AB
Exactly, it’s only been a month (not even) and look how dude is acting.
He joined the team 3.5 weeks ago with a positive attitude… fast forward to today, his attitude sours enough for him to think it will take a year for them to gel. Nobody here said that, HE DID. How would that make you feel as his teammate who is trying hard to make it work? and wasn’t he the first guy off the floor, first guy changed, first guy on the bus, and avoided media sessions a few times last week? There’s no reason to act like that after not even a month. If there’s anyone who should settle down, it’s Melo!
“They don’t have good chemistry: Why does that fall on one guy instead of the collective roster?”
There’s cliches that fit but they’re true, “a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link.” “One bad apple ruins the bunch.”
You’ve been around ball long enough to know one bad attitude in a locker room can screw up team chemistry. Especially if the guy being a suck is the team’s most talented player.
“Obviously Carmelo isn’t a good defender, but would you rather have him and his 25-30 points and clutch scoring on the bench in favor of Shane Battier or Trevor Ariza?”
Honestly?? YES! Maybe not Ariza, but I love Battier’s game. Melo will give you 25, and Battier will get you 15… but Melo’s hands are down on defence while Battier is trying his hardest to shadow his man. Then again, I have a defence first mentality with basketball. Seriously, switch Melo for Battier in that lineup and you don’t think the Knicks would be just as successful? Battier is a glue guy.
AB:
When a person’s line of reasoning is always about the stats, the ‘high scoring’ label, and the ‘would you rather have’ mentality, that person will NEVER understand the Melo argument.
Saying would you rather have Battier over Melo is so out of place of the whole argument. On paper, you want Melo, he’s the star, he’s the one who drops 25 per night. But a coach might want a chemistry guy, so he might pick Battier. He might want stability, so he might want Battier.
The thing is, its always the stats, it’s always the fluff. What about chemistry? what about the fact that both of his teams always seem discombobulated when he’s with them, and flourishing when he’s without them? As some cat said, it’s NOT a coincidence.
And aren’t you one of those cats saying they will INSTANTLY contend? So no, ‘settle down’ won’t work this time. Cause it doesn’t take a genius to see that if you say INSTANT, you don’t have to say settle down, wait a month etc; that’s called contradicting your self.
Accept it: Carmelo is hair metal.
The cats who keep buying the hype would say ‘Would you rather choose that fucking old piano melody over Poison’s and Warrant’s shredding?’
Years passed, people forget about the mindless, manufactured fluff, but the trusty piano tune lives on.
just to add to my last point, I’m not suggesting Melo = Battier, I’m just making a point that Melo can get you a lot of points, but there’s a lot more to basketball than just scoring. Melo needs to realize that. Battier does the other things that Melo doesn’t (like, uh, pass) and that’s why I said the Knicks will be just as successful.
@QQ — I did say NY would be an instant contender with Carmelo and Chauncey, which was a mistake. I can admit that. They were a 6-seed I believe when they made the trade, and I figures they would automatically be the 4th-best team in the East, which would make them contenders in my book. That hasn’t happened, obvioulsy.
So when I say “settle down” I’m talking to people who are already writing off the Melo deal as a mistake and saying Melo won’t work in NY. Are they instant contenders right now? No, they still have a lot to work on. But I want to see what happens this summer when they have a chance to get some role players.
This goes back to the concept I talked about last week of people expecting a guy to do everything just because he’s the most talented player on the team. Even if Dwight Howard never becomes Kareem offensively, and D-Rose never shoots like Mark Price, and Steve Nash never turns into GP defensively, it doesn’t mean you can’t win championships with them as your best guy.
This is a team/organizational sport and it’s on everybody to pull their weight. That’s (partially) why LeBron left Cleveland, because the front office, coach, and many of his teammates were not pulling their weight. LeBron could only do so much, and saw that in Miami he could at least get better teammates and a front office (Pat Riley) more suited to win a championship.
Regarding the Knicks, isn’t it likely that Chauncey’s shooting (40% FG, 30% 3P) has something to do with their struggles? How about the team defense? How about D’Antoni? How about Amar’e? I know Carmelo deserves some of the blame, but it’s not ALL his fault. And wasn’t Amar’e supposed to be the leader and top guy in NY anyway? Why is he escaping all blame now?
Back in the day the stars THRIVED and WELCOMED the pressure of carrying a team. Today, these bums don’t want it and there’s guys standing up for that. Fuck that. If you make +15mill, I expect you to be able to carry a team, whether they expect that of themselves or not, that’s irrelevant to me. These guys are, on average, the highest paid athletes of the major sports and they don’t want any responsibility. It’s wack there’s people here buying into that, “Oh boo-hoo, I can’t do it alone” bullshit. Even if you can’t, at 15mill a year, you try your ass off! I remember Reggie, Clyde, Isiah, Magic, MJ, Charles… heck, even Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson say, “this is my team, I shoulder the blame for this loss.” Big Dog fuckin Robinson… We just don’t hear that shit anymore. The NBA is filled with a bunch of pussies.
Hmmm, since we are too impatient to let this play out we will see if the Superstars vs. Quality Depth plays out. Just like it is too early to judge Melo’s effectiveness as a Knick – can you write off Gallo growing into a clutch performer and number 2 option. He’s had at least 2 game winning charges and has the ability to stretch the floor IN THE FLOW OF THE OFFENSE that is currently in place. This was the first year Felton didn’t have handcuffs on, he isn’t a Chauncey type player this year but which was is further from their prime?
Would you rather have a player who tried, only to be average at something or a player who doesn’t try and is below average?
Admitting that you made a mistake? Wow, that’s something new. Someone screengrab this once is decade moment.
Another thing here is the chemistry issue. He has always been a player that always seem to disrupt any team chemistry that’s developing.
You really can’t say that we should blame the other guys for that. Melo’s shouldn’t ENTIRELY carry the blame, but he is the BIGGEST reason.
I mean come on. He’s the star player. You wouldn’t actually expect the supporting dudes to say ‘hey you pussy, carry our team or else’.
That’s the deal with him. Bill Walker is a punk, and when he’s shitting on your team, you can just bench him. Melo’s their best (or 2nd best) player. No one’s gonna talk shit to him. It falls on HIS shoulders to straighten up his act. HIS alone.
The best closer of all time……
NBA = No Balls Association
D’antoni’s system works, you just have to play with in it. In prior years he failed because either his team wasn’t deep enough or talented enough. Now he has 2 of the top 10 most talented players in the league. Play in the system. Just like D’antoni needs to change to Melo, Melo has to adapt to the system. Find a way to use it to his advantage.
Amar’e! isn’t making statements like we’ll get em next year when this year isn’t over. It’s not like they are out of the playoffs yet. They are one of the few teams that could pull off an upset regardless of opponent. Even if they don’t win a championship this year, the World would worship Melo if he knocked out the Heat. The only way to do that is to play within the system that was established. Next year when you have an offseason you can try to skew the system more to Melo’s desires.
AB – Did you leave dime to become a full time superstar apologist?
I agree its too early to call the trade a bust. I also agree that if you can get a superstar for parts on a championship team you do it.
But you say
“He has always been a scorer, and was so talented and such a great scorer that he wasn’t asked to be a lockdown defender. As opposed to somebody like Bruce Bowen who knows he HAS TO play great D to have a chance at the NBA.”
That’s no excuse for not playing defense or doing whats best for the team. Leave a little responsibility for the athelete. He’s been in the league for years, plenty of time to realize that maybe a little defense and ball movement might help the team win. And no one’s asking for bruce bowen, just a decent effort most nights.
@AB: “Even if Dwight Howard never becomes Kareem offensively, and D-Rose never shoots like Mark Price, and Steve Nash never turns into GP defensively, it doesn’t mean you can’t win championships with them as your best guy.”
Umm… all those guys compete at their own highest level. They try. You will never question Dwight Howards effort, D-Rose’s desire, or Steve Nash’s will. Can you say the same for Melo?
“I know Carmelo deserves some of the blame, but it’s not ALL his fault.”
If he gives his best effort every game for 48 minutes, then the team shares the blame. He takes too many plays off, jacks up too many shots outside the flow of the offence, and seldomly gives his best effort on defense to say it’s the other guys too.
Analogy time
Beach volleyball is 2-on-2. AB and I are teammates.
Scenario 1: AB and I are playing as hard as we can. Trying our best to win but we come up short. Who’s to blame?
Scenario 2: AB is digging and volleying and playing his ass off, while I’m going through the motions, not sprinting to the ball, not diving because it hurts, and not spiking the ball hard. We lose the game. Who’s to blame?
Personally, i have no problem when teams lose while giving their best effort. Nobody is to blame in that case. When a guy is obviously not trying his hardest, and the team loses, you have to question what could have happened if this player tried their best. and that’s the big dilemma with Melo. I don’t know about you guys, but that’s I put a lot of the blame on him. He’s the guy giving the subpar effort. Not even his biggest fan can defend that shit.
@JAY — The biggest flaw in your argument is that our ideas of “effort” and “trying hard” have A LOT to do with reputation and perception.
Nobody questions Kobe’s effort on the court. But if you watch him play an entire game, Kobe will take some plays off and doesn’t go 100% every minute. Watch when an opponent gets a steal and breakaway on the Lakers. Does Kobe sprint back and try to block the shot 100% of the time? No. Sometimes he jogs. And sometimes he just stands there. And I’m not trying to single him out, because EVERY basketball player does it. But since Kobe has a reputation for working so hard all the time, when he actually does take a play off or does “let” a guy light him up defensively, people say, “He’s pacing himself.” When Melo takes a play off, people call him lazy.
Carmelo Anthonoy is in great physical shape. Is he beating Lance Armstrong or Bernard Lagat in a distance race? No. Could Melo be in better shape? Sure. But you can’t be one of the NBA’s top fourth-quarter scorers if you’re not in great shape. And you can’t be in great shape if you’re lazy. So anyone who says Carmelo is lazy just doesn’t get it. Maybe he’s not the No. 1 hardest worker in the League, but he puts in time in the gym.
You said, “Back in the day the stars THRIVED and WELCOMED the pressure of carrying a team. Today, these bums don’t want it and there’s guys standing up for that.”
Again, reputation. Today’s superstars want the pressure. Read quotes by LeBron and Carmelo and whoever else and you’ll see their statements mirror those of the older players you mentioned. But what I’m talking about is the expectation of a superstar to do EVERYTHING. It’s the media/fan climate of having to nit-pick each facet of the game. If Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson played today, people would get on them for not having a good outside shot (Isiah shot 29% from three, Magic 30%). If Charles and Clyde played today, critics would get on them for not winning the big one “by himself.” None of those guys could do it all, not even Jordan. The difference is that today, we don’t give stars the room to be imperfect.
Nash is just as bad (or worse) than Melo defensively, yet nobody says it’s for lack of trying. Why? Because Nash sometimes gets a bloody nose? Because he’s a short White guy? Because he sweats a lot, so it looks like he’s trying harder? If you’re not inside these guys’ heads, you don’t know how hard they’re trying or not.
This is about the only sure thing you can say about Melo…if there was a rule in basketball where you could ONLY run backwards…Melo would be the fastest player in the NBA.