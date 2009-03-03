Kobe: Stop Shooting 30 Times A Night

Remember back when there was an underlying current of skepticism that always seemed to accompany high praise for Kobe Bryant: haters and respected NBA analysts alike detracted from KB’s accomplishments in the post-Shaq, pre-Pau phase of his career by questioning his trigger-happy, shoot-first mentality.



Well, Kobe’s been so good at spreading the wealth, scoring when he needs to, and getting the most out of his teammates for the last eighteen months that this banter has been largely silent, even after Andrew Bynum‘s injury. We all knew that Bryant would try to compensate for the loss of Bynum’s 13-18 points a night by taking a couple extra shots here and there. If there were a couple extra shots available to the Lakers, why shouldn’t Kobe take them?

Though it makes sense for Bryant to shoulder a bit more of the burden, it seems as though he hurts his team when he does so. This season, the Lakers are 3-5 when Kobe takes 30 or more shots per game. It’s hard to find a stat that paints L.A. in a negative light, much less a stat that “determines” that the Lakers are playing under .500 ball when that instance occurs.

Two of those 30-plus shot games came the last two times that L.A. took the court – a 90-79 loss against Denver in which Bryant went 10-31 from the floor (0-6 from three) and then a 118-111 loss to Phoenix in which he went 18-38 (3-9 from three). He combined to average 39 points in these two outings – obviously nothing to complain about – but he did so at the expense of his squad. Bryant recorded four assists combined over the course of these games.

In fact, he’s averaging 3.6 assists in the games that he’s taking 30 or more shots. That’s a far cry from the 5 assists that he’s averaging overall this year.

Plus, Bryant’s been much worse from deep in these games. He’s shooting 13-44 from deep when he pulls that much, which calculates out to 29.2%.

This phenomenon reminds me of something that I heard during a 60 Minutes interview with Barack Obama‘s election braintrust – his right hand man David Axelrod, campaign manager David Plouffe, senior aide Robert Gibbs, and communications director Anita Dunn. They explained that before joining Obama’s staff, he told each of them that (I’m paraphrasing) he believed that he would be his best campaign manager, he believed he would be his best communications director, and that he would be his best advisor.

On a basketball court, Kobe believes the same thing. You don’t need to ask him to know that he thinks he’s the best ballhandler on his team, the best defender, the best post scorer, the best you-name-it.

However, if he’s shooting 30 or more times per night – which averages out to about 30% of the Lakers possessions – he’s limiting himself from doing a lot of those other things. Bryant is at his best when he showcases the full arsenal, not when he’s constricting himself to one facet of the game.

(It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Heat are 0-5 when Dwyane Wade takes 30 or more shots per night. First of all, they’re nowhere near as good as the Lake show. And Wade does so much for them, their offense sputters when Wade shoots too much. That stifles their flow.)

But there’s still good news for L.A. To avoid losing three in a row, they’ve got the Grizzlies tonight. Maybe they can’t pull off a lopsided trade now that the deadline is over, but Memphis can always give them an easy win.