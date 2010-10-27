Kobe Bryant’s New Whip

Speaking of Kobe, other than picking up a new championship ring, he also got a new whip. Prior to last night’s season opener, Activision presented Bryant with a brand-new 2011 Jeep Wrangler Call of Duty: Black Ops Edition. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

The limited-edition automobile is inspired by the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops videogame launching on November 9th.

What do you think?

