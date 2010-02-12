Kobe, Iverson out for All-Star; Jason Kidd, David Lee in

After word came down today that Kobe Bryant is going to miss this weekend’s All-Star Game with an ankle injury, a lot of people figured — given Monta Ellis‘ recent knee injury — Aaron Brooks was the natural choice to replace him.

The Rockets have slipped out of the eighth seed in the West recently, but it wasn’t too long ago that Houston was one of the feel-good stories of the season and Brooks was getting a lot of talk as a potential All-Star. Instead, David Stern went with the hometown pick, and Jason Kidd was named to replace Kobe. I might complain, but honestly, Kidd is one of those guys that makes All-Star Games worth watching. He doesn’t care about scoring at all and he’s maybe the greatest passer the game has ever seen. In a playground up-and-down setting, Kidd creates highlights all day.

In the East, Allen Iverson has been ruled out of the ASG — much to the joy of those who slammed is selection in the first place — due to personal reasons that have kept him away from the Sixers for the last week or so, and David Lee was picked as his replacement. You could make a strong case for Jamal Crawford or Stephen Jackson going in A.I.’s place if you wanted to replace a guard with a guard, but Lee was one of the biggest snubs when the rosters were originally announced, so you saw this one coming.