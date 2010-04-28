Kobe Is Still The People’s Champ

For the second straight year, Kobe Bryant has topped the NBA’s list of most popular jerseys, and Lakers gear in general continues to be the NBA’s most popular team merchandise. But there is a new guy in the Top 10. Can you guess who it is? Check out the entire list below.
Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys
1. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics
4. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
5. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
7. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets
8. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics
9. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
10. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
11. Nate Robinson, Boston Celtics
12. David Lee, New York Knicks
13. Brandon Roy, Portland Trail Blazers
14. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers
15. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics
Note: The list is based on sales at the NBA Store in New York City and on NBAStore.com since the start of the 2009-10 NBA season through April 2010.
Couple observations:
– Love to see Durant in the Top 10 for the first time. I guarantee he’s in the Top 5 next year.
– Think about how many more jerseys guys like LeBron and D-Wade sell next year if they’re on new teams. Especially if it’s a big market like Chicago or New York.
– You gotta think the only reason David Lee made this list is because he’s the best player on the Knicks. What happens if/when he’s on a new team next year? Same could be said for Nate Robinson.
– The average age on this list is definitely around 25. How many years for KG and Pierce have in the Top 10? Side note: Love that Rondo made the Top 15.
– For as much love as Toronto has for Chris Bosh, apparently they don’t like his jersey.
– If I had to guess No. 16, I’d say it’s Dirk Nowitzki.
What do you think? Anything strike you as interesting from this list? What jerseys do you have in your closet?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
who’s buy Gasol jerseys…lol
re: #1 — White people.
i bought
next question: who’s buy nate and rondo jerseys?
how bout Scalabrines?
I’ve never even seen a Rondo jersey for sale,
Nate? dunk champ I guess
Chris Paul and KD, despite being sick players, have nice jerseys to rock
Oh, and no CB4?
Surprising, I know I didn’t cop one because next year it is obselete and will be in bargain bins across Canada.
who rocks jerseys still anyways??
It’s based on sales at only one store, one located in New York, a city filled with people who are pretty much fucked in the head?
That don’t mean shit.
@ 7,
thank you. MAYBE to the game. but even then… i stopped doin that in 9th grade
Control is right…
For instance,why would Toronto fans buy Bosh’s jersey in New York when they can get them everywhere else in toronto?
If anything, player jersey sales should be recorded based on how their sold WITHIN their specific cities, not from New York…nba store or not.
If Brandon Roy played in NY he would lead the league in jersey sales
surprised rudy gay isnt on that list, i guess people are tired to get called “FAAAAGS” when they walk down the street with his jersey
Hahaha@12
Artest isn’t on the list too. Guess they also don’t like being called “FREAK”, “PSYCHO”, “MENTAL”, “WACKO” or “CRAZY”.
So Wade, Pierce and ‘Melo are the ones who have a real solid selling power on that list. They didn’t get traded, haven’t changed numbers or win a dunk contest.
LOL@QazQami… Think Memphis fans don’t wanna get caught sporting Rudy Gay jerseys even in the stands.
Popular as the jerseys are in that list, I bet they don’t even compare to the sales Marbury jerseys are getting in China…
No Verajao jerseys because it isn’t worth the ass whooping you’re surely gonna get wearing that shit.
No Big Baby jerseys because they don’t wanna being called chubby, fat, fatass, cry baby or GOOCH… LOL
Surprised the guy from Ohio isn’t number 1…doesn’t Cleveland have like 17 different jerseys? Thats gotta inflate his numbers, right?
@15
read control’s comment. thank you.
The only reason Kobe’s jersey is #1 is because he is the best player on the defending champion Lakers team. Now LeBron’s jersey will probably be #1 because if he were to get picked out of free agency he would sell jerseys in two places. Wherever he goes and in Cleveland because the Cavs, if LeBron would leave, would have nobody to buy jerseys of except for LeBron’s old jerseys on clearance.