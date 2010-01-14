Kobe Bryant’s Mounting Injuries Raising Red Flags

Whether you love Kobe Bryant or hate him, one thing nobody can question about him is his heart. Dude wants to win so bad, he’d attempt to play with a broken leg if he had to. But sometimes you wonder, how much is enough for Kobe? He reached his limit a couple of night’s ago against the Spurs, when back spasms proved to be too painful for the 31-year-old superstar. He missed the entire fourth quarter and the Lakers ended up losing 105-85 (their fourth straight road loss). His back problems are just one of the half-dozen injuries he has dealt with in recent weeks.
Along with his back, Bryant is also currently playing with dislocated pinkie in his shooting hand and a broken index finger. He’s also played games in the past few weeks with the flu, a strained right elbow and a twisted knee. Kobe has been sporting a thick splint on that index finger as of late and while he’s admitted that the splint’s lack of flexibility affects his shooting, he refuses to make it affect the outcome of the game.
“Injuries don’t affect me,” Bryant told the media in December. “I’m not going to sit here and say I’ve got a (bad) knee, I’ve got a (bad) finger. I’m fine. I’m more than fine. I always keep playing.”
Last night against the Mavs he proved that his ailing back couldn’t even keep him out of the lineup. Prior to the game, the Lakers’ blog Forumblueandgold.com wrote, “Kobe is playing although if you or I were in this much pain we’d stay in bed.” Although he was noticeably hurt and only scored 10 points for the game, he hit a pull-up jumper with 28 seconds to go in the fourth quarter that gave the Lakers a two point lead and eventually the game. While Bryant was able to play through pain again and pull out another win, you can’t help but wonder if these mounting injuries should raise red flags about Kobe’s overall health.
Right now, the Lakers have the best record in the NBA at 30-9. On paper, you can argue that they have the best team and best chances to win the whole thing again. However, it’s possible that the one thing that can get in the way of them repeating is not the Boston Celtics or the Denver Nuggets, but rather injuries. Pau Gasol’s been hurt and Ron Artest has also missed games. Even though Kobe has not missed a game this season, his long list of injuries could eventually catch up to him.
As much as Kobe tries to be invincible and be the hero, he’s still just a human. We’re not even halfway through the season yet and he’s looking like a boxer in the 12th round just trying to muster up any strength he has left to win the fight. I believe if he keeps on trying to play through pain, he’s just going to make it worse. Eventually, he’s going to fall wrong or somebody’s going to hit his shooting hand. Then the next thing you know, he’s missing a significant amount of games.
I’m not trying to wish ill will on anybody, but I believe Kobe is gambling too much with his health and should really consider sitting out for awhile to rest his body and heal his injuries. Obviously, the team has a professional medical staff and I’m sure they are keeping a watchful eye on Kobe’s situation. I’m also aware that some of Bryant’s recurring injuries can’t be healed with sitting out five or so games. I’m not a doctor, but I imagine the rest could be good for his back and could at least let his index finger heal a little bit so that he wouldn’t have to wear that splint.
The Lakers have a deep enough team that they could make due for awhile without Kobe. I’d rather preserve Bryant and suffer in the short term, than watch him make his injuries worse and hurt the team in the long run.
Do you think Kobe’s injuries could be a serious problem come playoff time? Do you think he should take time off right now to heal?
He want’s to be a hero, but he’s just a tard. He thinks he’s going to get sympathy votes for MVP by inspiring us with his selfless play, while injured. LOL, tell this nub to quit it, rest up, and make a run in the playoffs.
Agreed. Its exactly wat the spurs do wit Duncan, and the celts do wit their guys. I kno Kobe isnt as old but still its a good idea
As a Laker fan I wouldn’t mind Kobe taking some time. Especially tomorrow against the clippers, maybe even Monday against Orlando. He would be ready for the cleveland revenge game on Thursday.
I came up watching Showtime in the eighties. Players were tougher then. It wasn’t no days off like Tim Duncan did last night.
Question: Did Mike take days off? NO!, and he had similar nagging injuries. Is Mike a “tard”, “selfess”, etc. Kobe haters please stop.
As a Laker fan I wouldn’t mind Kobe taking some time. Especially tomorrow against the clippers, maybe even Monday against Orlando. He would be ready for the cleveland revenge game on Thursday.
I came up watching Showtime in the eighties. Players were tougher then. It wasn’t no days off like Tim Duncan did last night.
Question: Did Mike take days off? NO!, and he had similar nagging injuries. Is Mike a “tard”, “selfess”, etc. Kobe haters please stop.
Swallow your pride and take a break, Kobe. Is homecourt advantage really that important?
kobe bryant the fucking martyr. keep it up, #24. there is nothing i would love to see more than you rolling into the playoffs injured, banged up and weak. especially if you arrive that way at your own doing. seriously, keep playing hurt saint kobe. this is a feel good story for me.
Yeah, Kobe is a great player and all that, but it’s games where he jacks nearly 40 shots to score 30 points in which he NEEDS to sit out. There’s no reason to be doing that when you are at 100% health, don’t take the court if you (or Laker fan boys) are going to use it as an excuse.
Kobe, you got your respect buddy, now take a break and get your shit right. Don’t be selfish and risk a championship for your team because of your pride…
@ #5:
Actually, I believe home court IS that important to these guys. If they face the Cavs or Boston in the finals, or even Denver or SanAntonio in the Conference Finals, they’re gonna really wish they had that home court. I think that if there was more separation between their record and the cavs, Kobe would be more willing to rest. Not saying it’s the best idea in the world, but I think that’s the reason behind his trying to thug it out.
I’m not sure what point Kobe is trying to prove. Yes, you’re tough. Yes,you’re a warrior. You’re also 31( 32 this year), with 14 years under your belt, with many of them having deep playoff runs. Short-term, your approach is to be admired. Long term, you’re not doing the Lakers (or yourself) any favors. Pick an upcoming stretch where you’re playing a few scrub teams, and sit out a week. Bynum, Gasol, Artest, and Odom can take care of things for 3-4 games. You owe the rest to yourself.
I just dont think you guys quite understand..
First off.. like Kermit said.. YES HOMECOURT IS IMPORTANT.. any SPORTS fan knows this..
Second off.. The only thing that has really “hampered” him is the back issues.. I thought he should sit out too with the back but after watching last nights game he can still be the best player on the court without scoring.. he got VETERAN SMARTS.. picking Howard.. sending Dampier to the FT line.. He was directing EVERYTHING in that 4th as far as our offense went.. putting guys in spots.. no other player really knows the triangle like Kobe does..
Third off.. This can be directed at the DIP in post #1.. i doubt Kobe gives a fuck about sympathy from moronic basketball fans like urself.. dude could break every record in the book and establish himself as the best ever and DIPSHIT ass spectators will still spew hate and bullshit.. because as they say, IGNORANCE IS BLISS.. and nowadays with the internet the ignorant get to voice the stupidity..
Fourth off lol.. Dude is warrior and the league has seen plenty of warriors play through injuries.. i respect it.. but bottomline we are such a spineless team without him, and secretly i think he knows it.. if Kobe doesnt play a whole game our team has no bite.. we have skill but no BITE.. when it all comes down to it Kobe will do what Phil tells him to do.. and if Phil aint tellin him to rest up i think Phil knows the same thing.. Thats why hes always talking about our D..
I don’t see any team out west dethroning the Lakers. Kobe would be better served to shut it down for a week, as opposed to these issues rearing themselves come playoff time. Lakers need him healthy to win the title, not have his back go out on him when they need him most.
@10 – I agree with you EXCEPT if Kobe sat out, I think Ron Artest would step it up like he did for the Rockets in the playoffs.
He’ll be fine. As was said before, homecourt seems to strongly correlate with a Phil Jackson team winning the championship or at least getting to the Finals. I believe his team are undefeated in a series after winning the first game.
Do you know how ridiculous that is?
The doctors are watching him, the coaching staff is watching him, and Kobe knows his body better than any of them. You would think that after 14 years that people would trust Kobe to make the right decision on how to play basketball and pace himself over the season.
Wasn’t this an issue a few years back? I thought that he should have taken some time off back then, but then he got all the way to the Finals before losing to Boston. Was it a championship? No, but I think they were successful enough that you can’t second guess Kobe right now.
Kobe is good. The only difference is now he is older, and he should consider sitting out a few games.
If this was going on with him about 4-5 years ago, his body could take it and he could heal a lot faster, except now he is 31, in the prime of his career-his body will take a little longer to heal.
These injuries are not a major deal, but down the line they may hamper him in the long run.
Sit a few games Kobe.
@15 This is my only point. The Lakers won’t sink to the bottom of the league if Kobe takes a week. He’s a great player, and very tough. But he is human.
when i read that he got up at 5 in morning to get therapy, with his personal therapist, or what ever, i was amazed. i mean, he got from sa to dallas only few hours before.
sometimes i wonder if i would hate on kobe as much as some of you guys do if he wasnt on the lakers..and then i realize..nah im not that much of a hater..i dont blind myself to greatness cause the guy isn’t on the team im rooting for..you guys are ridiculous man..do/say anything to talk shit..
kenyon martin for being mr. tough guy with all his tats (specifically that hard ass lip tatoo he has) left the game and sat out a couple with a sprained finger..
kobe has been playing with that for over a year..plus a broken finger..plus a host of other injuries and more mileage than most players in the league right now and all you can come up with to say is he is selfish now cause of that? really?
i think when it comes down to it you’re just mad he isnt on your squad..in fact im sure thats it..hate him alllll you want but you have to respect what this guy is doing..
we’re lucky enough to be watching one of the greatest players EVER to play this game and perform at a ridiculously high level, do some of the most crafty and intelligent things on the court EVER and take over games when need be..appreciate it..get mad and bitch cause ur team loses but appreciate it at least..take off those hate goggles that are blinding you and look at how amazing this guy is..
y’all kill me man..selfish..hahaha bitch please..u wish you had a player with this much toughness on your squad..
i too think he needs a rest..and i feel like maybe once pau gets back they may rest kobe for a couple games..but overall..relax..what u guys so mad for? enjoy the friggin game!! (cept if your a nets fan..then just kill yourself)
Great write-up, Gerald.
At some point Phil needs to stand up to Kobe and be the coach. Everybody’s saying, “Kobe chose to play, it wasn’t Phil’s call.” WHAT? It should be Phil’s call: HE’S THE COACH. Forget what the player wants. Exercise your authority for once.
well if am a laker fan i would want him to take some time off since im not i want him to play all the games.
i dont think homecourt is worth not being 100% come playoff time.
This is Gerald
@ J. Hicks. Thanks man! It is ultimately Phil’s call. And it looks like he has been monitoring the situation pretty closely. He told the media this the other day.
“If he hurts our effort on the floor, you have to (remove) him as a coach,” said the head coach. “I didn’t like the way he was moving in the third quarter, but he was helping us play better as we went through that quarter.”
With someone as competitive and stubborn as Kobe, he’ll always say he can play. I guess we’ll see if Phil stands up to him if it becomes clear that Kobe needs to sit out a few.
I think he should take time to heal (see Tracy and others) but I don’t think it will stop him come playoff time.
He numbs the world come playoff time! Kobe could have gang green, ringworm, HIV, herpes on the lip, warts, pimples and no feeling in the extremities and come playoff time still ball!
I think kobe is hesitant to sit out a few games, because Pau Gasol is out. I believe that if everyone else was healthy then kobe would be more than happy to have a few games off. But at this moment they need kobe to play, even if he is at 40-50 percent.
@LAballer
Right on! The hate really is mind boggling…
if kobe didnt have his case 6 years ago, he wouldnt be hated so much like now, maybe he’ll be glorified like MJ in whichever arena he’s attending
that being said, in the year 09 he’s a champ, back on top, an mvp finals, after arguably the lowest point of his life and career back in 03. U guys think thats easy?
Tiger Woods quits golf for now after things blown apart and just hide somewhere.
Kobe played through all of it,including injuries and, you haters, take a look at him now. any player would wish he’s a Kobe.
you think you can be like Kobe?
also, if im kobe, I would think I’m the real king of NBA(which of course he wont say it,but silently maybe)
beloved by his fans, a mega franchise player, he’s team is contending, living in a nice LA town,getting dollars from endorsement back after losing it, having a nice family
dont lie to me, and u haters say thats not a good life.
Kobe, you are the best
Fendi Handbags,shoes,clothes,belts,nike,jordan, sunglasses?
[www.footbing.com]