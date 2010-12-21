Kobe Bryant’s Christmas Shoe: Nike Zoom Kobe VI “Green Means Go”

We’ve given you a teaser, but let’s dive deeper. Introducing Kobe Bryant‘s Christmas Day Shoe: the Nike Zoom Kobe VI “Green Means Go.” Check out tons of amazingly detailed photos below. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

The limited-edition Christmas Day colorway of the Kobe VI will be worn on-court in green with red laces against the Heat. A low-profile shoe that weighs in at just 10.6 ounces in a Men’s size 9, the Kobe VI is one of Nike Basketball’s lightest shoes. In order to provide a custom fit, the shoe features a Dual Density sockliner that molds to the shape of your foot, and works in tandem with the heel counters for added stability and comfort.

As we told you, the Nike Zoom Kobe VI will be available for customization at www.NikeiD.com beginning on December 24th, and the Christmas Day shoe will be available at retail and online on December 26th for $130.00.

