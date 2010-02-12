Kobe, Iverson out for All-Star; Jason Kidd, David Lee in

After word came down today that Kobe Bryant is going to miss this weekend’s All-Star Game with an ankle injury, a lot of people figured — given Monta Ellis‘ recent knee injury — Aaron Brooks was the natural choice to replace him.
The Rockets have slipped out of the eighth seed in the West recently, but it wasn’t too long ago that Houston was one of the feel-good stories of the season and Brooks was getting a lot of talk as a potential All-Star. Instead, David Stern went with the hometown pick, and Jason Kidd was named to replace Kobe. I might complain, but honestly, Kidd is one of those guys that makes All-Star Games worth watching. He doesn’t care about scoring at all and he’s maybe the greatest passer the game has ever seen. In a playground up-and-down setting, Kidd creates highlights all day.
In the East, Allen Iverson has been ruled out of the ASG — much to the joy of those who slammed is selection in the first place — due to personal reasons that have kept him away from the Sixers for the last week or so, and David Lee was picked as his replacement. You could make a strong case for Jamal Crawford or Stephen Jackson going in A.I.’s place if you wanted to replace a guard with a guard, but Lee was one of the biggest snubs when the rosters were originally announced, so you saw this one coming.
Jamal Crawford has a shoulder injury right now which is probably why he didn’t make it……
where was josh smiths consideration for the east
The Jason Kidd selection is awful. Boozer or Monta are much more deserving.
No J-Smoove? SMH come on now dude arguably means more to the Hawks then Al and JJ.
David lee is putting up beasty numbaz but j smoov all day baby. He would hav so much fun in that game and make it so much more fun to watch. Him and lebron putting on a mad blok and dunk show for everyone to see, not to mention Howard.
Wait this means the East actually has a chance of winning!!
What I want to know is what this means for the starters…who’s running the point in the east now ?
Don’t understand the outcry over J Kidd making it. One of the best PGs this year.
Cuban lobbied to Stern to get Kidd in the All-Star game, when Monta Ellis clearly deserved it more. Also, Dirk is rumored to be replacing Kobe in the starting lineup, as a 7 ft shooting guard. God damn, the All-Star game is such bullshit. I’m not watching this year’s at all.
dagwaller…One of the best point guards of ALL TIME!!!!
@ 13 – Ellis didn’t “clearly” deserve to make it more. Not to mention the fact that he just went down with injury. Who knows? Maybe Ellis would’ve been picked if not for his injury. Any Ellis fans, go ahead and imagine that this is the case.
Furthermore, you must not be watching the NBA this year. Dirk has been more of an inside player this year than ever before. He’s on pace to shoot fewer 3s than ever in his career. He’s also blocking more shots this year than his career average, and shooting a better percentage than his career average – stats that might lead you to believe that he’s not “a 7 foot shooting guard”. He’s been one of the best players in the league this year, and probably should have been starting to begin with.
If you want to see Kobe jack shots up all game long, you don’t need the ASG. Just watch a Lakers game.
@ 14 for sure! I don’t think that career statistics should sway season-by-season All-Star Games, but you’re right.
The ASG used to be so important to players, that no matter what kind of injury they would still play. I can understand people like Kobe and AI dropping out (“been there, done that”) but a guy like B-Roy should realize how special it is and just suit up. He doesn’t even have to play. I still hope the weekend will be as excited as the hype says. I’m out like Nazr Mohammed ever having another 20-20 game.
I’m OK with J Kidd playing. It’s the all star game. Now there’s a legit lob passer out there.
Meh – I got no problem with this.
* J-Smoove: He’s nice but no where close to what J Kidd has done over the decade – plus David Lee has been more consistent anyway.
* J Kidd: Him on 2010 roster is like having Shaq on 2009 Roster
* B-Roy: He shoulda been in I’d agree – but he’s still injured, so tough shit.
* Ellis… well… this asshole was pretty much automatically out since the mope incident.
David lee is nice and everything but i’d rather see J-smoove instead plus He’s part of a team that’s actually winning basketball games!! Like Van gundy sais, and i totally agree players on winning teams should get more considerations than players on non-playoffs team!
David Stern is a moron. Sure Lee deserves it as well, but when it comes down to two deserving candidates, shouldn’t he be choosing the one that would be more crowd-pleasing, considering the type of event it is? Tuning in for some David Lee offensive rebounds for putbacks isn’t exactly going to attract more people.
guys, ellis is INJURED, and they can’t take boozer unless u want the most unwatchable asg ever, they’re already starting 3 bigs and lost b roy, so jkidd selection isn’t THAT bad
ermmm in case you haven’t noticed jkidd plays for the west so he has nothing to do with jsmooth not getting picked
Al Horford has no business in the all star game.
His spot should have originally went to David Lee. This way, Josh Smith would have been the replacement for Iverson, and deservedly so.
I actually don’t mine J Kidd getting the selection. Sure, maybe some guys ate having better seasons than him (and that is debatable) but he was next in line with votes, hes been there so many times before, and like you said he will make the game worth watching. The all-star game needs guys like J-Kidd and Nash running the point. I hate when you have a bunch of shoot first guards and big men who can’t create and you end up with 20 missed alley oops in a game.
But David Lee? I definitely would have taken Josh Smith over him
Finally some justice for David Lee!!! The Human Double Double in Texas people!
why is jason kidd in this game? you know what; i think this crap is to get him into the hall of fame. he hasn’t really done anything HOF worthy in his career. and don’t give me the crap about the All-NBA teams he’s made. HOF players are determined by records, MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year awards, and last but not least, the bling on the finger. this guy ain’t got nothin’. and now this loser has the honor to start with 9 of the top players in the league.
Too many Dallas fanboys here.
I have no problem with Lee being in game. Concur with post 24. Lee should have been named originally, rather than Horford. (And Horford has been in slump since he was named to All Star game.) Then JSmoove should have been picked to replace Iverson.
David Lee was mvp of Fresh/Soph. game with 30 points or so of dunks, so don’t tell me dude cannot be exciting.
And I’m okay with Kidd too, as AB pointed out it will be nice to have a guy in there dishing dope dimes, to quote the real Tyrone.
@royal bloodline: Yeah you faggot don’t be talking that blasphemy in here dog. J-Kidd is one of the top 5 point guards of alltime. Maybe even top 3 so gtfoh with that.