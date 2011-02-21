Kobe Bryant’s All-Star Takeover; LeBron’s triple-double tops MJ

If you know anything at all about the NBA, you should’ve seen this coming. Up until last night’s All-Star Game, the weekend had been all about Blake Griffin. And even though Kobe Bryant said the rookie could have Los Angeles, we all knew better. There was no way Kobe would let the All-Star stage come and go, especially in his city, without grabbing the spotlight … Bryant (37 points, 14 rebounds) went H.A.M. in the first three quarters, staking his claim to a record-tying fourth All-Star MVP award (Bob Pettit has four) while the West built a lead they would never relinquish. Kobe had more dunks last night than he’s had all season, throwing down double-pump reverses and baseline up-and-unders with two hands. He even got in a two-hander in transition just before a streaking LeBron James could deliver one of his catch-from-behind blocks, then slapped LBJ on the butt like, “Maybe next time, kid.” … The East buckled down in the fourth, playing actual defense as Kevin Garnett cheered on LeBron and Chris Bosh from the bench like they’d grown up together. They got to within two points in the final three minutes before Kevin Durant (34 points) hit a pull-up two, and a three-pointer from the wing. Pau Gasol added some big offensive boards and buckets as the West ultimately held off the rally for a 148-143 win … LeBron (29 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) put together only the second triple-double in All-Star history, and his stat line was more impressive than Michael Jordan‘s 14-point, 11-board, 11-dime effort in 1997. But in that game, MJ had Glen Rice shooting everybody’s faces off for the East. LeBron needed more help. Boston’s Big Four were in chill mode when they were on the court, Bosh was basically being himself, and D-Wade left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Amar’e Stoudemire (29 points) was one of the only guys reaching LeBron’s level … It’s funny how Kobe used to get criticized for taking the All-Star Game too seriously, but now everybody loves how LeBron brought out the playoff-style intensity going into crunch time. Is that a double standard, or has Kobe over the years actually made the concept of working hard cool again? … So did Doc Rivers keep LeBron on the floor all night because he was trying to win, or because Doc was trying to tire him out? That’s if he gets tired. Late in the fourth, LeBron had probably the loudest tomahawk dunk we’ve ever seen in a game after one of his patented 100-mph fullcourt rushes … You know at the next Nets practice, Avery Johnson is going to remind Brook Lopez that KG pulled down 5 rebounds in only 7 minutes of All-Star action. And Brook is going to have no comeback … After all the arguing among fans and media over Kevin Love‘s All-Star merits, he finished with 2 points and 4 rebounds. We’re not saying K-Love shouldn’t have been an All-Star, because he deserved it, but would anyone have complained if JaVale McGee or Serge Ibaka took his spot when it actually came time to play? … strong>David Stern’s Dark, Beautiful, Twisted Fantasy of a halftime show — Rihanna, Drake and Kanye West — had potential. Rihanna’s live singing needs about as much work as Hedo Turkoglu‘s interview skills, but it’s not like any guy was watching her for that reason. Drake dropped in for a half-a-song and was gone just as quickly, and Kanye of course had his own ridiculously extravagant entrance while rocking some red leather pants borrowed from Michael Jackson‘s estate. Still, the crowd was more into the concert than they were into the game, and it was WAY better than the Super Bowl halftime show with the Black Eyed Peas … Could there have been a more awkward moment in the pre-game show than Diddy arguing the NBA needs to change the rookie All-Star ruling in order to allow Blake Griffin to play? Everyone wanted to correct him, but weren’t sure if they should. Diddy should just drink his Cambodian milk and let somebody else talk basketball … Whose idea was it to schedule an LSU/Florida game for 1 p.m. Eastern yesterday? You’ve got a basketball game in Louisiana going head-to-head against the start time of the Daytona 500? There were maybe 1,000 people in LSU’s gym at tip-off … We’re out like D-Wade …
LOL at cambodian milk. Dont forget the sugar cookies
I just watched the 97 allstar game last week. It was a laid back game. Everyone was taking it easy, trying fancy play and what not (except for glen rice who was jacking). This allstar game was way better because it got competitive towards the end. I enjoyed it.
You know at the next Nets practice, Avery Johnson is going to remind Brook Lopez that KG pulled down 5 rebounds in only 7 minutes of All-Star action. And Brook is going to have no comeback …
HAHAHAHA funny Dime after dark ish right there
H.A.M?
Out like Rondo’s decision of whether to give James the lob or lay it up.
“WAY better than the super bowl half time show” ?????
BEP kicked ass at the super bowl!! … yeah I know that Usher’s dancing was just boring, but the halftime show was WAY better at the super bowl!
switch the word Usher and BEP in your sentence, and I would totally agree with you.
Kobe kicks butt, Lebron was really close though
Hard Ass MotherF- shut your mouth!
How surprised was everyone that Dwade got injured! i know Bron and Bosh were like oh another Dwade injury, he’ll be fine! And yeah if a couple other East people wouldve came to play, they wouldve pulled it out.
Also in the Pregame when all five east starters did the powder throw that was pretty cool!
LOL @ Lebron getting hammered on!!!
Rihanna was extremely hot!!! And no the superbowl halftime was not even close to being better. Kanye and Rihanna killed the finale.
Javale McGhee’s mom is hot!!
Look out Javale, Delonte West in the building! Ha Ha!
Good to see the game getting competitive. Not good to see Kobe ballhoggin like he was playing for the Lakers and Lebron dominating the ball like this was the Heat team. That most definantly ruined the excitement and fun in the game.
Only Durant and Amare were allowed to touch the ball. The East PGs (Rondo and Rose) need a do over and the bigs should just not bother to show up for the east or west. What’s the point of having those players out there if they aren’t going to touch the ball? That’s just dumb.
I actually fell asleep during that game.
Seeing Kobe dunk on Lebron made my day.
The butt slap was actually ‘Win some rings first, kid’.
Breaaaaaaaaasssst miiiiiiiiillllllkkk, you made my daaaaaaayaaaaay!…But seriously, Kobe was sweating like it was the 4th quarter at halftime. Its ok to take the All Star game serious, its just that Kobe takes it too serious TOO EARLY. And they say LeBron only plays for money and fame. The way he was trying to motivate the East squad says different. That attempted chase down block was funny cuz Kobe slowed down and LeBron still couldnt block it. It didnt even know Durant had 34 until they said it.
P.S. RIP Troy Jackson AKA Escalade
huh?…Escalade passed away?
Troy Jackson gone? Mark Jackson brother?
SAY IT AINT SO?!!?
Wow your such a hipocrate. Kobe put on a show, if you tool lobe out the game, this all star game would have really been boring.
Lebron was trying to take it seriously all game, that’s why he chased Kobe and fouled him in that chase down dunk.( look at the replay)
How are you gonna say Kobe takes it too seriously, but Lebron was just trying to “motivate” the east. In that case you can say the same thing about kobe.
I don’t know about you, but I’d rather see an all star game where everyone tries hard all game than to see a boring ass game for 3 quarters and in the 4th everyone goes off.
The Superbowl halftime show was the moment that America realized that the Black Eyed Peas were history’s worst criminals.
That Rhianna performance was 1 of the worst performances i have ever seen. It was obvious she was nervous from the get go. Kobe got all his points when the east was B.S.ing around and Durant should have won M.V.P. Did Kobe not get the memo thats its hust an all-star game and not the playoffs. I know dude wanted to win M.V.P. badly in front of his home crowd but dang…
i absolutely hate how this egomaniac just had to cop mvp honors. even until now, Kobe exudes fake to the fullest. remember i aint denying the talent, just the massive super ego. every now and then, he should be reminded that someone in Boulder CO is financially stable cuz of him. Wait, thats a good thing right? Kobe = Samaritan.
In spite of this, This is the way ASG should be played. I liked how Kobe and Lebron brought it, very commendable. special mention to KD as well. I wouldve given MVP to triple double guy though instead of 37 pts, 14 rebs guy regardless of who the name behind it is. Just saying.
“Boston’s Big Four were in chill mode when they were on the court, Bosh was basically being himself, and D-Wade left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.”
Sooooo…. in other words, Wade was just being himself too?
I love how even in the All Star game Kobe won’t pass to Gasol in the 4th quarter
Rihanna, or whatever, was pretty bad. She’s successful and popular, and that’s great for her, but jesus man… that was just garbage. She can’t dance, at all, she can maybe sing, but wow… I just don’t understand the kids these days and how they can accept such crappy music as good.
R.I.P. to Troy “Escalade” Jackson
Dude was generally a good person from what I could tell. He seemed like the most down to earth person on that And1 mixtape tour. And suprisingly had crazy basketball skills for a guy 6’7 300+ lbs. Gone to early.
Rihanna played like Chris Brown was in the first row making throat slit gestures.
Damn, was it more obvious Kobe was gunning for the MVP? I mean there is one thing to take it seriously, another to start jacking like its 2007 again. And of all people to slow him down it was JOE JOHNSON. Wow.
Durant’s clutch buckets > LeBron’s triple double > Kobe’s jacking…
Honestly the Rihanna performance would have been dope as fuck if they turned on her mic. I really did not get why they didn;t do that it was painfully obvious.
dime why not post (dont know if you did in an older article) the teams the dudes from tnt drafted and lets us talk about which is best. barkley picked iverson why his first pick. reggies team is the best imo and loved how the admiral and td were top 15 pics.
hey if the black dude dressed in red is famous also who know things have gone bad the last 15 years.
durant was jacking also everyhting that passed 5 feet near him he threw up.
Yeah Charles instantly killed any chance of becoming a GM with that draft, gotta love McHale picking Celtics for 80% of is team.
Best team had to be Kerr, Russell, Pippen, Kobe, LeBron, Malone, Nash damn.
P.S I don’t have a burning hatred for Durant like I do for Kobe now do I?
You guys really think Lebron was going to come into LA and take that MVP trophy without a fight???
blah blah blah Kobe shot too much.. I dont hear anyone whining about Durant shooting only 3 less times.. i mean seriously has anyone even NOTCIED that?? Nah but why should they because KD aint the rod and thats fine with me cuz like i said
People need to get over that shooting shit.. Its like thats all that people have to say at this point lol
“damn he shoots like 30 shots a game!! WTF and hes only at this present moment a 2 time back2back champion with 2 Finals MVP’s to show for it”
We aint talkin about Allen Iverson here people.. Kobe is a shot JACKER.. but he wins.. and does it with a “fuck you” style..
But i guess thats why people insist on acting butt hurt lol
And honestly i think if Lebron went to NY he wouldve been better off..
Stoudemire is a MONSTER.. Like MONSTER.. 1 of 3 big men who when they get it going they are UNSTOPPABLE..
Dude even hit a clutch 3.. while Lebron did his im wide open at the 3 line but i know i cant hit it so im going to draw a defender and give it up..
Mad clutch Lebron lol
Crazy how Lebron can drop all the #’s in the world and still is limited when the game is on the line..
Thats just me tho lol damn me and these wacky opinions..
hey en fuego, what happened?
lebron and kobe dominating the ball cause they’re the 2 best players on the planet. even with the 24 best players in the world playing u knew who was gonna shine. question, would kobe have even bothered to contest lebron on a breakaway had the roles been reversed??? i dont think so
Why was anybody interviewing Diddy? He is not a hoops guru or a big hoops aficionado like Spike Lee….Puffy please go poof! Nobody wants to see you grandstanding for cameras.
Kobe is the MAN and demands the rock, especially on the Big Stage, tremendous competitor.
Kobe had every right to be gunning for the MVP and i was glad he got it in front of his home fans.
i still think that Nash and Kidd should be forced to play every all star game untill they retire. the game needs a couple of guys who dont give a fuck about getting theirs but will dish the rock around between everyone else and instigate some simple plays.
@heckler yeah they said he passed away in his sleep.
@Ruben Im not saying Kobe didnt put on a show. Why wouldnt he? They were in LA. I just think that Kobe has a habit going full throttle from the jump in All Star games when everyone else kinda turn up the intensity gradually.
I know that it’s only an All-Star Game, but when the team that actually won has a guy who had more points, rebounds, and steals than the triple-double guy from the losing team… Why is the question of MVP even brought up?
People shouldn’t get MVP’s for losing while being outplayed (while exuding a similar effort level). C’mon…
Also, Jason Whitlock wrote an essay over on FoxSports NBA that simply screams “BUTT HURT!” after being owned by Kobe. He’s a literary Charles Barkley.
LMAO @ Whitlocks shit
“yes Kobe dropped 37 with 14 rebounds yesterday because he knows he is old and that was his last hurrah”
a 5 time NBA Champions last hurrah in the All Star game??
Back it up even further.. 34&14 when ur old??????? lol
Whitlock kills me with his bball views.. ive said it once and ill say it again.. Dude knows shit about basketball.. should stick with football wheres hes pretty knowledgable..
Wow, so there are Pinoy here. But yeah those Studio 23 coverage is a crap.
dude you need to get NBA premium! cignal and sky both have it. they use the original commentating and best of all there’s no commercials. they show behind the scene stuff instead during commercials. gives you quite an insight rin on how NBA broadcasting works.