Kobe Reclaims His Title as No. 1

This morning the NBA released the results for the most popular NBA jersey – Kobe Bryant is back at No. 1 after being overtaken by Kevin Garnett last year.

The rankings for the Top 15 most popular NBA jerseys and the 10 most popular teams, based on sales at the NBA Store on 5th Avenue and on NBA.com look like this:



Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

1. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

4. Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtics

5. Allen Iverson, Detroit Pistons

6. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

7. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

8. Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

9. Pau Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic

11. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

12. Ray Allen, Boston Celtics

13. Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

14. Shaquille O’Neal, Phoenix Suns

15. Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Boston Celtics

3. New York Knicks

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Chicago Bulls

6. New Orleans Hornets

7. Phoenix Suns

8. Miami Heat

9. Detroit Pistons

10. San Antonio Spurs

Do any of the results surprise you?