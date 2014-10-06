Kobe On Nick Young’s Injury: “When You Reach, Then You’re Gonna Get Hurt”

By now you’ve heard that the smiling Lakers guard — sometimes referred to as Swaggy P — Nick Young fractured his thumb while squaring off against Kobe Bryant in a scrimmage during practice. Rather than attempt to apologize for the incident, Kobe told Rick Fox and Reggie Miller on NBA TV’s “Real Training Camp,” that it was Young’s poor defense that’s to blame.

By way of SB Nation’s Mike Prada, comes this clip of Kobe talking to Fox and Miller about Young’s injury, which is expected to knock him out for 6-8 weeks, meaning he won’t be in uniform to start the 2014-15 campaign.

Kobe cautioned Young that “Well, you gotta move your feet on defense,” as Fox and Reggie break out in a full-throated chortle. Kobe succinctly concluded his didactic approach to Young’s injury by birthing the maxim, “When you reach, then you’re gonna get hurt.”

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Kobe also said Young needs to make sure he’s working hard when he’s out so he can jump back in when he’s cleared to play.

Young, for his part, was still in jovial spirits and seems to have taken the setback like he takes all things in life: with a smile. Check out the hashtags in the caption of this IG post:

#It's time #PrayForMe #ThisIsWhatHappenWhenYouGuardKobe #DefenseHurt

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

(SB Nation; video via NBALakersNation)

