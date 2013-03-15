Kobe Bryant’s 10 Most Bad Ass Quotes This Season (Updated)

The season wasn’t even halfway done, andhad still uttered enough to reporters to fill a top-10 list. Bryant is still going strong in 2012-13 as we get within a month of the playoffs.

After a loss to Philadelphia dropped the Lakers to a disappointing 15-16 on the season in early January, Kobe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that there was a simple answer for the Lakers troubles. When asked why the Lakers have experienced a lack of energy so far this season, he replied, “‘Cause we’re old as shit.” This is not the first time Kobe has popped off to the media this season, though. No, there have been countless times already this year where Kobe’s unfiltered anger/snark/humor/vengeance boiled over and reporters were there, pen in hand.

Here are the 10 best so far…

(UPDATED, March 14: We’ve included some new quotes from the Lakers’ renewed playoff run, a veritable gold mine of Mamba-isms.)

*** *** ***

10. “He Jalen Rose’d me.”

Bryant has a memory like Google. After severely spraining his ankle on March 13 against Atlanta on a potentially game-tying jumper after landing on Dahntay Jones‘ heel, Bryant mentally searched his index of BS plays and came up with just ONE other that offended him this badly.

17yrs. Countless fades. This has happened TWICE. Jalen and Now Ankle still very swollen. Treatment all day #focus twitter.com/kobebryant/sta… â€” Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 14, 2013

#dangerousplay that should have been called. Period. â€” Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 14, 2013

Yep, Jalen Rose was the only other culprit for such an ankle-under-the-foot play. Any player will side with Bryant in that it’s strictly not OK when a defender puts his foot under your landing space on a jumper. You can hate Bryant as a player but that fact is non-negotiable if you’ve ever suited up. Still, labeling the play after the only other person to do that to you seems like a classic Bryant move. Kobe remembers all.

What would other stars’ similar reactions be like?

Michael Jordan: “He Reggie Miller‘d me.”

Bryon Russell: “He Michael Jordan‘d me.”

Alton Lister: “He Shawn Kemp‘d me.”

Brandon Knight: “He DeAndre Jordan‘d me.”

Yao Ming: “He Kobe Bryant‘d me.”