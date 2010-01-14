Kobe Bryant’s Mounting Injuries Raising Red Flags

Whether you love Kobe Bryant or hate him, one thing nobody can question about him is his heart. Dude wants to win so bad, he’d attempt to play with a broken leg if he had to. But sometimes you wonder, how much is enough for Kobe? He reached his limit a couple of night’s ago against the Spurs, when back spasms proved to be too painful for the 31-year-old superstar. He missed the entire fourth quarter and the Lakers ended up losing 105-85 (their fourth straight road loss). His back problems are just one of the half-dozen injuries he has dealt with in recent weeks.

Along with his back, Bryant is also currently playing with dislocated pinkie in his shooting hand and a broken index finger. He’s also played games in the past few weeks with the flu, a strained right elbow and a twisted knee. Kobe has been sporting a thick splint on that index finger as of late and while he’s admitted that the splint’s lack of flexibility affects his shooting, he refuses to make it affect the outcome of the game.

“Injuries don’t affect me,” Bryant told the media in December. “I’m not going to sit here and say I’ve got a (bad) knee, I’ve got a (bad) finger. I’m fine. I’m more than fine. I always keep playing.”

Last night against the Mavs he proved that his ailing back couldn’t even keep him out of the lineup. Prior to the game, the Lakers’ blog Forumblueandgold.com wrote, “Kobe is playing although if you or I were in this much pain we’d stay in bed.” Although he was noticeably hurt and only scored 10 points for the game, he hit a pull-up jumper with 28 seconds to go in the fourth quarter that gave the Lakers a two point lead and eventually the game. While Bryant was able to play through pain again and pull out another win, you can’t help but wonder if these mounting injuries should raise red flags about Kobe’s overall health.

Right now, the Lakers have the best record in the NBA at 30-9. On paper, you can argue that they have the best team and best chances to win the whole thing again. However, it’s possible that the one thing that can get in the way of them repeating is not the Boston Celtics or the Denver Nuggets, but rather injuries. Pau Gasol’s been hurt and Ron Artest has also missed games. Even though Kobe has not missed a game this season, his long list of injuries could eventually catch up to him.

As much as Kobe tries to be invincible and be the hero, he’s still just a human. We’re not even halfway through the season yet and he’s looking like a boxer in the 12th round just trying to muster up any strength he has left to win the fight. I believe if he keeps on trying to play through pain, he’s just going to make it worse. Eventually, he’s going to fall wrong or somebody’s going to hit his shooting hand. Then the next thing you know, he’s missing a significant amount of games.

I’m not trying to wish ill will on anybody, but I believe Kobe is gambling too much with his health and should really consider sitting out for awhile to rest his body and heal his injuries. Obviously, the team has a professional medical staff and I’m sure they are keeping a watchful eye on Kobe’s situation. I’m also aware that some of Bryant’s recurring injuries can’t be healed with sitting out five or so games. I’m not a doctor, but I imagine the rest could be good for his back and could at least let his index finger heal a little bit so that he wouldn’t have to wear that splint.

The Lakers have a deep enough team that they could make due for awhile without Kobe. I’d rather preserve Bryant and suffer in the short term, than watch him make his injuries worse and hurt the team in the long run.

Do you think Kobe’s injuries could be a serious problem come playoff time? Do you think he should take time off right now to heal?