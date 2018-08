Kobe Bryant Will Steal Your Soul, Blake Griffin Will “Crush Your Face”

Do not get Kobe Bryant fired up to the point where he wants to steal your soul. Just don’t do it. In an intense, physical game in L.A. last night, theawoke the sleeping giant that has been Kobe over the last few games and paid dearly for it. Portland was in control until the last seven or eight minutes of the game, when the tide started to turn. Kobe was the best he’s looked since hurting his ankle a few games ago and was more emotional than we’ve seen him in a long time, fist-pumping after shots and stops, extra animated when jawing with the refs, and he had a serious scowl going for the entire fourth quarter. The Lakers eventually took the lead and Bryant hit his patented right baseline, pullup fadeway overto put them up six and essentially end the game. Bryant went nuts after the shot fell, high-fiving fans, fist-pumping, yelling, and almost ripped his off own jersey. Lakers color guyscreamed, “The best finisher in the game comes through in the clutch!” … Immediately after the game, a Lakers sideline reporter asked a still visibly agitated Kobe what he was thinking before that jumper. “Just make the damn shot,” Kobe replied … Can you remember anotherwith this much angst towards the refs? It seems like every time the studio show is on, the NCAA officiating coordinator,, is getting his ass grilled, andabout the refs in this tournament. The funny thing is, for the most part, all of the calls that have people bent of shape (specifically the whistles at the end of thegame) are debatable. The call that costthe game againstyesterday though was… In case you missed it, Texas was up two, 69-67, when ‘Zona’s monster facemissed a shot in the lane with 14 seconds to go. Texas got the miss and called a timeout. Freshmanstruggled to inbound the ball and signaled for a timeout, but the ref hit him with a five-second call even though he only visibly counted to four. That gave Williams another shot and he delivered on a three-point play to put ‘Zona up one. Texas missed a final shot and that was it … Read More: One of our guys puts the ‘Cuse away, the Knicks get lit up again, and Blake Griffin will crush your face…