Kobe Is Still The People’s Champ

For the second straight year, Kobe Bryant has topped the NBA’s list of most popular jerseys, and Lakers gear in general continues to be the NBA’s most popular team merchandise. But there is a new guy in the Top 10. Can you guess who it is? Check out the entire list below.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

4. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

5. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

8. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

9. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

11. Nate Robinson, Boston Celtics

12. David Lee, New York Knicks

13. Brandon Roy, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

15. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

Note: The list is based on sales at the NBA Store in New York City and on NBAStore.com since the start of the 2009-10 NBA season through April 2010.

Couple observations:

– Love to see Durant in the Top 10 for the first time. I guarantee he’s in the Top 5 next year.

– Think about how many more jerseys guys like LeBron and D-Wade sell next year if they’re on new teams. Especially if it’s a big market like Chicago or New York.

– You gotta think the only reason David Lee made this list is because he’s the best player on the Knicks. What happens if/when he’s on a new team next year? Same could be said for Nate Robinson.

– The average age on this list is definitely around 25. How many years for KG and Pierce have in the Top 10? Side note: Love that Rondo made the Top 15.

– For as much love as Toronto has for Chris Bosh, apparently they don’t like his jersey.

– If I had to guess No. 16, I’d say it’s Dirk Nowitzki.

What do you think? Anything strike you as interesting from this list? What jerseys do you have in your closet?

