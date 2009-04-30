Kobe Reclaims His Title as No. 1

This morning the NBA released the results for the most popular NBA jersey – Kobe Bryant is back at No. 1 after being overtaken by Kevin Garnett last year.
The rankings for the Top 15 most popular NBA jerseys and the 10 most popular teams, based on sales at the NBA Store on 5th Avenue and on NBA.com look like this:
Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets
4. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics
5. Allen Iverson, Detroit Pistons
6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
7. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics
8. Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
9. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers
10. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
11. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
12. Ray Allen, Boston Celtics
13. Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns
14. Shaquille O’Neal, Phoenix Suns
15. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. Boston Celtics
3. New York Knicks
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. Chicago Bulls
6. New Orleans Hornets
7. Phoenix Suns
8. Miami Heat
9. Detroit Pistons
10. San Antonio Spurs
Do any of the results surprise you?
I’m surprised D-Wade is number 6 and that iverson is that high seeing as how great an impact he had in Detroit.
probably shaq since he’ll probably be leaving then talk sh*t about the suns when he signs with someone else
that’s why lebron’s gotta get to nyc. look at nate robinson. he sold more jerseys than deron williams, baron davis, even SUPERMAN just because of the huge market there.
yeah nate is sort of a surprise. not parker? or duncan? damn yankees LMAO
Nice to see the Big 3 made the top 15…I’m suprised to see Allen Iverson’s Detroit jersey @ #5
im surprised people buy shit from the nba store when u could jus go about 20 blocks down nd cop the bootlegs for less than half the price…chyea chyea chyea
Iverson makes sense. Anytime a superstar changes teams, his jersey sales will go up because people want that new jersey. Plus fans of his new team start buying the jersey.
I can’t believe gasol is in the top 10
Nate isn’t really a surprise. He’s a fan favorite up here, their is always a bunch of kids in the crowd wearing his #4 jersey.
Gasol? WTF?!?
It would be intersting to see how MJ would stand up if they released his jeresey (Chi 23) over the same time period… Would people still want it?
Up until 07-08 season, MJ’s jersey was still the best selling in the world for the last 10 yrs. He was selling more than Lebron and kobe even 5 yrs remove from his comeback. Haven’t saw any figures including retired players ever since.
Considering Kobe changed his # just 2 seasons ago, Lebron is really the more popular player because players always get a spike in sales whenever they change teams or #s. Thats why KG was #1 last yr. But Lebron hasn’t change teams or #s for 5 seasons and is still always up there.
lmao that lebrons still not number 1. considering that the media is on his nuts everytime i turn on the tv you would think he’s the greatest player ever.
Where’s Yao? Doesn’t he have an entire continent in support of him? How does he get the all star ballots, yet not the jersey sales?
I’m also surprised that Melo is on the list. He had an off year (numbers and highlights-wise), he severely disappointed in the 2008 playoffs, and Billups’ arrival should have eaten into Nuggets jersey sales.
One last thing, I wonder if Nate’s jersey exploded after the dunk contest, or was it consistent all year long.
my mum was in new york for a holiday the other day (we live in australia) and all i wanted her to get me was a b-roy jersey.. but they were sold out! riddle me that.
Not suprised.It looks about right.
@fish-Because every Chinese person had Yao jersey since his rookie year and nobody in America wears it.
Unlike football clubs that are shamelessly intent on sucking their fans dry with a re-jigged kit every season, one of the best things about the NBA (and other American pro sports) is the reluctance to frequently change uniforms (or allow the sale of their abundant space to advertisers). This is why Yao doesn’t rate; everyone who wants one bought his Rox #11 years ago.
But, if you bought an Iverson-Pistons jersey: take it out of your closet, grab the gas can out of the mower shed, toss the jersey on the ground a safe distance from the house, stand back, light a match and toss it on. Then throw yourself on the blaze for buying it in the first place.
Dime crew – do they release full jersey sale results? I’d love to know the bottom of the barrel.