Kobe Bryant’s New Whip

Speaking of Kobe, other than picking up a new championship ring, he also got a new whip. Prior to last night’s season opener, Activision presented Bryant with a brand-new 2011 Jeep Wrangler Call of Duty: Black Ops Edition. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
The limited-edition automobile is inspired by the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops videogame launching on November 9th.
What do you think?
I think: “that is one ugly car”
People still buying Jeeps? wheredeydodatat?
Is it bullet proof? Kobe could have done better… I hope it was free… If not he better go and get his money back. real talk that’s not FANCY!
look like the Jeep off of New Jack City, is that Nino
That thing is pretty sick, would be better if it was a 4 door.
But he got it for free, so he aint trippin
Won’t ever see him in it again unless they pay him to endorse it.
The rich get richer.
Sick vehicle I like the all terrain tires.
Lol, he looks mad small in it. Well, it looks too small for him.
who gives a fuck if he got a new whip
tough jeep for a tough baller… perfect
Oh my god… Kobe and TreyArch are taking the fucking piss! A Black-Ops whip?! COLD
Kobe got sick championship rings and one of these?! I’m jealous as fuck!
Two of the diamonds from the ring he just got probably cost more than that truck.
Im with whoever said it.. it wouldve been better as a 4door.. But still clean..
I just hope he’s able to afford the additional insurance payments.
What killstreaks come with the car?
So if I leave a comment pointing out the obvious omission of promised pics after the “jump” my comment gets deleted, yet there are comments with profanity that aren’t? Really Dime? You guys keep falling off… like magazine circulations.