Kobe: LeBron Is the MVP

On the list of questions that Kobe doesn’t want to answer, this has got to be No. 1: Who is the MVP right now?
“LeBron,” he said. “Leave me alone about that stuff.”
But corporate Kobe then came to his senses, no matter how much it hurts to admit that someone else could be having a better season.
“I’m a big fan of his, obviously,” he said. “I just think the world of him. Playing with him this summer [at the Beijing Olympics], and seeing his work ethic and what he’s about, I just think he’s terrific.”
Wade is the MVP by far.
However, Nike will from upon Kobe saying so.
dwight howard deserves some mvp considerations.
Wade is obviously the ref’s MVP.
MVP of the league though, has to be LeBron by far. On the guy’s worse game of the year, he still dropped 28/14/7.
lbj. no way wade’s the mvp. not yet maybe. but no way he’s the most valuable player thus far. take him out of the heat roster and they would still stink, they’d still win a couple. lbj is the most valuable thus far.
i think the nr. 1 question he doesn’t want to answer has colorado in it.
Wade has been ridiculous but the MVP has traditionally been given to a player on a good team. His numbers are off the charts mostly because the team literally needs him to do everything.
LBJ is definitely the MVP right now. I would say it’s LeBron, Kobe, Dwight, DWade, CP3 in the top 5 in that order.
Delusional Wade fans would only think he’s the MVP.
Lebron has him beat in rebounds, and assists, is playing monster defense, is shooting a higher percentage, has taken far fewer shots and plays fewer minutes… despite all this wade is averageing a whopping 1 more point than lebron!
If you think Wade is MVP, you need to get in line for the short bus.
Wade has a crapy team doing aight. LeBron has an aight team doing fucking amazing.
Main thing against Wade in my book is the bullshit calls he gets. He is bailed out by the refs more than any entire team in the NBA, it’s disgusting.
Kobe had a 4 yr run where everyone(except people who voted for Nash) new he was the best player on the planet. As far as I’m concerned he deserves a couple more MVPs. Let Lebron wait a few more years.
I know now knot to post without proofreading
LeBron is MVP right now…
TIM DUNCAN should also get consideration, and i believe he is #2 in the race. (he held his team together without Ginobili & Parker)
Or risk looking like an unedumacated fool in the knew year
Every year this question is raised by someone: “shouldn’t the mvp be the best guy on the best team in the league?”. Right now the Cavs are the best team in the league and Lebron is clearly the best player on that team.
CP3 is out rebounding Kobe and Wade. Wow. Top 3 LBJ, Kobe, CP3.
@ post 14
Best team? I’d say the Magic. Any team that comes thru the west and crushes everyone is the best team in my book….right now
id say Chauncey deserves more consideration for MVP than D-Wade at this point, and there are about 5 more players on top of Chauncey on my list… not sayin’ Chauncey is the better of the 2… its just that he deserves some consideration for the sudden rise of the Nuggets…
@ #1 – Converse is a subsidiary of Nike, so I doubt that they’d really mind…
Sorry i gotta go Lebron, D-wade, CP3 and Kobe.
I give it to LBJ that he right now is the most dominant force tin the NBA right now but dont count out dwade.
@ creamio…you might wanna get your numbers straight…Lebron has more boards than Dwade, but Dwade is beating LBJ in points, assists, steals AND blocks per game. Wade is playing out his mind right now and doing it with two rookies, and very undersized front court and a second year gunner.
@the don mega….i think you may have a point about chauncy and it goes farther than just numbers. he is showing that it wasnt just detroit that made him who he was, he is actually a legit star on a different team and is killing opposing pgs when leading his team. yea he is older but he is still a good passer, defender, scorer aand leader. i think he isnt the mvp but he has had the biggest impact on the nuggets than any team right now
For now , Lebron over Wade, but is close. The only category that Lebron is better than D-Wade is rebounds.
Lebron – 27,8 – 7,1 – 6,7 – 2,0 – 1,3
Wade – 28,9 – 4,9 – 7,4 – 2,3 – 1,6
And for the record, Lebron is playing 1 minute less than Wade, just 1.
As for the defense, altough Lebron it is making some noise because of his backboard blocks, D-Wade is on a pace to be the only other guard in NBA HISTORY, to acomplish 200 steals and 100 blocks in the same season. You guys know who was the other guard, don´t you …
@Chaos – i dig your list bruh…
kobe doesn’t mind saying that, it’s just that he is honest, unlike lebron, when they ask him or used to asked him who the best player in the nba was. and he says kobe, please, he’s so fake.
kobe doesn’t like to talk about awards, not even when he was the leading candidate last year, he would say the same thing. “i don’t know, i don’t care about that stuff”
i would give the mvp to dwight or chris paul, wade and lebron have good numbers, but dwight and chris paul are doing things that are amazing.
“he makes great pancakes too”
Lebron is the mvp so far and the race aint even close.As good as Wade has been Lebron is on another level.That goes to show how long a way Kobe has come in terms of being down to earth.Now KG is running away with the Most Arrogant player award.Poor thing
i am a huge kobe fan…the last couple of weeks kobe has been playing at another level..that being said i would give a slight edge to bron. we are not at all star break yet and usually after the all star break kobe takes it to another level. lets see what happens in march and april..peace!
and since it always different when you see the persona actually say it, here’s the video of that
[www.cbs2.com]
he wanted to talk about his eagle, they were playing when he was doing the interview, he is/was obssessed with the team,oh too bad they lost
lebron has wayyy more help than dwade, and if anyone remember, the heat were in dead last without him..now their like 5th in the east. Alot of cav fans are overlookin the difference mo williams makes. Lebron can sit out and the cavs still have scoring and some swagger wit mo on the court. And like John said “And for the record, Lebron is playing 1 minute less than Wade, just 1.
As for the defense, altough Lebron it is making some noise because of his backboard blocks, D-Wade is on a pace to be the only other guard in NBA HISTORY, to acomplish 200 steals and 100 blocks in the same season. You guys know who was the other guard, don´t you ” LEbron is gonna ALWAYS get more hype but dwade has been on another level this whole season so far
and control, ur REALLY gonna tell me lebron doesn’t get a ton of calls he doesnt deserve? I mean a crab dribble? really? crab dribble? He gets SO many calls, he was able to make up his own dribbling style thats how bad it is. Very few players could truck down the lane like brandon jacobs the way lebron does and get away with ticky tack fouls in the process…people need to start drillin him with fouls like they started to with shaq lol
Bron
Of course LeBron gets the superstar calls, which superstar doesn’t? The whole superstar calls thing is bullshit IMO. The whole state of reffing in the NBA is Bullshit (that Cap B ain’t a typo).
Wade is taking superstar calls to the next level though, he might be playing on the next level but them refs put him on that level first. I ain’t knocking his skills, he’s obviously an amazing player, but he gets more calls than a whole team of LeBrons does. Wade don’t even need to have the ball to get a call, he bends over to tie his shoe and it’s a foul on the other team.
LeBron don’t really have a strong team with him, I admit it ain’t as bad as Wade’s krew, but when your next best player is Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams…just ask Redd how that worked out for him.
They are both playing out of their minds right now, but I gotta give it to LeBron and I know I ain’t the only one.
Another thing, Wade attempts two more shots a game than lebron, and 1 more free throw… but the main thing is this, nobody in the league has as many defenders thrown at them as lebron does. He is constantly double and triple teamed, and sometimes moreso. Wade sees far less double and triple teams than lebron does and far more single coverage.
Being on a .500 team and ammasing great stats is not enough to be MVP, which is why lebron didn’t get MVP the last three years, in 2005-2006 he averaged 31,7,6 and last year he averaged 30,7,7….
Never a popular vote, but good ol’ Timmy Duncan. When your big stars go down for a long stretch, it’s all an uphill battle, and he pretty much single-handedly put the Spurs to relevancy. Everybody counting them out, but I guess he doesn’t listen too well.
~Midseason awards: Devin Harris most improved, Jason Terry at 6th man. Coach of the year, still Pop.
cairo baller
no idea thats how the vote went so while nash took the suns to the best record in the league and kobe missed the playoffs he shoulda been mvp???? gtfoh. why did they give it to garnett and not duncan in 04 when duncan was clearly a better player??? take a wild guess.
mvp this season
lebron an ok team with the best record nuff said
duncan yeah hes 2 he played and keept the spurs good with scrubs that wouldnt be in more than half the teams in the nba.
wade keepin scrubs in contention
howard best player on one of the best team leading the league in boards and blocks
cp3 maybe the best pg in the league
cant have kobe in it he has too much help doesnt need to do as much as before.
mark
i like your awards but lets c how manu ends on the 6th man thing too many missed games hurt him
i was disappointed bout these comments until the last few.. duncan has to be in the mvp debate.
creamio like we said, its not just points. wade has lebron beat in almost all the other main stats too.. I mean hell, if thats the case, based on position, dwights stats are just as dominant as lebrons and his team is only 1 game behind. And not only does wade get just as many doublel teams (who else are they covering? haslem?) he has a much higher skill set as opposed to lebrons just get a fast break and watch everyone clear out move…look at any shooting sheet from a cavs game. lebron his maybe 1 3 and all the rest are layups. Not to mention, lebron can focus on the other end of the court now since he has other scorers who are stepping up. Mo might not be chris paul but he can give people buckets. Wade has the heat from last to 5th place with 2 rookies and no one over 6’7. And its not like hes beatin bum teams either. THe heat and the magic both had strong games against top west teams AND the heat beat the cavs.
Kobe’s not stupid. He knows we play the Cavs tonight…
I’d have to go Lebron but Wade is is running neck and neck with James at this point
Aside from he numbers the Cavs had made significant improvement their roster and Lebron has responded accordingly
As for Wade, look at the record last year and factor in that he is playing with an undersized squad and two rookies and still has them in contention for the playoffs
Yes he does get the benefit of calls from the refs but his style of play earns most of that respect
Wade is a pussy. If he doesn’t get the usual calls he does, he wouldn’t have won a chip and wouldn’t get this much love. Wade is a magnet for corrupt and ignorant officiating.
MVP would be Dwight, no one expected the Magic to contend and win like this. Sure they might be the 4th or 5th seed, but they are beating quality teams. Bron is putting up monster stats but Cleveland is expected to contend every year given Bron is there.
LeBron will get the nod if he keeps playing the way he does. Otherwise, in no order: Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan will all get votes.
Paul Millsap or Rodney Stucky for MIP
Dwight Howard for Defensive Player (only going by stats here, I’m not able to watch many games to determine who deserves it)
Jason Terry – 6th Man
Too early to say for Coach Of the Year
@ Bron, if you’re like LBJ and no one could stop you on your barrelling drive to the basket, would you step back and shoot some low-percentage treys? That’s agressive ball for you. Just like MJ did it. Put pressure on the D all the time. And besides, LBJ’s going to fold like a pussy if he takes those treys when we can get to the basket anytime he wants.
LBJ is the MVP coz of the stats AND the team record. Wade is getting consideration cause he’s playing out of his mind on an reloading team.
Remember Lebron put up 30/8/8 i think on a lousy Cavs team last year and still didn’t win the MVP. That’s how D-wade’s season is going.
@ post 16
By best team I don’t neceseraly mean the team that plays the best basketball, but the team with the best record. Right now, the Cavs are that team.
Lebron is MVP because his team has the best record in the league and him and mo williams are playing great together…….the other night Lebron has 34 points and Mo had 33, lebron has a serious chance to make it to the finals this year, I think boston cant stop him because of the other night when he beat them by himself…..last year in the playoffs he was the only one scoring, now he has mo williams who can also go off
I also think Delonte and Big Z are really gonna contribute this year too…..especially Delonte! u guys have to admit the reason y lebron didnt win MVP last year was because of their record….he averaged 30 7.9 7.2, the last people to do that was The Big O and MJ……….thats amazing! but this year its his
52 points 10 rebounds 11 assists 3 steals thats better than a stingy ballhoggin 61 points any day!