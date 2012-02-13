Kobe Hits Another Game-Winner; Rajon Rondo Does The Unthinkable

He might’ve made just four of his last 25 “clutch” shots and he might’ve shot the Lakers out of two or three games this season – most recently in Philly last week – and he might’ve missed six of his previous seven shots on this afternoon, but it wasn’t a surprise that Kobe was gonna take the one shot that counted in L.A.’s 94-92 win in Canada. Add another one to the highlight reel, this one a one-dribble pull-up on the baseline. Bryant (27 points) was a man down the stretch, hitting a ball-busting three and then getting a steal and an assist to put L.A. up one. If it wasn’t for 24’s heroics, we could’ve blasted the Raptors, who somehow did the unthinkable and had a five-second violation (with Dwane Casey freaking out that he called a timeout) with a chance at the lead in the closing seconds, screwing up a 30-piece from Jose Calderon … Metta World Peace is having himself a tough year, but he’s never had a more embarrassing string of possessions than in the second quarter yesterday. First Kobe got him a wide-open three. Metta blatantly hesitated, and then finally shot it two seconds too late. Miss. Then on the other end, he got smashed on by Linas Kleiza. Coming back offensively, Metta had to go back at him right? So he got into his comfort zone in the post, backed him down and did some weird double-spin move that ended up with him falling on his ass and the Raptors on the break … Meanwhile, the Raptors might not be very good, but their sneaker game is on point. DeMar DeRozan was rocking the new Chicago Xs, and James Johnson had the Concords on, which probably helped him at the end of the first half when he went coast-to-coast, put an in-and-out on Bynum that froze the big snowman and then dunked from Montreal … The Raptors’ color man, Jack Armstrong, is one of those can’t miss voices, and not in a good way. Yesterday he had another classic. The broadcast was advertising an upcoming performance, and upon hearing about it, Armstrong screamed out “NAUGHTY BY NATUAAAAA! HIP-HOP LEGEND!” It was like woah, calm down dude … When we have kids, we’ll use a tape of the Wizards and Pistons game (Washington won by 21) from last night as a punishment. We felt like we were watching an ugly intramural game with awful, first-time student refs. The Wizards seem to purposely have no space on offense and don’t know the difference between a decent shot and one you’d shoot in H-O-R-S-E. Detroit just sucks. Actually, Washington’s go-to move wasn’t even a set play. It was just “John Wall find JaVale McGee.” And it actually worked all game. McGee had eight dunks alone (he finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds) and Wall (15 assists), who hooked his big man up on five or six of those plays, quit messing around with Brandon Knight in the third quarter, completely dominating a five-minute stretch with nine points and three assists on a 22-2 Wiz run … Rashard Lewis also became only the third player in NBA history with at least 15,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 1,500 three-pointers in his career … Keep reading to hear about the unbelievable thing Rajon Rondo did …
hhehe
rondo does the unthinkable? thats your headline? since when does him getting an ice cube… unthinkable? give your head a shake dime…u sound like a celebrity gossip site with that nonsense.
kobe 9-23 from the field and you paint him as a hero? lol-riiiight. headline whores
no mention of the lineups on the floor at the end of the hawks/heat game either?!? dampier, juwon howard, jerry stackouse, tmac, battier had me looking at my iphone doing a decade check. then i realized every part of tmac’s body except his knees are a year younger than me(i shoulda never retired)
kinda dug the scottish headgear and the mister rodgers cardigans that the VANCOUVER grizzlies were rocking(big FU to stu jackson and david stern fyi)… that gear was not flattering to gasol tho. looked like will ferrel in elf
out like glenlivet on a sunday night
i bet kobe gets all the respect and reverence he’s earned and deserves when he steps away from the game.
no more of the unwarranted hate. he’ll be a man with an incredible career. 2pac was a “thug” when alive…when he passed, he was a pioneer, a visionary, a man deeper than perceived…the rose that grew from concrete.
How is a triple double “the unthinkable”? Specially when he did it with Rose on the bench? I mean, it was a pretty impressive display, but “unthinkable”? Considering he has done it before? Come on…
Call me old school but I like Naughty By Nature. And why talk about what Nicki Minaj wore? You could have discussed what little Fergie left to the imagination.
You know who did the impossible? Utah’s Al Jefferson. He had four assists!
Yup, Kobe hit the game winner. But hitting only 9 of 23 and having just one assist and two rebounds in 34 minutes tells me the kind of player he has become. Phil Jackson must be shaking his head right now.
lol. misleading headline… thought Rondo separated his other shoulder and posted a triple-dub…
unthinkable is Kobe passing up a shot and/or delivers a game-winning assist to World Peace, who actually makes the shot… unthinkable is D’Antoni emphasizing defense and Melo absolutely buying into the whole team concept – Lin’s playmaking and giving an effort playing D…
when Smack’s resident nuisance actually posts a single short comment…
or Control showing some love for Rondo… now that’s effin’ UNTHINKABLE…
Okay, maybe Rondo making 10 out of 13 FT’s is pretty unthinkable… should’ve mentioned that… lol
How is Rondos triple double unthinkable? I guess it is if youve never seen dude play before…
Kobe w/ the dagger but I still think LA needs to make a move and do it ASAP. LA is turning into NY West, as in they have no point guard, and Kobe shoots all the damn time (similar to Melo) w/ no flow on the offensive end. Mike Brown, don’t enjoy your stay too long homie…
I was at the Lakers/Raps game yesterday. Was the 5sec violation REALLY a violation? I haven’t seen any replays yet, so I can’t really say. My boy who I went with was like, “I can’t believe the refs called that… they NEVER call that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before.” He was actually blaming the refs. IMO, if it was a violation then they have to call it. The refs are counting down and are indicating the count with their hand. Rasual Butler, or anybody else on the court, should have been quicker to call the timeout… if in fact it was a violation. So was it?
Just like the lockout has affected player performance, it likewise did the same for referees. I don’t like blaming refs ever, but I think it’d be a big deal on sportscenter had it really been just a four second count. But, maybe the refs are kobe fans ?
@JAY
I feel like if the refs are going to call it, then they almost give the players an extra half-full second because such a call is infuriating to the players and the fans alike. Because of this, I (personal opinion here) think that the refs give the players the benefit of the doubt.
@beiber
I completely agree on what you say about Kobe being hailed when he walks away. But I honestly think people will remember “ball-hog” Kobe more than “5 Ring Kobe” because with the current configuration of the roster and the current system in place, I believe Kobe will not go out “on top”, i.e. winning another ring. Because of this, the first few years after his retirement will be rocky (similar to MJ with people remembering all his failed attempts to come back and play), but later on people will call him the SGOAT (Second Greatest of All Time).
I don’t know who said it before on this site, but kobe be getting his mean mugging, fit throwing, air punching tirades and gets away with it 90 percent of the time. My thinking, he is speaking a completely different language probably, when he mean mugs, that’s not really technical foul worthy and when he punches the air, I guess the refs just look the other way cuz, well, that’s the mamba. Stern knows people in china probably tune into his every game. He is a big ticket. Can you imagine kobe getting tossed from a game rasheed style?
Lakers are looking at :
Gilbert
Jr smith
Waiting for dwight trade b4 pursuing sessions
Looking at rasheed wallace
Skeeter
I think it’s the “time heals all wounds” effect. 5-10 yrs of kobe away from the game will ppl start to come around to the one generational talent he was. It’s easy for people to crtique now because he is here now. When he is away for some time, people will see how unique he was and how an athlete like that should garner appreciation. Right now, he is a player. When a player retires, I think they obtain some sort of mystique, some greater than others.
Is he fuckin’ in? Lakers now also considering Allen Iverson.
“…as long as he was willing to go to the NBA Developmental League…”
Real life Kenny Powers possibly from Puerto Rico to Hollywood (via the D-League).
[basketball.realgm.com]
@Skeeter
I agree with you. They have to extend the 5sec count a little bit by slowing the countdown… not by indicating 5 seconds with their hand, and when they get to 5, just wait another half second to call it. But even if they don’t slow the count, the teams can see the ref counting. Before the ref extends his arm for the 5th second, that ball better be inbounded, or a timeout should be called.
I put the blame on the Raptor for that fumble. It’s stupid to blame the refs… which is what I called my homie. There were a couple things wrong with that misplay that was going to hold the Raps back from winning. 1) The obvious… that Raps should have paid closer attention to the count. 2) WTF is Rasual Butler doing inbounding the ball? He hadn’t play AT ALL up until that point. 3) Barbosa was one of the most productive players on the offensive end… while James Johnson was throwing up airballs and bricks. The lineup they sent into the game to try and take the lead included Calderon, Rasual Butler and James Johnson. I like Casey as a coach, but the lineup he put on the floor to take the lead was not going to get it done.
Anyway, sorry or the strictly Raptors talk today. It was pretty much the only ball I got to watch over the last couple days. I’ll fall back now… talk bout your good teams. Lol
had to get out of hibernation…Fucken jack Armstrong gets in my nerves!! this dude is the SINGLE MOST ANNOYING COLOR GUY IN ANY TEAM FOR ANY SPORT!! you can scroll down beiber posts (which i have resorted to the past few days and actually realized Dime aint that bad while doing that)but cant FW for Jack if you are watching live.
…how the hell you gonna go ape shit with naughty by nature then some broadcast before blatantly say you dont know who Anthony Anderson is. The announcer with him then, mentioned his movie credits including The Departed, and says No I dont have a clue. He didnt even know who Terry Crews was(of Everybody hates Chris series), who was with Anderson at the game. Armstrong said after he does really have a life after basketball games. he doesnt even watch movies so how he gonna play he know shit about naughty by nature?????? FU armstrong, FU Raptors.
PS. Jay, you did not pay to watch the raptors did you? This year, THE RAPS ARE NOT GETTING ANY MONEY FROM ME.
Under 2 minutes to go in the Bulls/Celtics game, why did they go away from the half court trap? It was what got them back in the game. And really CJ Watson? REALLY? The way he threw up that desperation 3 you’d think there was 0.8 seconds left on the clock.
And I was saying the same thing about the Grizzlies warmups, like “Are they really warming up in cardigans?” And those Tams throwbacks? Please throw them shits back in the closet. All night long it looked like peas and corn running up and down the court.
T-Mac, Jerry Stackhouse AND Erick Dampier? Damn! The Hawks might be even older than the Celtics.
I caught the top ten this morning. Is it me or did Gordon Hayward have one of the ugliest looking steel and dunk highlights I have ever seen, and on Rudy Gay of all people. I feel good for the guy though for getting a dunk like that, and stacking up 23 point, good for GH.
As others mentioned, this Smack’s headline is SOOO deceiving. Of course Kobe hits the game winner against Toronto, EVERY team seems to, and Kobe has a proven history killing the Raps at the buzzer. I don’t mind that 5 second call, lost Raps the game, which is what the team needs!
Rondo doing the unthinkable? Maybe because he actually hit TWO jump shots from around the foul line…? He also missed a few too, but it was hilarious watching Magic Johnson on Rondo’s jock(I’ll spare the funny, but borderline tasteless jokes concerning Rondo and AIDS). Magic was saying how Rondo has developed a jump shot, and was getting revenge for being “snubbed” from the allstar game. They showed a replay of that ONE jump shot Rondo made up to that point about 15 times, and Magic sounded like he creamed each time. Where was Rondo the game after he got rejected from the allstar game Magic?!?!? Oh yeah, he was dropping 5/7/5 with 5 turnovers on defense beast Jose Cauldron…
I know the defensive plan against Rondo is to NOT guard him, but Chicago has to at least send a big down to rough him up and put him on the line when he just walks in for a open lay up. Come on Thibs, make that douchebag pay for being a douche!
Clippers had the same gear as the grizzlies, different color diff franchise of course
Actually, if we can compare for a moment. How would Gordon Hayward’s(GH) steel & dunk have looked if it were Rudy Gay making the theft on GH and gunning it for the highlight cram.
@jzsmoove
Do you know any Raptor fans who actually pays for their tickets? Lol. I don’t know a single person who does that. Once in a while I will be offered a couple corporate seats so whenever I mention going to a game, assume they’re free. The last time I bought some tickets must have been when they played in the Skydome…. when Shoppers Drug Mart was selling nosebleeds for $5.
And I don’t mind Jack Armstrong. He reminds me of one of my old coaches. Quirky and tries to be cool with the boys… but no matter how hard he tries he’ll always be that old dude trying to be hip. He is funny to me… in a wack.
And that’s not the first time he screamed out a hip hop artist’s name. He once called out Q-Tip and mentioned he was from the legendary group A Tribe Called Quest. I bet Marv Albert doesn’t know that shit.
And yea, those throwback jerseys that some teams are (Clippers) wearing are just plain looking ugly. There’s a reason they upgraded these oldschool joints for the new ones. Lets get back, yes?
Or Im afraid that the Hawks will break out with their own throwbacks, their jerseys with that big scary looking hawk on the front. Or the Nuggets and their lego city throwbacks…
JDish – If it was Rudy Gay dunking it would be Dime’s dunk of the year HAM of the decade. They love Rudy Gay.
JAY – I had to boycott the Dodgers the past couple of years. It’s one thing if the team is bad, you can still support them because guys try and all of that stuff. But when ownership/management is bad the only thing you can do is not go. Cheer up big guy, don’t be so hard on yourself.
Beib – If Kobe had died 8 years ago, your Tupac comparison would be dead on. Nobody who knows what a basketball looks like will say that Kobe doesn’t have serious game. Even I, a card carrying Kobe hater, acknowledge his skills. But when he retires, I am going to remember how much I hated the dude because of how he plays. I used to think Tupac was overrated, and I still like Biggie better, but after some time passed I realized Pac was damn good. Kobe is going to be like Paul McCartney where he gets love even though he just sucks now. Kobe doesn’t suck yet, but he will.
I have a feeling the trade deadline will be just as crazy as the lockout shortened free agent period.
Just my gut feeling. My main reason is that guys like deron williams and dwight howard are the first dominoes needed to fall in order to get the ball rolling, and that probably won’t happen til right around that time.
Was biggie the coolest overweight person ever?
Damn DIME – I was hoping the Smack Title would be: WHITE MAN CAN JUMP
Gordon Hayward was crushing on Rudy Gay and the Grizzlies last night – let’s get some highlights to that shit.
Shout a Holla to the Honkeys !
Big I
I’m not upset. Believe me. I’m loving the losing. It’s what I’ve been waiting for since the top underclassmen did not declare for the draft last year. I was shitting bricks when Calderon was foolishly leading the Raptors back from the dead. I’m happy Kobe was there to ruin the day…. or ‘ruin’ the day, depending on your perspective.
And yesterday was the first time I got to see Kobe live. Holy crap. TV does him no justice.
JAY
How does tv not do him justice? He looks and acts even more greedy in person? Or are you just smitten by his good looks? :)
@jzsmoove — “he doesnt even watch movies so how he gonna play he know shit about naughty by nature?”
I’d cut Armstrong a break on that one. If you’ve spent a considerable amount of time in NBA arenas for the last 20 years, you’ve heard “Hip Hop Hooray” and “OPP” a million times so you should know who Naughty is. But it’s not like you’d be watching “Barbershop” and “Friday After Next” clips in between timeouts, so Anthony Anderson and Terry Crews don’t really apply.
@Big Is
I blame you for this. I was skipping his post then i read yours which made me go back to read his.
Kobe will always be hated. It has nothing to do with his game. It’s his personality for the casual fans. Guys like me hate Kobe because of the selfishness. But the average bball fan hates/loves Kobe because it’s the cool thing to do. Most of them can’t explain why the love or hate Kobe. They usually just give a canned response (He’s the closest to Jordan/I hate how cocky he is) without any real substance behind either view.
Tupac on the other hand was always loved and respected. even when Pac was dissing the entire East Coast, niggas still had love for him. Pac even went at people like Da Brat and Fugees, yet people from Chicago and NJ/NY was still feeling Pac.
Don’t ever compare Tupacs legend to Kobe. Especailly if you don’t know WTF you’re talking about when it comes to either.
Wow, was all that necessary Chicagorilla. How about you grab a snickers to get you through the day. Maybe even a kit-kat and coffee break.
I honestly don’t think Kobe’s gonna be remembered in as positive a manner as most of you think. I think he’ll be remembered as one of the best scorers in NBA history that played on a number of ridiculously talented teams. Basically, a rich-man’s Adrian Dantley that had more popular appeal.
Kobe showed his true stars when his team wasn’t THE most talented in the league. A Kobe team always underperforms–he never raises them up from really good to great. Either the team was the most stacked (thank goodness he was on the Lakers), or he brought them down so he could get his. These last few years are gonna be pretty telling. The guy is gonna jack until his arm falls off to be the number one scorer of all time.
He’s gonna be a bitter old man.
ahhh… feeling the Paul McCartney comparison though… lol
kinda fits with Kobe going through a divorce and all.
and the Lennon-McCartney feud does have similarities with Shaq-Kobe’s…
let’s just go with the Paul McCartneys for now…? hehehe
Chi – Relax dude. I was responding to Beiber, post #3 and 4, about the Kobe/Tupac. I’ll let the whole “especially if you don’t know WTF you’re talking about when it comes to either” thing slide going on the assumption that you missed Beiber’s posts. And I’ll let it slide because maybe I wasn’t clear enough when I said Kobe was Paul McCartney and not Tupac. Hell. I’ll let it slide because I’m in a good mood. I know exactly WTF I am talking about.
Hopefully this is clear enough: Kobe is Paul McCartney. People went nuts over him, they loved him, and when they realize how terrible he is, it is too late for anyone to call him out on it because too much time was spent saying how great he was and he ends up doing bs songs on the Grammy’s. Kobe is not Tupac. He won’t be looked back on as being gone too soon or with basketball fans saying that it’s a shame we never got to see what would have been next.
to both of you…
And in the end
The love you take
Is equal to the love you make.
i don’t think anyone was comparing anyone’s legend status. what a tool. it was speaking specifically on the aspect of how one is viewed before death and after death in the concept of love, hate and appreciation. take the brick out you ass. he prolly still tight “rondo did the unthinkable” to his team.
Kevin Hart and his Plastic Cup Boys vs UConn womens team
[youtu.be]
@3:15mark when he talks about his boy HArry on the fast break being like Bob Cousy…classic shyt!
@Big IS
Post #32 was directed on BNews not you.
Chi – My sincerest apologies. My bad. I realized it about an hour afterwards. “Oh crap. Chi read Beib’s post and he was going at Beib. I’m a dick.” I owe you a drink next time you’re in SoCal.
@Big Is
No prob homey, Bros before hoes!
And I actually agree with your Paul McCartney comparison.
haha, so carmelo is the guy who told diantoni to give lin a shot huh? can’t wait til that story builds and how the haters will spin it to defend their face.
hahahahahhaha direct all the anger at me cuz that’s the brave thing to do. no way he yells at his friends online. ahhahahahahah when i see biasness, i see bull.
scapegoats could be the best things in life sometimes huh? so sad lol
Beib – Did you read the article on ESPN about Melo coming out and saying he will fit in with Lin? I hate on Melo, but he kinda said the right things. If he does what he says, you will be able to make a ton of people here, myself included, eat their words about Melo being garbage. You’ll still get hated on for a ton of other stuff though. But if he screws up the mojo the Knicks have going right now, you are screwed.
Big Island–Don’t get ahead of yourself. Melo deserves most of the shit he’s gotten because of the player he has been. Maybe he’ll turn it around (not likely), but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s played like a selfish jackass throughout his career.
you know, i just hope people don’t think “playing well together” hinges entirely on wins/losses. outcomes don’t tell the whole story. and yes, i heard, didn’t read the article, but i also heard it was melo telling the head coach to give the 12-15th man burn.