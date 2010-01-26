Kobe & LeBron MVPuppet All-Star Tees

01.26.10 9 years ago 7 Comments

The MVPuppet tees have become an institution. From flashing the L.A. sign to collaborating with UNDFTD, everyone wants to get down with Puppet Kobe and Puppet LeBron. So with the NBA All-Star Game around the corner, you knew Nike Basketball was going to come correct for all you fans out there with an All-Star makeup for each conference.

While there is no word yet on when or where these are going to drop, we’ll let you know as soon as we hear something. We can only imagine that they’ll be available throughout the Dallas area during the All-Star festivities.

What do you think?

