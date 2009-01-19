Kobe: LeBron Is the MVP

01.19.09 10 years ago
Kobe’s MVP choice?

On the list of questions that Kobe doesn’t want to answer, this has got to be No. 1: Who is the MVP right now?

LeBron,” he said. “Leave me alone about that stuff.”

But corporate Kobe then came to his senses, no matter how much it hurts to admit that someone else could be having a better season.

“I’m a big fan of his, obviously,” he said. “I just think the world of him. Playing with him this summer [at the Beijing Olympics], and seeing his work ethic and what he’s about, I just think he’s terrific.”

Source: Real GM

